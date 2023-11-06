Key Trends and Case Studies on the Metaverse's Adoption in the Retail and Apparel Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metaverse in Retail and Apparel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2030, it is predicted that the metaverse will reach over $627 billion in revenue, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% between 2022 and 2030. However, there will be slow uptake of the theme within retail due to an overall lack of benefits for the sector. The metaverse is still in its early stages of development, and its future trajectory in retail is uncertain. This, alongside a limited audience reach as the tech has not achieved mainstream adoption, suggests there may be more risks associated with the retail sector exploring the tech than benefits.



Inflation rates have hit the retail industry hard, so long-term business decisions focused on profitability must be made. Currently, evidence suggests that the metaverse will not bolster retailers' profitability. The tech also operates on various platforms, each with its own user base,rules, and capabilities. This makes it difficult for retailers to establish a consistent and cohesive presence across all metaverse platforms. As a result, the metaverse will not help retailers increase their reach.

Key Highlights

An overview of the trends impacting the metaverse's adoption in the retail and apparel industries.

Metaverse technology briefing

Case studies showcasing how companies in the retail and apparel industries are adopting the metaverse.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the metaverse in retail and apparel.

This report explains why the metaverse will continue to grow in importance for the retail industry.

This report outlines how the correct the metaverse strategy can enhance retailers marketing strategy.

The investment opportunities for applications in the the metaverse value chain are covered.

The report also provides an overview of the metaverse activity in relating to the sector, including tech vendors and industry adopters.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Retail and Apparel Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Retail and Apparel

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adidas

Alibaba

DressX

Inditex

Metamall

Nike

Vans

