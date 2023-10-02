Key Trends in Agricultural Testing: Growing Demand for Quality Assurance and Environmental Compliance

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural testing market has shown significant growth, reaching a size of US$ 5.6 billion in 2022. Projections indicate further expansion, with the market expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview

Agricultural testing plays a pivotal role in evaluating the quality and contaminant content of water, seeds, and soil. This technique is vital for analyzing essential resources and inputs, such as moisture levels, soil fertility, acidity, and pH, necessary for achieving optimal crop yields.

Agriculture testing encompasses a range of assessments, including bio-solid, manure, seed, soil, and water testing, which are essential for characterizing fertility levels and ensuring analytical water quality for irrigation. These practices empower farmers, municipalities, and environmental agencies to make informed decisions, leading to enhanced crop production, quality, profitability, and nutrient availability.

Market Trends

Several key trends are driving the growth of the global agricultural testing market:

Increased Demand for Agricultural Products: Rapid population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, have led to a rising demand for agricultural products. Agriculture testing ensures the quality and safety of crops, contributing to increased production. Food Safety Concerns: Growing concerns over foodborne illnesses, including reactive arthritis, cancer, kidney and liver failure, and neural disorders, have fueled the adoption of agriculture testing to ensure the safety of food products. Environmental Regulations: Governments worldwide are taking action against the improper disposal of industrial waste into the environment. As a result, periodic soil testing is becoming mandatory to enhance the safety and quality of agricultural commodities. Technological Advancements: Integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) allows real-time monitoring and insights into remote fields with insufficient access to traditional testing methods. Research and Development: Extensive research and development activities, coupled with the establishment of well-equipped laboratories, are further driving market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

The global agricultural testing market is segmented based on sample, technology, and application:

Sample: Water, Soil, Seed, Biosolids, Manure, Others.

Water, Soil, Seed, Biosolids, Manure, Others. Technology: Conventional, Rapid, Others.

Conventional, Rapid, Others. Application: Safety Testing, Quality Assurance, Others.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global agricultural testing market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ALS Limited

bioMérieux SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Merck KGaA

R J Hill Laboratories Limited

Scientific Certification Systems Inc.

SGS S.A.

TUV Nord Group

Regional Breakdown

The market analysis covers key regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global agricultural testing market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global agricultural testing market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global agricultural testing market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agricultural testing market? What is the market breakdown based on the sample? What is the market breakdown based on the technology? What is the market breakdown based on the application? Which regions are the key markets for agricultural testing? Who are the prominent players/companies in the global agricultural testing market?

