Key Trends Influencing Germany and Global Canned Food Market and Industries, Expected CAGR of 4.3% by 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging-related innovations are the primary trend in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations in packaging with an increase in the demand for chemical-free canned foods. Brands like Conagra Brands and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Hain Celestial) have started offering products in BPA-free containers. These brands offer either a few or all their canned food products in BPA-free cans, which usually have polyester-based substances coated on the inside of the cans.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Food Market 2023-2027

The canned food market is segmented by product (canned fish and seafood, canned vegetables, canned meat, canned ready meals, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The canned fish and seafood segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the new product launches. To remain competitive in the market and satisfy shifting consumer needs, market participants are introducing new items. This is a significant factor in promoting the market growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The canned food market is estimated to grow by USD 29,442.6 million at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2027.

The canned food market comprises several market vendors, including A. Clouet Australia Pty Ltd., Atria Plc, Bolton Group Srl, BONDUELLE SA, Campbell Soup Co., CHB Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eureden Co-operative Group, General Mills Inc ., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., The J.M Smucker Co. among others.

The new product launches are notably driving the canned food market growth, although factors such as product recalls may impede the market growth.

North America will account for 33% of the growth of the canned food market during the forecast period.

Canned food market 2023-2027: Scope

The canned food market report also covers the following areas:

Canned Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29442.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. Clouet Australia Pty Ltd., Atria Plc, Bolton Group Srl, BONDUELLE SA, Campbell Soup Co., CHB Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Danish Crown AS, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Eureden Co operative Group, General Mills Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., The J.M Smucker Co., JBS SA, Jutai Foods Group Ltd., LA DORIA S.P.A., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

