Key Trends Influencing Germany and Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market and Industries, Incremental Growth of USD 4,102.12 million by 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,102.12 million during the forecast period. The paradigm shift toward portable devices is the key trend driving the ECG devices market growth. New opportunities are emerging as companies are focusing on developing portable, compact, and mobile ECG systems that can be used by mobile healthcare providers. Portable ECG devices provide access to EHR with higher interoperability and enable rapid diagnosis, especially while treating critical medical issues on the move. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global echocardiography (ECG) devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high healthcare expenditure on CVD and a rise in the adoption of technologically advanced ECG devices are driving the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, a high prevalence of CVD, the increasing geriatric population, and the high number of ECG procedures performed will further facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The echocardiography (ECG) devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bionet Co. Ltd: The company offers Echocardiography devices such as KardiaMobile which is a medical-grade personal ECG device application.

Cardinal Health Inc: The company offers Echocardiography devices such as Cardio Q70, Cardio Q50, Cardio p1, Cardio10, and Cardio7.

The company offers an Echocardiography device named myPatchsl Holter recorder monitor. Halma Plc: The company offers Echocardiography or ECG Devices such as Muse NX management, MAC 5 resting ECG, and CASE exercise testing system.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased incidence of cardiac disorders, focus on preventive treatment, and new product launches. However, the high cost of ECG products and procedures is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers . The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this echocardiography (ECG) devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the echocardiography (ECG) devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the echocardiography (ECG) devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the echocardiography (ECG) devices market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World.

, , and Rest of the World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of echocardiography (ECG) devices market vendors

Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4102.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Russia, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., DMS Service LLC, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nasiff Associates Inc., NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD., Nihon Kohden Corp., Norav Medical, OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Wuhan Zoncare Biomedical Electronics Co. Ltd., and AliveCor Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

