Key Trends Influencing Germany and Global Urethral Dilator Market and Industries, Expected CAGR of 5.98% by 2027 - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urethral Dilator Market 2022-2026

Regional analysis

By region, the global urethral dilator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. A key factor driving the demand for urethral dilators is the rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses. Another factor influencing the urethral dilators market is the rising number of illnesses that require endoscopic procedures. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the availability of favorable reimbursement schemes also influence the market during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The urethral dilator market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Advin Health Care: The company offers urethral dilator that are made in stainless steel and are autoclavable and reusable.

B. Braun SE: The company offers urethral dilator that have conical point, non-sterile and are reusable.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers urethral dilator that are used to dilate tightly strictured urethra.

The company offers urethral dilator that are used to dilate tightly strictured urethra. Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers urethral dilator that are used for sequential dilatation of the nephrostomy tract.

The company offers urethral dilator that are used for sequential dilatation of the nephrostomy tract. Coloplast Corp.: The company offers urethral dilator that are 48 cm in length, compatible with a guidewire up to 0.038, and have the diameter printed on each tip.

Cook Medical LLC

Devon Innovations

Envaste Ltd.

Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Manish Medi Innovation

MED pro Medical BV

Medi Globe Technologies GmbH

Nidhi Meditech Systems

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the prevalence of minimally invasive procedures to fuel demand, growing awareness among people for urethral stricture, and the increasing incidence of urethral stricture disease. However, the low success rate of urethral dilation is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into hydraulic urethral dilators and others . The hydraulic urethral dilators segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The hydraulic urethral dilators segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this urethral dilator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urethral dilator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the urethral dilator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the urethral dilator market across North America, Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , and ROW Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urethral dilator market vendors

Urethral Dilator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 98.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACE Medical Devices Pvt Ltd, Advin Health Care, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Blueneem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Devon Innovations, Envaste Ltd., Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Manish Medi Innovation, MED pro Medical BV, Medi Globe Technologies GmbH, Nidhi Meditech Systems, optimized Medical Instruments GmbH, SEPLOU Inc., Teleflex Inc., UROMED Kurt Drews KG, and Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global urethral dilator market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global urethral dilator market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hydraulic urethral dilators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydraulic urethral dilators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACE Medical Devices Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 108: ACE Medical Devices Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 109: ACE Medical Devices Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: ACE Medical Devices Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

12.4 Advin Health Care

Exhibit 111: Advin Health Care - Overview



Exhibit 112: Advin Health Care - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Advin Health Care - Key offerings

12.5 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 114: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 116: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 119: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 124: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Coloplast Corp.

Exhibit 129: Coloplast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Coloplast Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Coloplast Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 132: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Envaste Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Envaste Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Envaste Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Envaste Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 MED pro Medical BV

Exhibit 141: MED pro Medical BV - Overview



Exhibit 142: MED pro Medical BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: MED pro Medical BV - Key offerings

12.13 Medi Globe Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 144: Medi Globe Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 145: Medi Globe Technologies GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Medi Globe Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 optimized Medical Instruments GmbH

Exhibit 147: optimized Medical Instruments GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 148: optimized Medical Instruments GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: optimized Medical Instruments GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 150: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 UROMED Kurt Drews KG

Exhibit 155: UROMED Kurt Drews KG - Overview



Exhibit 156: UROMED Kurt Drews KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: UROMED Kurt Drews KG - Key offerings

12.17 Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

