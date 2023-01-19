Key Trends Influencing Germany and Global Urethral Dilator Market and Industries, Expected CAGR of 5.98% by 2027 - Technavio

Jan 19, 2023, 08:00 ET
The Urethral Dilator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% and register an incremental growth of USD 98.45 million during the forecast period. New product launches and R&D activities are some of the key urethral dilator market trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Suppliers are focusing on creating technologically sophisticated urological surgery supplies, such as urethral dilators and single-use devices to capture the largest possible market share. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional analysis
By region, the global urethral dilator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. A key factor driving the demand for urethral dilators is the rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle-related illnesses. Another factor influencing the urethral dilators market is the rising number of illnesses that require endoscopic procedures. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the availability of favorable reimbursement schemes also influence the market during the forecast period.
Company profiles
The urethral dilator market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Advin Health Care: The company offers urethral dilator that are made in stainless steel and are autoclavable and reusable.
- B. Braun SE: The company offers urethral dilator that have conical point, non-sterile and are reusable.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers urethral dilator that are used to dilate tightly strictured urethra.
- Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers urethral dilator that are used for sequential dilatation of the nephrostomy tract.
- Coloplast Corp.: The company offers urethral dilator that are 48 cm in length, compatible with a guidewire up to 0.038, and have the diameter printed on each tip.
- Cook Medical LLC
- Devon Innovations
- Envaste Ltd.
- Guangzhou Weili Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Manish Medi Innovation
- MED pro Medical BV
- Medi Globe Technologies GmbH
- Nidhi Meditech Systems
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the prevalence of minimally invasive procedures to fuel demand, growing awareness among people for urethral stricture, and the increasing incidence of urethral stricture disease. However, the low success rate of urethral dilation is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into hydraulic urethral dilators and others. The hydraulic urethral dilators segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this urethral dilator market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urethral dilator market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the urethral dilator market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the urethral dilator market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urethral dilator market vendors
