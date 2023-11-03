Key Vendors Essity, 3M, and Lohmann & Rauscher Lead Growth in the Booming US Casting Tapes & Pads Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Casting Tapes & Pads Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US casting tapes & pads market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

This market analysis report provides comprehensive insights into the industry, highlighting the shift towards advanced products like breathable casting tapes and waterproof paddings. Continuous product launches by key vendors and a growing target population are driving market expansion.

Key Market Insights

The US casting tapes & pads market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the following key highlights:

  1. Orthopedic Clinics Expansion: With over 29,000 orthopedic clinics in the US, their numbers are increasing alongside the growing target population. The rise in orthotic and orthopedic clinics drives market demand.
  2. Innovative Product Launches: Key vendors are consistently launching unique products. For example, AquaCast, a US company, introduced a casting pad that offers both breathability and waterproof properties, enhancing patient satisfaction.
  3. Natural & Synthetic Options: Vendors have introduced both natural and synthetic casting pads. For instance, Tex-Care Medical offers natural casting pads made from viscose rayon, known for superior moisture absorption.
  4. Cosmetic Appeal: Recent casting tapes come in different colors and printed designs, catering to patients' cosmetic preferences, particularly among female patients.
  5. Polyester Synthetic Pads: Polyester synthetic casting pads, designed for patient comfort, find popularity among patients with sensitivities or wounds.
  6. Upper Body Injuries: High school athletes frequently suffer upper quarter injuries, with 21% of all athletic injuries involving the upper extremity. Casting and taping accessories for upper body parts witness higher usage.
  7. Increasing Orthopedic Surgeries: The US performs over 45 million surgeries, with orthopedic procedures being prominent. As the elderly population grows, demand for orthopedic casting tapes and pads is expected to rise.
  8. Group Purchase Organizations: Orthopedic clinics and large hospitals leverage group purchase organizations to reduce expenditures and procure products in larger volumes.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

Product:

  • Casting Tapes
  • Casting Pads

End-User:

  • Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Patient Group:

  • Upper Body
  • Lower Body

Vendor Landscape

Key Vendors:

  • Essity
  • 3M
  • Lohmann & Rauscher
  • DeRoyal Industries

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • AliMed
  • Aquacast
  • Bird & Cronin
  • Cardinal Health
  • Carolina Narrow Fabric (CNF)
  • Datt Mediproducts
  • DUK-IN
  • Dynamic Techno medical
  • Join Enterprise
  • StayGuard
  • Tex-Care
  • TWE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my7eig

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

BB Cream Market Trends: Fusion of Skincare and Makeup Redefines Beauty Routines Worldwide

BB Cream Market Trends: Fusion of Skincare and Makeup Redefines Beauty Routines Worldwide

The "Global BB Cream Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to...
Key Players like 3M, Henkel, and Dow Drive Innovation in Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Adhesives to Meet Rising Environmental Concerns

Key Players like 3M, Henkel, and Dow Drive Innovation in Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Adhesives to Meet Rising Environmental Concerns

The "US Packaging Adhesives & Sealants Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.