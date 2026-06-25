Key West Secrets Revealed: Buffett, a Bar, and the Birth of a Musical Legend

KEY WEST, Fla., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day Weekend, Just a Few Friends takes visitors beyond the music and into the stories, characters, and island spirit that inspired it.

In November 1971, an unknown singer-songwriter named Jimmy Buffett climbed into a 1947 Packard sedan with Jerry Jeff Walker and set off down U.S. 1 for the end of the road.

Little has changed inside the historic Chart Room Bar at the Pier House Resort & Spa since Jimmy Buffett's earliest days in Key West. More than fifty years later, the beloved landmark remains a centerpiece of island culture and serves as a natural gathering place during Just a Few Friends, Key West, where fans come together to celebrate the music, friendships, and island spirit that helped shape Buffett's enduring legacy. Legendary Chart Room bartender Phil Clark (far right) raises a toast with friends during 1980s. Clark's tales of smugglers, treasure hunters, sailors, and Caribbean adventures captivated a young Jimmy Buffett and later helped inspire one of Buffett's most beloved songs, "A Pirate Looks at Forty." Visitors can experience many of the stories, characters, and island legends that helped shape Buffett's early years in Key West during Labor Day Weekend during the Just a Few Friends festival.

The journey south was hardly a road trip of equals. While Buffett was a disillusioned Nashville folk singer — broke, recently divorced, and sleeping on Jerry Jeff's couch — Walker was already a star. Riding high on the success of "Mr. Bojangles," Jerry Jeff had the money, credibility, and larger-than-life personality to serve as Buffett's eccentric benefactor.

When they arrived in Key West, Walker didn't take Buffett sightseeing.

He took him straight to the Chart Room Bar.

Tucked away inside the Pier House Resort, the small darkly lit tavern was the gathering place for the island's assorted cast of characters. It was where deals were made — both the business kind and the illegal — often with the chief of police or the mayor sitting a few stools away.

Behind the bar stood Tom Corcoran, a friend of Walker's who would later become a celebrated Key West author. Corcoran welcomed Buffett to the island with a Heineken on the house. What followed transformed Buffett from a struggling songwriter into the storyteller, sailor, and beach-bum philosopher who built a career around the carefree spirit he discovered in Key West.

Buffett began playing for tips in the Chart Room, Crazy Ophelia's Café, Full Moon Saloon, and Howie's Lounge. More importantly, he immersed himself in a community unlike any he had known before.

It was here he met Phil Clark, the larger-than-life Chart Room bartender whose stories of Caribbean adventures, smugglers, treasure hunters, beautiful women, and questionable schemes fascinated Buffett. Clark's life later became the inspiration for one of Buffett's most beloved songs, "A Pirate Looks at Forty."

More than fifty years later, the Chart Room still serves complimentary peanuts, popcorn, and hot dogs — and gives Buffett fans a chance to sit at the bar where his Key West story began.

This September 3–7, visitors attending Just a Few Friends Key West will have a rare opportunity to experience the Chart Room alongside many of the people who lived the stories that made it legendary.

"Tales From the Chart Room," a special storytelling series, will be moderated by Carol Shaughnessy, first writer of the Coconut Telegraph and longtime member of the Margaritaville team. Carol was engaged to Clark when he jumped bail on smuggling charges and vanished into Key West lore. As a keeper of the island's wildest era, she remains one of a handful of people who knows where the stories begin—and where the secrets are buried.

The informal conversations will explore the people, places, and experiences that helped shape Buffett's connection to Key West and inspired many of the songs that followed. Guests will hear firsthand accounts of an era when treasure salvors, commercial fishermen, smugglers, artists, writers, and musicians mingled freely in one of America's most unconventional communities.

This is the history you won't find in books, shared in the very room where it happened.

The venue will also host an intimate appearance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Will Kimbrough, a longtime Buffett collaborator, co-writer of Buffett's posthumous hit "Bubbles Up," and one of America's most respected songwriters. Kimbrough will perform inside the Chart Room, bringing music back to the same stools where a young Buffett once busked.

"Tales From the Chart Room" is just one of dozens of experiences planned for Just a Few Friends Key West. The week's events range from sailing adventures and Margarita Bar Strolls to the memorial Second Line Parade, barefoot cheeseburger contests on the beach, intimate performances by Buffett's friends and collaborators, and the free Party in the Park headlined by longtime Coral Reefer Mac McAnally.

Buffett fans can hear the music almost anywhere. Only in Key West can they sit with the people who knew him before fame, hear the stories behind the songs, and experience the island that inspired them all.

Not affiliated with or endorsed by Jimmy Buffett's Estate or Margaritaville Enterprises.

Feature length version of this story available.

Media Contact:

Jill Snodgrass

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SOURCE Just a Few Friends Key West