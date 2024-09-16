KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS' JULIE ANDRESS APPOINTED TO 2025 BOARD CHAIR OF THE SECURITY TRADERS ASSOCIATION

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. ("KBCM"), the corporate and investment banking arm of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), announced today that Julie Andress, Managing Director, has been appointed to serve as the 2025 Board Chair for the Security Traders Association (STA).

Founded in 1934, STA is a grassroots organization that educates its members on market structure issues while representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry associations. The organization is comprised of more than 20 affiliates in the U.S. and Canada. STA members represent individuals employed in the financial services industry across varying business models and they are committed to promoting goodwill and fostering high standards of integrity in accord with the organization's founding principle, dictum meum pactum, "my word is my bond."

Andress has served on the STA board for six years. Previously, she served as the STA Board Vice Chair and Women in Finance Co-Chair. Andress has more than a decade of institutional equities sales and trading experience at KeyBanc Capital Markets. During her career, Andress has leveraged KBCM's best-in-class equity research with real-time inputs to deliver tailored solutions and performance driven execution for her clients.

"We're thrilled to have Julie as our incoming Chair," said Jim Toes, President and CEO of STA. "Julie brings proven leadership skills, deep expertise, integrity and a passion for the organization and we know she will advance our mission of advocating for our members and the larger industry during her term."

"It is a tremendous honor to be appointed to STA Chair," said Andress. "I've always been impressed by the number of ways that STA serves our industry, and I look forward to serving our members as well as advancing our mission to give back to our community.'

"Since joining Key in 2011, Julie has built enduring client relationships, advocated for women in trading and served the STA with integrity and a passion for the industry," said Doug Preiser, Chief Operating Officer at KeyBanc Capital Markets. "Without question, Julie has been a critical contributor to the success of our platform, and I look forward to her contributions representing KBCM at STA."

About KeyBanc Capital Markets

KeyBanc Capital Markets is a leading corporate and investment bank providing capital markets and advisory solutions to dynamic companies capitalizing on opportunities in changing industries. Our deep industry expertise, broad capabilities and unique ideas are seamlessly delivered to companies across the Consumer & Retail, Diversified Industries, Healthcare, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Utilities, Power & Renewables, and Technology verticals. With over 800 professionals across a national platform, KeyBanc Capital Markets has more than $50 billion of capital committed to clients and an award-winning Equity Research team that provides coverage on over 500 publicly traded companies. Securities products and services are offered by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and its licensed securities representatives, who may also be employees of KeyBank N.A. Banking products and services, are offered by KeyBank N.A.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About Security Traders Association

Security Traders Association (STA) is a grassroots organization comprised of more than 20 affiliates in the U.S. and Canada. STA members represent individuals employed in the financial services industry across varying business models. STA educates its members on market structure issues while representing their interests with legislators, regulators and other industry associations. STA events keep attendees informed on industry trends and provide unique networking opportunities, which contribute to career development and productivity. STA is committed to promoting goodwill and fostering high standards of integrity in accord with its founding principle, dictum meum pactum, "my word is my bond."

