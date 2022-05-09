KEYBANK ACQUIRES FINTECH GRADFIN

Deal Enhances Key's National Digital-first Offering for Healthcare Clients

CLEVELAND, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank today announced that it has acquired GradFin, one of the nation's leading Public Service Loan Forgiveness counseling providers. The acquisition furthers Key's commitment to accelerate growth through targeted investments in digital, niche businesses.

Founded in 2015 and based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, GradFin offers high-touch advisory solutions for individuals seeking assistance with student loan debt. GradFin experts provide one-stop-shopping for borrowers seeking debt solutions, with a particular focus on working with financial advisors and their clients.

"GradFin combines the best of digital and human interaction to create a unique client experience," said Jamie Warder, Head of Digital, KeyCorp. "Advisors thoroughly understand the economic environment as well as the specific needs of healthcare providers, while the digital platform provides fast and effective solutions for debt relief and government forgiveness programs. This approach perfectly fits Key's commitment to seamless client interactions and provides for a best-in-class experience."

"We're excited to become part of the Key team because of their exceptional track record in acquiring and growing fintech companies," said Chris Walters, CEO of GradFin. "We could not have asked for a better partner to help us launch into our next phase, continuing on our mission of bringing our loan education programs and market aggregation to financial advisors and their clients." Walters will continue to lead the GradFin team following the acquisition.

Key's acquisition of GradFin is the organization's next step in providing digital innovation at scale through strategic partnerships with fintechs.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.2 billion at March 31, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp