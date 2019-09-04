KeyBank Begins Three-Year Court Sponsorship at Ladera Sports Center

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladera Sports Center announced today that KeyBank has signed a multi-year court sponsorship at its 63,000-square-foot facility.



The court sponsorship includes court branding, a 10-foot premium banner located next to the scoreboard, a 15-second, constantly rotating video projected on the facility's video board, interactive media package, and a declaration announced to all guests of the sports center.

"We are very pleased to have KeyBank, one of the nation's most recognized bank-based financial services companies, as a sponsor for Ladera Sports Center," said Steve Williams, chief executive officer of the facility. "Our sponsorship program provides businesses a premier promotional opportunity by displaying their brand to more than 750,000 people who attend the more than 100 events held at Ladera Sports Center each year."

Ladera Sports Center has several sponsorship packages available, including building naming rights, court branding, facility signage, video and digital packages, courtside banners and designated display areas. Sponsorship packages are customizable to generate the most return on investment for each individual business.

"Ladera Sports Center is a well-attended and highly respected facility that serves a prominent role in the local community," said Christopher T. Neil, CFA, senior banker, KeyBank. "This is an ideal sponsorship for our brand, and we are pleased to be working with Ladera Sports Center to support such a vibrant community."

Since its opening in 2016, Ladera Sports Center has become an increasingly popular venue for a wide range of regional, national and international athletic competitions, camps and classes. In 2018 and 2019 the facility hosted the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships and the Adidas Gauntlet Finale, respectively, as well as the Klay Thompson Basketball Camp. Ladera Sports Center has also earned the Reader's Choice Award for Best Indoor Sports Facility by Parenting OC Magazine for 2018 and 2019.

About Ladera Sports Center

Founded in 2016, Ladera Sports Center is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing world-class indoor programs and events. The center contains eight basketball/volleyball courts, premium wood flooring, climate control, 28 LCD monitors including a video wall, livestreaming cameras on each court, a noise attenuation system and the All-Star Café. The facility also achieved LEED Certification by providing electric car charging stations, solar technology and high efficiency lighting. Learn more at www.laderasportscenter.com.

About Key

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $144.5 billion at June 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

Contacts

