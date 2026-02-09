KeyBank Deepens Middle Market Commitment with Family Office Banking Team

Five-Person Team Led by Ward Nixon Brings National Family Office and Sponsor Finance Expertise; Strategic Investment Differentiates Commercial Bank's Integrated Platform

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) today announced a strategic expansion of its middle market capabilities with the addition of a five-person family office and private capital team led by Ward Nixon, who joins as Commercial Leader based in KeyBank's Overland Park, Kansas office.

The hire reflects KeyBank's strategic commitment to the middle market as family offices and private equity increasingly drive ownership, capital deployment, and strategic decision-making. KeyBank differentiates through integrated family office banking—serving sponsor relationships, portfolio companies, and wealth needs through coordinated delivery rather than fragmented touchpoints.

Nixon brings extensive leadership experience in commercial banking and leveraged finance across Chicago, Minnesota, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas, specializing in family office and private equity sponsor finance.

"We're making a deliberate investment in the middle market by building capabilities that reflect how our clients actually operate," said Ken Gavrity, President of Key Commercial Bank. "Family offices are increasingly influential capital providers and owners - they require sophisticated banking relationships that integrate capital markets, commercial banking, and wealth advisory. We've built a destination platform that attracts elite teams like Ward's because we can deliver that coordination through one relationship team. This is differentiated service for a differentiated client segment."

The team provides national coverage complementing KeyBank's regional private capital bankers and strengthens the bank's ability to serve family offices across three essential touchpoints: direct investments and sponsor relationships, portfolio company banking, and wealth management for principals and families.

Joining Nixon are:

Andrew Hendricks, Senior Relationship Manager , with 13 years serving private equity and family office clients across industries, deal sizes, and capital structures

, with 13 years serving private equity and family office clients across industries, deal sizes, and capital structures Chris Tallent, Senior Payments Advisor , with nearly 25 years of commercial banking expertise spanning treasury services operations, product leadership, and payments strategy

, with nearly 25 years of commercial banking expertise spanning treasury services operations, product leadership, and payments strategy Judy Evans, Senior Commercial Analyst , a Certified Treasury Professional with deep experience in treasury management, risk management, and complex client relationships

, a Certified Treasury Professional with deep experience in treasury management, risk management, and complex client relationships Adam Hazlett, Associate Portfolio Manager, with experience from Deloitte's M&A practice and a middle-market private equity firm specializing in complex transactions and financial analysis

Nixon reports to Chris Doyle, who leads private capital strategy for Key Commercial Bank. This addition builds on KeyBank's successful team hires in Chicago and Southern California announced in late 2024.

"Family offices represent one of the most sophisticated and fastest-growing segments in middle market banking," Gavrity added. "Our comprehensive capabilities and commitment to this space is attracting the talent and clients who want a banking partner, not just a lender. That's the Key Commercial Bank difference."

