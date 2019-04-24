KeyBank Expands Partnership With Diebold Nixdorf To Enable Digital Transformation And Enhance The Consumer Experience

CLEVELAND and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce, announced today a continued collaboration with KeyBank, one of the nation's largest financial institutions, to digitally transform more than 1,400 automated teller machines (ATMs) in the bank's network.

KeyBank selected longtime partner Diebold Nixdorf to refresh its ATM and transaction automation software via a suite of integrated solutions in the DN Vynamic™ portfolio. This upgrade decision supports KeyBank's strategy to enhance self-service consumer transactions and increase overall banking options. The implementation and expansion of KeyBank's software platforms will enable the bank to execute on its future-focused strategy for business development and innovation, creating end-to-end solutions for consumers by connecting both digital and physical systems into a seamless consumer journey.

This integrated solution includes:

Operational support to manage the full ATM fleet, including availability monitoring, incident reporting, security monitoring and business intelligence with Vynamic TM View .

The ability for consumers to conduct new and more advanced ATM transactions by connecting to KeyBank's core system with Vynamic TM Transaction Automation .

More options and accessibility for consumers when withdrawing cash by deploying denomination selection and e-receipts with VISTA TM terminal application software .

. Personalized experiences at the ATM including individual preferences and targeted, one-to-one messaging with VynamicTM Marketing.

"We are committed to our client's financial wellness and to great banking at every ATM," said Dennis Devine, president of Consumer Bank at KeyBank. "Our partnership with Diebold Nixdorf helps us to enhance the way we engage with our clients every day."

The DN Vynamic portfolio creates a best-in-class, self-service environment, which enables KeyBank to address compliance requirements while migrating more transactions to self-service.

"We recognize the need to meet consumers' demands for customizable, secure and convenient banking solutions and experiences. Our portfolio of DN Vynamic software solutions provides KeyBank the ability to not only offer enhanced capabilities, but also a more personalized experience for its consumers," said Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf's senior vice president and managing director, Banking Americas. "We're excited to continue our partnership with KeyBank by providing software, maintenance and professional services that enable new and improved capabilities across both the physical and digital channels."

Visit Diebold Nixdorf's website to learn more about the DN Vynamic software suite, tailored for financial institutions undergoing branch transformation and looking to connect a personalized consumer experience to the dynamic global payments ecosystem.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $139.6 billion at December 31, 2018. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. Our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers every day. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that power the daily operations and consumer experience of banks and retailers around the world. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

