KeyBank Foundation Invests More than $6 Million in 12 Cleveland Area Non-Profit Organizations

News provided by

KeyBank

03 Jan, 2024, 09:07 ET

Chosen community organizations will use grant dollars to improve the lives of Northeast Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced it has supported twelve non-profit organization in 2023 with grants totaling more than $6 million to further their missions of improving Northeast Ohio. The grant dollars will support workforce development, education, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. These investments are part of KeyBank's commitment to help clients, communities and organizations thrive.

Continue Reading
KeyBank's Branch in Rocky River, Ohio
KeyBank's Branch in Rocky River, Ohio

"Some of the most important work we do happens outside our four walls, in our communities," said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President. "We believe these investments will not only make our communities stronger, but more vibrant and stable. On behalf of everyone at Key, I would like to thank these organizations for the work they're doing every day to help Cleveland thrive."

The organizations which received funds from the KeyBank Foundation include:

ABOUT KEYCORP
KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyBank

Also from this source

KeyBank announces charitable donations to Maine nonprofits

KeyBank announces charitable donations to Maine nonprofits

KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation announce (21) twenty-one charitable donations made recently to nonprofit organizations in Maine. The gifts focus...
KeyBank announces KeyBank Foundation grants to Connecticut and Western Massachusetts nonprofits

KeyBank announces KeyBank Foundation grants to Connecticut and Western Massachusetts nonprofits

KeyBank announces (25) twenty-five charitable donations made by KeyBank Foundation, the bank's charitable foundation to nonprofit organizations...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.