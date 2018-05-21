KeyBank Has Partnered with Zelle® Allowing More Ways for Clients to Manage Money

The Zelle Network® includes banks and credit unions of all sizes. For more than 95-million consumers, Zelle is already available from the convenience of their mobile banking app, making digital payments an easy, fast and safe alternative to checks and cash. Zelle allows for funds to be sent from one bank account to another generally within minutes, when both parties are already registered and by using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number.

"Our clients value payment options that are easy to use, safe and secure," Rudman said. "By introducing Zelle in our mobile app and online banking experience, we now offer our clients an additional, convenient payment solution they can use with confidence."

KeyBank's launch is supported by leading financial technology provider FIS, one of several providers that established strategic partnerships with Zelle.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.0 billion at March 31, 2018.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it easy, fast and safe for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects the nation's leading financial institutions, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends and family with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

