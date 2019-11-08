KeyBank Institutional Advisors Named 'OCIO of the Year' and 'Fund of the Year' at the 2019 Institutional Asset Management Awards

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank Institutional Advisors today announced that it has won "Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) of the Year and "Fund of the Year" at Fundmap's 2019 Institutional Asset Management Awards in New York City.

The Institutional Asset Management Awards are designed to recognize the superior firms serving the North American institutional market. The winners were selected by an independent panel of buy-side judges who cast votes for the top managers and consultants serving three different classes of investors: foundation and endowment managers (F&Es) with more than $1 billion in assets, F&E managers with under $1 billion in assets, and pension plans.

KeyBank Institutional Advisors was selected as "OCIO of the Year" from a shortlist of four talented OCIO providers using a range of criteria, which included investment performance and client case studies illustrating how advice provided by OCIOs have made a significant impact on returns for institutional clients.

The "Fund of the Year" award recognizes KeyBank Institutional Advisors investment strategy for foundations and endowments for performance and excellence across various nonprofit funds over the past 12 months. Criteria included returns over one, three- and five-year periods as well as how the fund has implemented investment plans over the past 12 months and how it has integrated ESG within the fund strategy. KeyBank Institutional Advisors was selected among four finalists by independent consultants and asset managers.

"We are honored to win both of these awards as recognition of the quality of our advice, investment management and investment performance we offer to our nonprofit and institutional clients," said Cathy O'Malley Kearney, head of KeyBank Institutional Advisors.

About KeyBank Institutional Advisors

KeyBank Institutional Advisors serves nonprofits, defined benefit plans, corporations, government agencies and Tribal Nations providing advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit and banking services. KeyBank Institutional Advisors has $11.2 billion AUM and $38.4 billion in AUA at September 30, 2019.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $146.7 billion at September 30, 2019. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

