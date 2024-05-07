KEYBANK LAUNCHES VIRTUAL ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT SERVICES POWERED BY QOLO'S TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Innovative technology enables instant access to KeyBank commercial cash management bank accounts

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) announced the launch of KeyVAM, a virtual account management solution for treasury management clients who have complex demand deposit account (DDA) structures and want to streamline their cash-flow and account structure. KeyVAM is a technology-enabled cash management solution powered by Qolo, providing clients with the ability to manage multiple clients or cost centers with custom virtual account structures, automated reporting and reconciliation, an intuitive user interface, and fast, easy API integration. With Qolo's omnichannel payments platform businesses can instantly open or close new subaccounts using self-service tools. This collaboration with Qolo marks another innovative fintech solution from KeyBank designed to make cash management easier for treasurers across the United States, solving their complex payments and financing needs.

Virtual accounts are linked to an existing commercial bank DDA on KeyNavigator, KeyBank's online commercial banking system. KeyVAM allows incoming or outgoing payments to be reflected in real-time, to maintain a virtual sub-ledger that provides a continuously updated transaction and balance history to deliver transparency into company-wide cash flows. These accounts have a unique account number accessible on external payment networks, are self-serviced and managed, and can be established to reflect a client's business needs or ideal liquidity structure with complete flexibility. KeyVAM also provides the ability to process real-time payments (RTP) in and out of the sub ledgers, in addition to wire and ACH transactions.

"In today's fast-paced digital business environment, clients appreciate real-time information and the flexibility to reflect account structures without having to open a multitude of physical accounts with multiple banks," said Jon Briggs, head of KeyBank Commercial Product. "With KeyVAM, we can provide crucial straight-through processing for reconciliation or to help segregate transactions across multiple business units or entities."

"We're excited to power KeyVAM through our advanced card and payments capabilities combined with our bank-grade ledger," said Qolo CEO, Patricia Montesi. "This collaboration with KeyBank marks a giant leap forward in making next-generation financial technology available to businesses of all sizes and in any market."

KeyVAM offers several benefits including: Real-time reconciliation within a flexible virtual account structure, bringing speed and clarity to your cash management while keeping up with evolving regulatory needs; Improved efficiency streamlining cash management to help avoid unwanted bank fees and additional overhead; Customized reporting with transaction and reconciliation data for each Virtual Sub account, while your total funds settle in one physical DDA account; and Easy integration with a suite of flexible APIs designed to work with your existing infrastructure.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About Qolo

Qolo's mission is to accelerate the world's journey to simplify payments. Through our all-in-one card issuing, ledger, and payments platform, we empower our customers to launch innovative financial products, centralize their payments infrastructures, and provide real-time visibility into their payment solutions–all while also speeding time to market and lowering total cost of ownership. Qolo's next-generation infrastructure provides instant access to payments data, analytics, card and account generation, and money movement. Join us as we reshape the future of payments.

SOURCE KeyBank