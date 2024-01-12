KeyBank Names Rachael Sampson Head of Community Banking for the Consumer Bank

News provided by

KeyBank

12 Jan, 2024, 09:07 ET

Veteran banker will lead a team that will build on Key's progress in reaching consumer clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments, and strengthen the bank's connection to the communities it serves

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank has named Rachael Sampson Head of Community Banking for its Consumer Bank. In this newly created role, Sampson will lead teams responsible for the strategy, implementation and execution of a variety of consumer products and services designed to acquire and deepen relationships with clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments, as well as the national consumer sales strategy for these segments. Her team will also oversee the day-to-day management of Key's workplace banking and financial wellness programs, and the direction of Key's women and diverse consumer client-focused initiatives.

Continue Reading
Rachael Sampson, KeyBank, Senior Vice President, Head of Community Banking
Rachael Sampson, KeyBank, Senior Vice President, Head of Community Banking

Sampson reports to Victor Alexander, Head of Key's Consumer Bank, which serves more than three million clients with branch offices in 15 states and a national multi-channel distribution. Sampson and the Community Banking team will partner closely with KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility team to identify opportunities aligned with Key's purpose of helping clients and communities thrive.

"Rachael's promotion is reflective of and the next step in the significant progress we've made in reaching and helping clients in low-to-moderate income and diverse segments," said Alexander. "We are excited about the work Rachael and her teams will do to amplify and build upon our efforts, which includes three special purpose credit programs for homebuyers and homeowners, and drive consistency and execution across our footprint."

Sampson, who has been with KeyBank for 18 years, previously led KeyBank's Key4Women and Key@Work programs which are now part of the new Community Banking organization. She has also served as a Commercial Bank relationship manager in KeyBank's Cincinnati Market.

Sampson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Thomas More University and is a Master of Business Administration candidate from the University of Cincinnati.

ABOUT KEYBANK
KeyBank's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

CFMA #240109-2395631

SOURCE KeyBank

Also from this source

KeyBank Foundation Invests More than $6 Million in 12 Cleveland Area Non-Profit Organizations

KeyBank Foundation Invests More than $6 Million in 12 Cleveland Area Non-Profit Organizations

KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced it has supported twelve non-profit organization in 2023 with grants totaling more than $6 million to...
KeyBank announces charitable donations to Maine nonprofits

KeyBank announces charitable donations to Maine nonprofits

KeyBank and KeyBank Foundation announce (21) twenty-one charitable donations made recently to nonprofit organizations in Maine. The gifts focus...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.