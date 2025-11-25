KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR BANK NOTES DUE JANUARY 26, 2026

CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced that its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (the "Bank"), delivered a redemption notice to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as fiscal and paying agent, to redeem on December 29, 2025 (the "Redemption Date") all of the Bank's outstanding 4.700% Fixed Rate Senior Bank Notes due January 26, 2026 (CUSIP No. 49327M3G7) (the "Senior Bank Notes"), at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the Senior Bank Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

