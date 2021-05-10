KeyBank ranked #23 on DiversityInc's 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity

"I am thrilled to celebrate KeyBank's recognition alongside so many companies making great strides in creating workforces where every dimension of diversity is embraced, equity is an expectation, and inclusion is a cultural norm," KeyBank Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Greg Jones shared. "Today, we celebrate this honor, and remain forward-thinking about how we will continue this important work."

DiversityInc's empirically-driven rankings are based on 2020 company-submitted data in six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

"At Key, we are proud to make commitments – and take meaningful action – to support diversity, equity, and inclusion, inside the company and within our communities. While awards affirm our efforts, we have no intention of letting up on these critical priorities," said Chris Gorman, KeyBank Chairman and CEO. "I am incredibly proud Key has been named to DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation, continuing to cultivate a workplace and workforce where diversity, equity, and inclusion are cornerstones of all we do."

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About DiversityInc:

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

