KeyBank Ranks Among Nation's Best as a Top Franchise Supplier

"Over the years, KeyBank has helped hundreds of different franchise concepts and their franchisees obtain the capital they need to run their businesses," said Jim Fliss, Senior Vice President and leader of KeyBank's SBA and Franchise businesses. "Our growth with our SBA 7(a) lending platform has been reflective of the dedication and expertise of our specialized teams at Key. Placing a greater emphasis on the franchising industry has accelerated that growth and helped our clients thrive," said Fliss.

KeyBank's specialized Franchise Finance Team offers a full range of banking solutions to franchised businesses providing a holistic approach in helping clients. Offerings include: solutions for startup, multi- and single-unit operators, merchant and treasury capabilities, commercial banking, investment banking, and Key4Women to support woman-owned businesses.

For more: https://www.key.com/small-business/promo/franchise-finance.jsp

To develop the rankings, Entrepreneur magazine surveyed more than 500 franchisors on their satisfaction with quality, cost and value of each supplier. The ranking comes from a healthy amount of data to truly find those who are excelling in the field.

"This recognition reflects franchisor's sentiment that we understand the unique financial needs of franchised businesses and underscores the consistent high level of service our knowledgeable staff provides. We're focused on the qualities of financial wellness that helps each individual business. That means identifying individual client goals and delivering a broad range of tailored financial solutions to achieve them," said Fliss.

Last year, KeyBank surpassed $1.13 billion in SBA 7(a) lending over a five-year period, the most for any five-year period in the bank's history.

