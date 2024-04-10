KeyBank Receives 11th Consecutive "Outstanding" Rating from the OCC on Community Reinvestment Act Exam

KeyBank has maintained a rating of "Outstanding" from the OCC for 11 consecutive review periods since the Act's passage in 1977

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) has earned its 11th consecutive "Outstanding" rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on its most recent Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) exam . KeyBank has maintained a rating of "Outstanding" from the OCC for 11 consecutive review periods since the Act's passage in 1977.

"KeyBank's purpose is to help our clients and communities thrive. Through lending, investing, philanthropy, and volunteerism, we work together to serve our neighbors and revitalize our neighborhoods," said Chris Gorman, KeyCorp Chairman and CEO. "Our long record of 'Outstanding' CRA ratings is a testament to our enduring commitment to being both a responsible bank and responsible citizen. As we approach our 200th anniversary, we look forward to continuing to work with our clients and within our communities to improve access and opportunity for all."

"This most recent 'Outstanding' rating reflects the work done by our teammates and partners in the communities we serve," said Eric Fiala, KeyBank's Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to working together to continue to make impactful investments in the places we work and call home."

KeyBank's recent exam period covered January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2021. Significant investments to support low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities during the exam period include:

KeyBank's quick response to support both clients and communities through the pandemic was highlighted in the rating decision. In 2020 and 2021, KeyBank processed 69,000 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), providing more than $11.2 billion in critical funding to small and mid-size businesses.

in critical funding to small and mid-size businesses. KeyBank invested over $900 million in tax credits and provided $7.5 billion in loans to support affordable housing and Community Development Financial Institutions, fostering economic growth throughout the communities we serve.

in tax credits and provided in loans to support affordable housing and Community Development Financial Institutions, fostering economic growth throughout the communities we serve. KeyBank awarded more than $43 million in grants in transformative philanthropy to support stronger communities and improve the quality of life for our neighbors and neighborhoods.

