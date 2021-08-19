Keybank Rochester Fringe Announces 10th Annual Lineup

"We're committed to providing a safe AND sensational 10th anniversary Fringe!" -- Founding Festival Producer Erica Fee Tweet this

The 2021 festival will feature more than 120 free shows during its 12 days, including a special, outdoor Fringe Finale on September 25, when it will present SMOKESTACKS music festival, curated and headlined by nationally renowned Rochester band, Joywave.

Fringe 2021 will also feature a beautiful Italian Circus Tent at its downtown hub known as "One Fringe Place." Inside, the world premiere of the Fringe-commissioned Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty – created and directed by festival favorite Matt Morgan – will run nightly.

Also at One Fringe Place, Silent Disco returns, as will the Fringe's 10th annual, free Gospel Sunday and two more annual freebies: Pedestrian Drive-In and Kids Day. The annual Fringe Street Beat – a free, all-styles dance competition – will take place in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at Manhattan Square.

Because several of the festival's usual indoor venues won't reopen in time, new venues stepped in to provide spaces for the hundreds of local, regional, and national artists who submitted applications in June to perform at the festival.

"Artist-submitted venue shows account for the vast majority of our offerings and are a huge part of our overarching mission: to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills," explains Fee.

From its five-day debut in 2012, the 12-day KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival has become one of the fastest-growing and most-attended fringe festivals in the U.S. It is also the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State. Last year's Virtual Fringe offered more than 170 online productions, connecting artists and audiences around the world. The 2019 Fringe featured more than 650 performances and events – over 200 of them free – in 25+ downtown venues and broke all previous attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors.

