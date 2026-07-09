KeyBank Sets a New Standard in Check Fraud Protection with Check Control for Business

Solution helps small business clients proactively monitor check activity and prevent check fraud before it impacts their business

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) today announced that Check Control for Business is fully available to KeyBank Business Online® clients. This service, which is unique to KeyBank as to the size of business it supports paired with its minimal cost, can help small business owners address the growing risk of check fraud with the ability to monitor check activity, quickly spot suspicious check transactions, and mark checks for return.

KeyBank Check Control for Business

As fraud practices continue to evolve, small business owners are faced with increasing challenges in protecting their operations. According to the Federal Reserve's Business Payments Study, 83% of small firms use paper checks for business payments, and more than $1 billion is recovered each year in counterfeit checks and money orders. Check Control for Business helps combat this by alerting clients to check activity so they can review and act if necessary.

"Check fraud continues to be a growing challenge for businesses as tactics evolve, and we know it's top of the mind for many of our clients, especially small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy," said Victor Alexander, Head of Key's Consumer Bank. "At Key, we are committed to delivering for our clients by helping them stay ahead of emerging threats and protect what they've worked so hard to build. Check Control for Business is another way we're empowering our clients with practical, effective tools to help prevent fraud and operate with confidence."

Check Control for Business is a proactive alert system designed to help business owners monitor check activity from their online or mobile app. In addition to being a fraud mitigation solution, Check Control for Business is also a convenient check reconciliation tool that helps businesses keep track of checks moving through their account.

Check Control for Business empowers small business clients to:

View checks daily from a PC or mobile device

Confirm check amounts, numbers, and payees

Return suspicious or duplicate checks in just a few clicks

Stay in control with customized alerts and notification timing

Clients can self-enroll within digital banking with a few simple steps that can be completed in under one minute. Enrolled users receive alerts when checks are ready for review, allowing clients to detect and address potential check fraud before it impacts their business, stopping fraud before it's too late. This can save a business from potentially thousands of dollars in losses and the cascade of problems that follow, like bounced vendor payments and disrupted cash flow.

Check Control for Business is available to eligible KeyBank Business Online clientsi (generally, small business clients with $10 million or less in revenue) at a cost of $5 per enrolled account per month. With the addition of this service, KeyBank continues to invest in digital capabilities that empower small businesses to operate more securely and efficiently in an increasingly complex financial environment.

"Check Control for Business is an exciting addition to our suite of digital capabilities and reflects our commitment to helping businesses of all sizes fight fraud, from emerging small businesses to large enterprises," said Emily Gessner, Head of Commercial Digital for KeyBank. "Providing clients with simple, effective tools to help safeguard their businesses is critical to allowing them to focus on growth."

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets® trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved.

________________________________ i Check Control for Business is available only to eligible business checking (DDA) subproduct accounts on the Key Business Banking Platform. Accounts enrolled in KeyNavigator® check fraud services (including Positive Pay) are not eligible to enroll.

SOURCE KeyBank