KeyBank to Open New, Full-Service, State-of-the-Art Branch in Schenectady

News provided by

KeyCorp

21 Sep, 2023, 09:07 ET

New branch is designed to give clients a more personal and accessible banking experience

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) will open a new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Schenectady, NY. The new Altamont Avenue branch, located at 1703 Altamont Avenue, will open at 9:00 a.m. on Monday October 2, 2023, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday October 6, 2023 at Noon.

Continue Reading
KeyBank Altamont Avenue Branch in Schenectady, NY
KeyBank Altamont Avenue Branch in Schenectady, NY

"This new branch is yet another way KeyBank is investing in the Capital Region. We look forward to meeting and working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community partners," said Fran O'Rourke, KeyBank Capital Region Market President. "We are excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to deepen the strong relationships we have in the Capital Region."

In addition to high-touch banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch will offer full-service banking capabilities, feature digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking. Longtime banker Kevin Eberz will serve as branch manager at the new location.

"KeyBank's new Altamont Avenue branch is uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Eberz. "We are excited to bring this more consultative approach to Schenectady and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Altamont Avenue branch will also serve clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

As part of the opening of this new branch, KeyBank is consolidating its branches located at 3083 Carman Road in Rotterdam and 1708 Broadway in Schenectady into the new location on Altamont Avenue. Those locations will close at 3:00 p.m. on Friday September 29, 2023.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $1.14 billion in investments in the Capital Region, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYBANK
KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

CFMA #230908-2237430

SOURCE KeyCorp

Also from this source

KeyBank Awards Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership with $300,000 Grant to Increase Affordable and Sustainable Housing

KEYBANK PROVIDES $10 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT TO CINNAIRE LENDING FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.