Keyboardist for X Ambassadors, Casey Harris, Partners with Vision Through Music Program® to Expand Music Education Access for Visually Impaired Children

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® award-winning artist Casey Harris, keyboardist for X Ambassadors, announced a new partnership with Vision Through Music®, a program of the Children's Eye Foundation of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (CEF of AAPOS).

"Having Casey Harris join Vision Through Music is a gamechanger for our program," said Bradley Black, MD, founder of the VTM program and retired pediatric ophthalmologist. "Too many families don't know that specialized music education exists for their blind or visually impaired children. Casey's platform and lived experience will help us raise critical awareness, break down barriers, and show parents and educators what's possible when kids get the right support and opportunities."

Harris, who was born legally blind and raised in Ithaca, New York, with his brother and bandmate Sam, grew up in a household where music was central. What started as a hobby quickly became a career when together they formed the X Ambassadors.

As a nationally recognized artist and advocate, Harris brings both professional expertise and lived experience to the partnership, emphasizing the transformative power of music for children with visual impairments.

"My music teachers were such a huge part of my education and honestly of making me into the person that I am today," said Harris. "I understand first-hand how powerful music education can be for kids. That's why I'm so proud to support Vision Through Music in connecting more children with trained teachers who can help them discover their own musical potential."

Vision Through Music connects blind and visually impaired children with qualified music teachers nationwide. For educators looking to expand their teaching experience, the program offers a multi-week virtual training course in partnership with the Academy of Music for the Blind. Participating students can also apply for grant funding to help cover the cost of music lessons. Through individualized instruction and mentorship, Vision Through Music empowers children to use music as a tool to unlock their confidence, communication skills and for independence-building.

To learn more about the Vision Through Music Program or how to get involved, visit: Vision Through Music® - Children's Eye Foundation

About the Children's Eye Foundation



CEF of AAPOS fights preventable vision loss and improves lives for visually impaired children worldwide through four programs.

SOURCE Children's Eye Foundation and American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus