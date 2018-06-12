iHeartRadio will be the exclusive music provider of Keyboom! bringing a free and frictionless listening experience to users as they browse property listings on their Roku devices. Through the new integration, users will be able to access commercial-free iHeartRadio Original radio stations like Hit Nation, iHeartCountry and iHeart80s. Users will also be able to browse through their favorite genres to discover live music, news and sports radio stations.

Frank Garay, CFO of Keyboom! stated, "Our new iHeartRadio experience really is a dream come true for the Keyboom! property search channel as it adds a really nice touch to the product allowing our viewers to choose their favorite music genre or radio station to listen to while searching for properties. We already have a "stay-time" on our channel of over 90 minutes per visit and now with iHeartRadio playing in the background, and our new streaming property display screen saver, that 90 minutes could turn into hours."

The latest version of Keyboom! for Roku not only includes iHeartRadio stations, but also features a screen saver mode that scrolls through listings in the viewer's local area displaying a photo of the listing, sales price, year built, bedrooms/baths and square footage of the property. The screen saver can be branded to an individual real estate agent or an entire office.

iHeartRadio is available now on the Keyboom! app for Roku. To add Keyboom! to your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV, search for "Keyboom!" or "property search" on your respective streaming device.

Contact: Frank Garay, 1-707-695-6313, frank@keyboom.tv

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keyboom---national-smart-tv-property-search-channel--launches-integration-with-iheartradio-300662109.html

SOURCE Keyboom