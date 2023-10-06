KeyCare and Remission Medical Join Forces to Increase Access to Virtual Rheumatology Care Across the Nation

This partnership allows Remission Medical's virtual rheumatology team to provide care on KeyCare's Epic-based platform in coordination with the nation's health systems.

CHICAGO and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has partnered with Remission Medical, a national virtual clinic for rheumatology, to deliver quick and convenient access to high-quality rheumatology care to patients across the United States.

Rheumatological complaints represent a huge burden on primary care services and are considered one of the most common medical causes of long-term absence from work. In fact, according to the CDC, some 24% of all adults, or 58.5 million people in the US, have arthritis. Unfortunately, with the number of rheumatologists in America declining, patients with joint and tissue pain often experience wait times that average more than three months, resulting in delayed treatment and unnecessary disease progression.

"The wait to see medical specialists causes great dysfunction in our healthcare system. Fortunately, virtual specialty clinics such as Remission Medical are reinventing specialty access in American healthcare by bringing wait times down by 90% or more. Remission plans to supply virtual rheumatology teams to health systems nationwide, and we're proud they selected KeyCare as the technology that extends their ability to provide care in coordination with these systems by using our Epic platform," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO and Founder of KeyCare. 

"The KeyCare offering is a game changer," said Blake Wehman, Founder & CEO of Remission Medical. "By enabling our rheumatologists and rheumatology advanced practice providers to deliver virtual care in full coordination with health systems, we are able to set up an online clinic that removes friction and latency in specialty care and speeds time to diagnosis and treatment initiation while ensuring great data interoperability and an easy experience for patients."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which then connects easily to other Epic-based health systems.

Remission Medical offers telehealth appointments with their rheumatology team for swift triage, diagnostic testing, and treatment initiation. They can additionally provide longitudinal care of symptom management, medication titration, and integrated behavioral health care as needed.

About KeyCare
KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows KeyCare to improve access for patients in coordination with their health systems, while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand urgent care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Remission Medical
Remission Medical is a national virtual rheumatology clinic addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, Lupus, and Gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in all autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

