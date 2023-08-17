KeyCare Caps First Year with Multiple Health System Partnerships

Highlights for Epic-based virtual care company include $28 million in investment funding and partnership agreements with 10 health systems

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has capped a successful year of fundraising, health system collaborations, and high-quality telehealth delivery.

After coming out of stealth mode one year ago at Epic's User Group Meeting (UGM) in Verona, Wisconsin, KeyCare will be back this year presenting on the topic of "Expanding Access with an Epic-based Virtual Care Partner" on August 22 at 2:45 p.m. KeyCare will also be exhibiting at Booth #303 at the UGM meeting.

To date, KeyCare has reached partnership agreements with 10 health systems, representing 90 hospitals and 30,000 providers with a collective $45 billion in net revenue. In 2023, KeyCare expects to serve more than 20,000 patients via its industry-leading platform.

Other highlights since KeyCare's August 2022 launch include:

The completion of its Series A funding round at over $28 million . Investors include 8VC, LRVHealth, Bold Capital, HealthX, Ziegler, Spectrum, Wellspan and Allina health systems.

Partnerships with some of the nation's most innovative health systems, including WellSpan Health, Memorial Healthcare System and Allina Health.

Providing 24x7 on-demand urgent care for patients across the nation, with completed visits in 47 states to date.

The addition of significant new platform functionality, including expanding to pediatric urgent care coverage, as well as options for both employee sponsorship and insurance billing.

"We are proud to complete a very busy and productive first year that included the successful execution of multiple strategic goals," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "I would like to extend my gratitude to all the partners, investors, teammates, and stakeholders who have supported and believed in KeyCare from the beginning - and we are only getting started. We are excited to connect with our current and future health system partners at next week's UGM!"

Moving forward, KeyCare has plans to expand its virtual care platform by incorporating additional virtual care specialties, with an immediate focus on adding therapists, psychiatrists and primary care support.

About KeyCare

KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows KeyCare to improve access for patients in coordination with their health systems, while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand urgent care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

