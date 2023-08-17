KeyCare Caps First Year with Multiple Health System Partnerships

News provided by

KeyCare

17 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Highlights for Epic-based virtual care company include $28 million in investment funding and partnership agreements with 10 health systems

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it has capped a successful year of fundraising, health system collaborations, and high-quality telehealth delivery.

After coming out of stealth mode one year ago at Epic's User Group Meeting (UGM) in Verona, Wisconsin, KeyCare will be back this year presenting on the topic of "Expanding Access with an Epic-based Virtual Care Partner" on August 22 at 2:45 p.m. KeyCare will also be exhibiting at Booth #303 at the UGM meeting.

To date, KeyCare has reached partnership agreements with 10 health systems, representing 90 hospitals and 30,000 providers with a collective $45 billion in net revenue. In 2023, KeyCare expects to serve more than 20,000 patients via its industry-leading platform.

Other highlights since KeyCare's August 2022 launch include:

  • The completion of its Series A funding round at over $28 million. Investors include 8VC, LRVHealth, Bold Capital, HealthX, Ziegler, Spectrum, Wellspan and Allina health systems.
  • Partnerships with some of the nation's most innovative health systems, including WellSpan Health, Memorial Healthcare System and Allina Health.
  • Providing 24x7 on-demand urgent care for patients across the nation, with completed visits in 47 states to date.
  • The addition of significant new platform functionality, including expanding to pediatric urgent care coverage, as well as options for both employee sponsorship and insurance billing.

"We are proud to complete a very busy and productive first year that included the successful execution of multiple strategic goals," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "I would like to extend my gratitude to all the partners, investors, teammates, and stakeholders who have supported and believed in KeyCare from the beginning - and we are only getting started. We are excited to connect with our current and future health system partners at next week's UGM!"

Moving forward, KeyCare has plans to expand its virtual care platform by incorporating additional virtual care specialties, with an immediate focus on adding therapists, psychiatrists and primary care support.

About KeyCare
KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based EMR and telehealth platform. This allows KeyCare to improve access for patients in coordination with their health systems, while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual on-demand urgent care coverage (24x7, 50-state coverage), and then may add other virtual health services based on their needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

Media Contact KeyCare             
Grace Vinton        
203-561-8935    
[email protected] 

SOURCE KeyCare

Also from this source

Captive Health Offering 24x7 Virtual Care via KeyCare's Epic-based Platform

Allina Health Partners with Epic-based KeyCare Platform for 24 X 7 Virtual Care

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.