KeyCare Partners with Parkview Health to Offer Patients 24x7 Virtual Care via Epic-based Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it is partnering with Parkview Health to offer patients anytime, anywhere access to virtual urgent care with licensed providers who will share clinical notes with a patient's regular provider. Parkview Health patients can obtain virtual urgent care by scheduling a visit whenever and wherever they need through Parkview's MyChart patient portal.

"We are excited to partner with KeyCare, which will enable us to expand patient engagement by delivering access to high-quality virtual urgent care directly from the existing MyChart Virtual Walk-In Clinic," said Maximilian Maile, Senior Vice President, Digital Health, Parkview Health. "Our patients can maintain care coordination because records are easily shared between our clinicians and KeyCare's virtual care providers, facilitating comprehensive medical history for diagnosis and treatment."

"Patients deserve access to high-quality, around-the-clock virtual care without having to worry about continuity-of-care issues," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "Parkview Health patients can now be confident that when they obtain care from a KeyCare Virtualist provider, their most up-to-date and accurate health information will be shared between their virtual and regular physicians."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which easily and safely connects to other Epic-based health systems.

These Virtualist healthcare providers have secure access to a patient's Parkview Health data while delivering care and completing encounter details on KeyCare's Epic platform. Visit information is then seamlessly shared with members of the patient's Parkview Health care team.

KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based electronic health record (EHR) and telehealth platform. KeyCare's goal is to increase access for health system patients while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with 24x7, 50-state virtual urgent care coverage, and then may add other virtual health services based on their patient and provider needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. Parkview Health's mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 15,000 co-workers, it is the region's largest employer.

Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center.

