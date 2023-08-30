KeyCare Partners with Parkview Health to Offer Patients 24x7 Virtual Care via Epic-based Platform

News provided by

KeyCare

30 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Patients of Indiana-based health system can access high-quality virtual urgent care through MyChart while sharing clinical notes with their own providers

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's first and only Epic-based virtual care company, announced today that it is partnering with Parkview Health to offer patients anytime, anywhere access to virtual urgent care with licensed providers who will share clinical notes with a patient's regular provider. Parkview Health patients can obtain virtual urgent care by scheduling a visit whenever and wherever they need through Parkview's MyChart patient portal.  

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million with 10 hospitals and a large network of primary care and specialty physicians.

"We are excited to partner with KeyCare, which will enable us to expand patient engagement by delivering access to high-quality virtual urgent care directly from the existing MyChart Virtual Walk-In Clinic," said Maximilian Maile, Senior Vice President, Digital Health, Parkview Health. "Our patients can maintain care coordination because records are easily shared between our clinicians and KeyCare's virtual care providers, facilitating comprehensive medical history for diagnosis and treatment."

"Patients deserve access to high-quality, around-the-clock virtual care without having to worry about continuity-of-care issues," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "Parkview Health patients can now be confident that when they obtain care from a KeyCare Virtualist provider, their most up-to-date and accurate health information will be shared between their virtual and regular physicians."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care providers working on its Epic platform, which easily and safely connects to other Epic-based health systems.

These Virtualist healthcare providers have secure access to a patient's Parkview Health data while delivering care and completing encounter details on KeyCare's Epic platform. Visit information is then seamlessly shared with members of the patient's Parkview Health care team.

About KeyCare
KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based electronic health record (EHR) and telehealth platform. KeyCare's goal is to increase access for health system patients while decreasing the burden for their providers. Health systems can start with 24x7, 50-state virtual urgent care coverage, and then may add other virtual health services based on their patient and provider needs. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Parkview Health 
Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. Parkview Health's mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 15,000 co-workers, it is the region's largest employer.  

Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center.

Media Contact KeyCare           

Media Contact Parkview Health

Grace Vinton     

Tami Brigle

203-561-8935   

419-799-1415

[email protected]   

[email protected] 

SOURCE KeyCare

Also from this source

KeyCare Caps First Year with Multiple Health System Partnerships

Captive Health Offering 24x7 Virtual Care via KeyCare's Epic-based Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.