Keychain Announces Its First Product: Crossroad, A Transparent Platform for Buying and Selling Manufacturing Capacity

For the first time in the CPG industry, Keychain is publishing available manufacturing capacity and pricing, and making that capacity available for purchase to invited brands and retailers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keychain , a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today announced its first product, Crossroad. By providing unprecedented transparency to the industry, Crossroad empowers brands and retailers to view both the availability and pricing of manufacturing line time in the consumer packaged goods industry, and to reserve that line time at market rates.

Starting with over 20 product categories, including sparkling water, energy drinks, cereal, and granola bars, Crossroad is set to dramatically simplify the CPG manufacturing process while reducing cost and inconvenience for brands and retailers.

Crossroad is Keychain's first product as it moves forward in its mission to bring clarity and convenience to the CPG manufacturing industry, a deeply fragmented landscape dominated by trade shows, brokers, and manual, time-intensive vetting. Built with a network of over 10,000 co-packers and branded manufacturers, Keychain helps brands easily find the perfect manufacturing partners.

"We're giving the market access to manufacturing capacity on some of the best CPG production lines in the country," said Oisin Hanrahan, Keychain Cofounder and CEO. "These are the lines used by everyday brands that we all know and love, who often have unused capacity. By bringing this unique, latent capacity to the industry in a transparent way, we hope to eliminate the price discrimination that we've seen brands of all sizes endure–discrimination that ultimately hurts consumers when they go to the grocery store. Launching Crossroad is our first step in creating a more transparent supply chain that helps shoppers around the world find better, more affordable products on store shelves."

Moving forward, Keychain will continue to bring clarity and convenience to an industry that has often been characterized by opacity and information asymmetry. Eventually, the company aims to help brands and retailers navigate the entire CPG manufacturing process, all the way from competitive intelligence and manufacturer sourcing, to terms negotiation, onboarding, and compliance.

While Keychain plans to open Crossroad to select retailers and brands in 2024, Crossroad is currently available only to invited partners. Interested brands, retailers, and manufacturers can apply to join at www.keychain.com.

About Keychain

Keychain is a platform for CPG manufacturing that works with brands and retailers to bring clarity and convenience to the process of creating products that consumers love. Starting with a network of over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain's proprietary, AI-powered platform helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners. The company is based in New York City.

