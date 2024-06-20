Keychain Appoints Former Head of Whole Foods Private Label, Mitchell Madoff, to Head of Retail Partnerships

Keychain announces the appointment of Mitchell Madoff as Head of Retail Partnerships, helping fuel Keychain's growth and expertise

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keychain, a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today announced the appointment of Mitchell Madoff as the new Head of Retail Partnerships at Keychain, bringing with him an extensive background in CPG and private label spanning over two decades. Currently, Madoff is the Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Private Label, and Culinary at Foxtrot.

Prior to Foxtrot, Madoff spent 20 years at Whole Foods, where he most recently served as the Vice President for Exclusive Brands. He worked closely with suppliers to place their products within Whole Foods brick-and-mortar locations across the globe. Throughout his tenure at Whole Foods, Madoff worked closely on the development of the renowned Whole Foods 365 brand and other private-label products.

"Mitchell Madoff has been a pioneer in the CPG industry for over 20 years and we're thrilled to have him join the team. His wealth of experience in consumer goods and private-label will bring invaluable insights to Keychain as we continue to expand and evolve," said Oisin Hanrahan, Cofounder and CEO of Keychain.

At Keychain, Madoff will lead the retail partnerships team, coupling his wealth of knowledge about the CPG supply chain with his experience working closely with private-label brands. Madoff will help introduce more brands and retailers to the Keychain platform, in hopes to continue working toward increased transparency for all players in the CPG ecosystem.

"I'm excited to be joining Keychain during an exciting stage for the company and take part in their expansion within the CPG space," said Mitchell Madoff. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with Oisin and helping more retailers find the right production partners. Having access to a tool like Keychain during my time at Whole Foods would have greatly enhanced my experience working closely with their beloved 365 Brand."

The appointment of Mitchell Madoff to Head of Retail Partnerships reinforces Keychain's commitment to continuing to expand in ways that will help them seamlessly connect retailers, brands, and manufacturers in one platform. Keychain continues to look to hire talent that will bring them closer to this mission of digitizing a historically tedious process.

While Keychain plans to open its core platform up to select retailers and brands in 2024, it is currently available only to invited partners.

Interested brands, retailers, and manufacturers can apply to join at www.keychain.com.

About Keychain

Keychain is a platform for CPG manufacturing that works with brands and retailers to bring clarity and convenience to the process of creating products that consumers love. With a network of over 24,000 manufacturers, Keychain's proprietary, AI-powered platform helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners. The company is based in New York City.

Media Contacts

Devin Walsh

[email protected]

SOURCE Keychain