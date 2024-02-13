Keychain Launches Manufacturing Platform for the World's Leading Retailers and Brands

News provided by

Keychain

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Keychain uses AI to help brands and retailers solve their biggest supply chain pain points, enabling them to easily find the right manufacturing partners, shorten production cycles, and develop even more compelling products for shoppers.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keychain, a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today unveiled its core product, an AI-powered platform that redefines how brands identify, select, and manage manufacturer partners. By categorizing thousands of specific processes and capabilities for over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain gives brands and retailers the ability to quickly execute on incredibly specific searches for their latest product lines across over one million SKUs.

Continue Reading
Keychain
Keychain

For brands and retailers, Keychain's new platform allows them to search for any product they'd like to sell into a search bar, immediately pulling up hundreds of product varieties, along with every manufacturer that can produce them. For manufacturers, the platform opens up new streams of revenue by matching their capabilities with Keychain's database of over a million products, instantly showing them additional, in-demand products that they produce on behalf of brands and retailers.

"We've spoken to hundreds of brands and retailers across the country–they all say that their biggest problem is finding the right manufacturing partners," said Oisin Hanrahan, Cofounder and CEO of Keychain. "We're digitizing what has historically been an analog process by removing the complexities that stand between retailers, brands, and CPG manufacturers. There's a massive inefficiency in how retailers and manufacturers interact, and the implications can be traced all the way down to every consumer's grocery bill."

Keychain's launch includes over $100 million of exclusive manufacturing capacity available for brands and retailers across over 40 product categories. Keychain allows brands and retailers to view and reserve the availability and pricing of manufacturing line times, with over 10,000 co-packers and branded manufacturers in its network. By listing and selling this unused capacity from leading manufacturers across the U.S., the company is bringing unprecedented clarity and convenience to CPG manufacturing. "Keychain brings unique and exclusive manufacturing capacity to the market in a fully transparent way. This will make it easier for great brands to bring even better products to market faster," said Paul Voge, Co-Founder and CEO of Aura Bora, a leading craft sparkling water brand.

"The platform Oisin and his team are building at Keychain is long overdue in this industry," said Kelly McGoldrick, Chief Customer Officer at Wyandot Snacks, a leading US manufacturer of plant-based snacks. "Their platform allows us to transparently share information about our production processes and capacities with retailers and brands, something that's never existed in this industry before. We're excited to continue finding more loyal customers who trust us to bring their product to life."

While Keychain plans to open its core platform up to select retailers and brands in 2024, it is currently available only to invited partners.

Interested brands, retailers, and manufacturers can apply to join at www.keychain.com.

About Keychain
Keychain is a platform for CPG manufacturing that works with brands and retailers to bring clarity and convenience to the process of creating products that consumers love. Starting with a network of over 10,000 manufacturers, Keychain's proprietary, AI-powered platform helps brands quickly find the perfect manufacturing partners. The company is based in New York City.

Media Contacts
Britta Mulderrig
[email protected]

SOURCE Keychain

Also from this source

Keychain Announces Its First Product: Crossroad, A Transparent Platform for Buying and Selling Manufacturing Capacity

Keychain, a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today announced its first product, Crossroad. By providing unprecedented...
Oisin Hanrahan and Umang Dua Announce $18 million in Seed Funding to Build International Platform for CPG Manufacturing

Oisin Hanrahan and Umang Dua Announce $18 million in Seed Funding to Build International Platform for CPG Manufacturing

Keychain, a manufacturing platform for the packaged goods industry, today announced that it has raised $18 million in seed funding in a round led by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.