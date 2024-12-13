Keychron launches award-winning K2 HE Wireless Magnetic Custom Keyboard for direct sales following $1M+ Kickstarter success

Selected as a CES® 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree, the Keychron K2 HE blends top-notch magnetic switch technology with a customizable design, offering an unparalleled experience for keyboard enthusiasts and professionals.

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keychron , a leading manufacturer of peripherals compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, launched direct sales of the Keychron K2 HE Wireless Magnetic Custom Keyboard . This high-performance mechanical keyboard combines the best of traditional mechanical technology with the advanced benefits of magnetic switches in a minimalistic design accented by natural rosewood. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $1M USD , the K2 HE is now available for direct purchase on Keychron's website, starting at $130 USD.

Ahead of CES 2025, a leading technology event happening January 7-10 in Las Vegas, Keychron K2 HE has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree within "Computer Peripherals & Accessories." The annual competition honors outstanding design and engineering in 33 consumer technology product categories. This fully customizable 75% layout wireless keyboard represents a breakthrough in switch technology, replacing physical contacts with magnetic sensors that measure actuation depth, giving users total control over the response of each and every switch. Designed with Gateron double-rail magnetic switches, adjustable actuation points, and rapid trigger technology, the K2 HE is an adaptable tool for gaming, programming, and everyday typing.

"The K2 HE represents Keychron's dedication to bringing sophisticated, user-centered technology to the keyboard community," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "We wanted to elevate the popular K2 model, and the K2 HE's magnetic switch design, complete with customizable actuation and dynamic rapid triggers, achieves exactly that."

With multiple connectivity options, including 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and wired modes, the K2 HE provides versatile functionality across macOS, Windows, and Linux platforms. This keyboard is built to last, featuring a durable aluminum frame with natural rosewood accents—light wood for the white Special Edition and dark wood for the black Special Edition—bringing a touch of nature-inspired elegance to the design. Both colorways feature OSA profile double-shot PBT keycaps, delivering a satisfying tactile feel and timeless style.

For those seeking an even more personalized touch, Keychron offers customizable wood siding in light and dark finishes, allowing users to engrave a design or text of their choice. "Our goal was to create a keyboard that offers precision and flexibility, allowing users to adapt each keystroke to their preferences," continued Tan.

The K2 HE also includes Keychron's exclusive Launcher web configurator , enabling users to adjust settings like RGB backlighting, sensitivity, and multi-action key commands for a tailored experience. With 22 RGB backlight settings and fine-tunable options, users can create a setup that reflects both their style and functional needs.

More information about the CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation . Keychron K2 HE will be showcased at the brand's booth in the Venetian, Booth 51162 , as well as in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase. Media wishing to interview Keychron personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts with extensive experience in designing, marketing, and keyboard manufacturing. Over the years, the company has dedicated itself to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist designs, successfully delivering a variety of beloved models. Keychron's achievements include over 1 million products sold, serving more than 1 million customers worldwide, launching 16 successful crowdfunding campaigns, and winning European hardware awards in 2024. Keychron remains committed to innovation and excellence in every keyboard it creates.

About CES®

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Media Contact

Borjana Slipicevic

Proper Propaganda

[email protected]

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0014V000046PBCuQAO.

SOURCE Keychron Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.