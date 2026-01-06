Keychron launches Q Ultra ZMK mechanical keyboard series with 660-hour battery life in 8K wireless mode at CES

The brand is also set to preview upcoming products in their 2026 lineup, including luxury and special edition keyboards that explore new materials and form factors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keychron , a leading manufacturer of peripherals compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android, announced the direct sales launch of their new Q Ultra Series, which will coincide with the start of CES 2026. From January 6-9, Keychron will exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) South Hall 1, Booth #30547 , and will also attend Pepcom's Digital Experience! CES 2026 on January 5. The brand will showcase the newly launched series and preview select products from their 2026 roadmap, including luxury concepts made from unexpected materials.

Q Ultra Series

Launching on January 6, 2025 at 7am PT, Q Ultra Series will be available via keychron.com . It is the first mass-produced ZMK mechanical keyboard series of its kind, offering up to 660 hours of battery life in 8K polling rate in wireless mode, the longest in its class, enabled by its ZMK open-source firmware. Q Ultra Series models are equipped with Keychron's new Silk POM switches, made from a new material that delivers a richer sound and improved typing feel favored by enthusiasts, and feature an 8K polling rate via both 2.4G wireless and wired connections. Each keyboard is built with a full aluminum case and a new design that includes a decorative knob and bottom accent, along with fully customizable keys, a double-gasket structure, KSA double-shot PBT keycaps, layered acoustic foams, and a 1MB Flash MCU designed to support a more stable and reliable connection. The series will be offered in three layouts, including a 100% layout (Q6 Ultra), a TKL layout (Q3 Ultra), and a 75% layout (Q1 Ultra).

"The Q Ultra Series reflects how far wireless mechanical keyboards can be pushed when battery life, performance, and materials are engineered together from the start," said Paul Tan, Co-founder at Keychron. "It's designed to meet the expectations of users who want speed, stability, and build quality without compromise."

V Ultra Series

Launching on keychron.com in late January, with exact timing to be announced, V Ultra Series upgrades Keychron's V Max series with similar advancements, including ZMK, up to 660 hours of battery life in 8K polling rate in wireless mode, Keychron's new Silk POM switches and a 1MB MCU. The series supports 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections, and incorporates a redesigned knob, a gasket mount structure, and enhanced acoustic foams to provide a more refined typing experience. V Ultra will be offered in three layouts, including a 100% layout (V6 Ultra), an 80% TKL layout (V3 Ultra), and a 75% layout (V1 Ultra).

2026 Special Edition Products

Keychron will offer an exclusive first look at upcoming luxury keyboard concepts, featuring premium builds and unexpected materials including:

Q1 HE 8K Marble Version - 75% layout, limited edition design with magnetic HE switches, 8K polling, wired USB-C (expected launch: April 2026)

- 75% layout, limited edition design with magnetic HE switches, 8K polling, wired USB-C (expected launch: April 2026) K2 HE Resin and K2 HE Concrete - 75% layout, wireless Hall Effect magnetic switches, improved battery power (expected launch: February 2026)

"These special edition products allow us to explore materials and designs that aren't typically associated with mechanical keyboards," continued Tan. "They represent where craftsmanship and engineering intersect."

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts with extensive experience in designing, marketing, and keyboard manufacturing. Over the years, the company has dedicated itself to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist designs, successfully delivering a variety of beloved models. Keychron's achievements include serving more than 5 million customers worldwide, launching 16 successful crowdfunding campaigns, and winning the 2024 European Hardware Awards and 2025 CES Innovation Award. Keychron remains committed to innovation and excellence in every keyboard it creates.

