KeyCorp and Blackstone Credit & Insurance Announce Forward Flow Origination Partnership

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY, "Key") announced a forward flow origination partnership with Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("Blackstone") focused on Key's Specialty Finance Lending (SFL) group. SFL is a leading asset-based lender serving clients nationally across middle market, growth capital, transportation, equipment, and other verticals. In connection with the partnership, Blackstone and Key closed a transaction on a seed portfolio of middle market fund finance facilities. Key will continue to originate, hold, and provide asset management services for new commitments across all sectors.

Randy Paine, Head of Key's Institutional Bank said, "SFL is a highly successful business that has been organically built over the past 15 years to serve a dynamic and fast-growing client base with increasing financing needs. The partnership with Blackstone, a long-trusted participant in this sector, will accelerate the growth of the business and be mutually beneficial to all stakeholders, especially our clients."

"Key's SFL group is a strong franchise with deep relationships with originators," said Rob Horn, Global Head of Infrastructure and Asset Based Credit at Blackstone. "We are pleased to have closed this initial transaction and look forward to growing the relationship with SFL."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as advisors to KeyBank.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which we invest. Our more than $1 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets, secondaries, and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events. If underlying assumptions prove to be inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could vary materially from these projections or expectations. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Key does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

