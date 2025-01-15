KEYCORP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MOHIT RAMANI AS CHIEF RISK OFFICER

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced that Mohit (Mo) Ramani will join Key as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective January 23, 2025.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mo to Key," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KeyCorp. "I am confident that with Mo's leadership, experience, and expertise we will continue to elevate our risk management practices and culture, further enabling strong, profitable growth for Key."

Mo joins Key from Truist Financial Corporation where he has served in increasingly senior roles since 2016, most recently, as Deputy Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining Truist, Mo played a variety of leadership roles with firms such as Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Bank of America, N.A. Mo brings with him a proven track record of leading transformative change in risk management platforms and practices. Additionally, he has a reputation for forging internal partnerships across lines of business and corporate functions while maintaining strong, independent challenge and support from regulators.

"I am excited for the opportunity to assist Key with this next phase of profitable growth amidst an increasingly complex risk environment," said Mo Ramani. "I look forward to leveraging Key's strong risk culture and progressing the firm further toward 'risk intelligence' by leveraging people, processes, and technology."

Mo will serve as a member of Key's executive leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gorman. As CRO, he will lead a team of risk management professionals as well as overseeing all aspects of the risk management function at Key.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp