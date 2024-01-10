KEYCORP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF VERNON PATTERSON, DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; BRIAN MAUNEY JOINS KEY AS SUCCESSOR

10 Jan, 2024, 16:55 ET

CLEVELAND, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced that Vernon Patterson, Director of Investor Relations, will retire in the spring of 2024, and will be succeeded by Brian Mauney, effective March 1.

"Vern has made a lasting impact on the way Key shares its financial story to our shareholders, clients, and teammates over the course of his 30 years at the company," said Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, KeyCorp. "His leadership, wise counsel, and focus on building strong relationships with our investors and equity analysts have helped Key navigate both prosperous and challenging times over the years."

"I am pleased to welcome Brian to Key as our Director of Investor Relations," Chris continued. "Brian brings a depth and variety of financial services experience to the role that I am excited to add to the organization."

Brian, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, previously served as the Deputy Director of Investor Relations at BNY Mellon, including responsibility for their Fixed Income Investor Relations program. Prior to that, Brian held a number of senior roles at Citigroup across CCAR / stress testing, Corporate Strategy, and as a sell-side equity analyst covering U.S. banks.

Brian will report to Clark Khayat, Chief Financial Officer of KeyCorp.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank
KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.8 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. 

