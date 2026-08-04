KEYCORP CLOSES ACQUISITION OF CLEARWATER CORPORATE FINANCE LLP

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KeyCorp

Aug 04, 2026, 07:59 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Clearwater Corporate Finance LLP ("Clearwater UK"), a leading UK-based middle market investment banking advisory firm.

"Completing this acquisition marks an important step in expanding our global advisory platform," said Randy Paine, President of Key Institutional Bank. "Clearwater UK's strong middle-market expertise and sector depth will help us better serve clients with more comprehensive, cross-border advice and execution."

About Clearwater UK
Clearwater UK focuses on providing corporate finance advice for mid-market transactions including M&A, private equity and debt advisory. Across its ten sectors covering automotive, business services, consumer, energy and utilities, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, industrials and chemicals, real estate, and tech, as well as its debt advisory and private equity specialists, the team provides in-depth knowledge and industry experience to every project. The UK business has offices in Birmingham, London, Leeds and Manchester. 

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp

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