KeyCorp Lowers Its Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have lowered their prime lending rate to 7.00 percent from 7.25 percent, effective tomorrow, Oct. 30, 2025.

