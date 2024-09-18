KEYCORP LOWERS ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 8.00 PERCENT

News provided by

KeyCorp

Sep 18, 2024, 16:10 ET

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) and its banking affiliates have lowered their prime lending rate to 8.00 percent from 8.50 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2024.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. 

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC. 

SOURCE KeyCorp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

KeyCorp and Scotiabank Complete Initial Tranche of Strategic Minority Investment

KeyCorp and Scotiabank Complete Initial Tranche of Strategic Minority Investment

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced that The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank") has completed the initial purchase of KeyCorp's common stock with an...
KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE BARCLAYS 22ND ANNUAL GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE BARCLAYS 22ND ANNUAL GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Clark Khayat, Chief Financial Officer, will present at The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics