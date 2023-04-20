KEYCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $275 MILLION, OR $.30 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Net income includes $126 million, or $.14 per share from allowance build and expense actions

Durable, relationship-based business model provides stability and positions the company to perform well throughout the business cycle

Strong liquidity and funding, supported by diverse, core deposits

Solid credit quality and disciplined underwriting with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points

Capital remains strong, with Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.1%(a)

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $275 million, or $.30 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023. This compared to $356 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $420 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Key's durable business model continues to provide stability while driving sound, profitable growth through all market conditions. Our strong balance sheet and our focus on relationship banking yields a diverse, stable deposit base and high-quality lending opportunities. Importantly, our long-standing commitment to primacy continues to serve us well, resulting in an increase in period-end deposits on a linked quarter basis. As a strong, core-funded institution, we are well positioned to continue to serve and support our clients and prospects.

The successful de-risking of our loan portfolios over the last decade positions Key to outperform, from a credit perspective. In the first quarter, we added to our allowance for credit losses to reflect changes in our economic outlook, with our allowance now representing over 7 years of annualized net charge-offs. Additionally, we delivered another quarter of strong credit performance, with net charge-offs of 15 basis points.

I remain confident in Key and the long-term outlook for our business. We have a relationship-based business model that will continue to serve our clients and our prospects and deliver value to our shareholders."

(a) March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 1Q23 vs.



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 275 $ 356 $ 420

(22.8) % (34.5) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution .30 .38 .45

(21.1) (33.3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 13.16 % 18.07 % 14.12 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations .66 .83 .99

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.1 9.1 9.4

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 12.70 $ 11.79 $ 14.43

7.7 (12.0) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.47 % 2.73 % 2.46 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,106 $ 1,227 $ 1,020

(9.9) % 8.4 % Noninterest income 608 671 676

(9.4) (10.1) Total revenue $ 1,714 $ 1,898 $ 1,696

(9.7) % 1.1 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.47%. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $86 million and the net interest margin increased by one basis point. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances and higher interest rates, partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $121 million, while the net interest margin decreased by 26 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin reflect higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a change in funding mix, partly offset by higher earning asset balances and a benefit from higher interest rates. Additionally, net interest income was lower reflecting two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Trust and investment services income $ 128 $ 126 $ 136

1.6 % (5.9) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 145 172 163

(15.7) (11.0) Cards and payments income 81 85 80

(4.7) 1.3 Service charges on deposit accounts 67 71 91

(5.6) (26.4) Corporate services income 76 89 91

(14.6) (16.5) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 46 42 36

9.5 27.8 Corporate-owned life insurance income 29 33 31

(12.1) (6.5) Consumer mortgage income 11 9 21

22.2 (47.6) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 25 24 32

4.2 (21.9) Other income — 20 (5)

(100.0) 100.0 Total noninterest income $ 608 $ 671 $ 676

(9.4) % (10.1) %















Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $68 million. The decrease was driven by a $24 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts, reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees and lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment, as well as an $18 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees. Additionally, corporate services income decreased $15 million, due to lower loan fees and market-related adjustments in the prior period. Consumer mortgage income decreased $10 million, reflecting lower saleable volume and lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $10 million increase in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $63 million, reflecting a $27 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees. Other income decreased by $20 million, driven by market-related valuation adjustments and a Visa litigation adjustment. Corporate services income decreased $13 million, reflecting lower derivatives income associated with customer derivatives, partially offset by growth in commercial mortgage servicing fees and trust and investment services income, up $4 million and $2 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Personnel expense $ 701 $ 674 $ 630

4.0 % 11.3 % Nonpersonnel expense 475 482 440

(1.5) 8.0 Total noninterest expense $ 1,176 $ 1,156 $ 1,070

1.7 % 9.9 %















Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased by $106 million. The increase was driven by personnel expense, up $71 million, reflecting $36 million of severance and other costs related to expense actions, as well as higher salaries. Nonpersonnel expense increased $35 million, driven by a $47 million increase in other expense, reflecting $28 million related to our expense actions and an increase in the base Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment rate of $9 million. Additionally, computer processing expense increased $15 million. Partially offsetting the increase in nonpersonnel expense was an $8 million decline in business services and professional fees, an $8 million decline in operating lease expense and a $7 million decline in marketing expense.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $20 million. The increase was driven by a $27 million increase in personnel expense, reflecting $36 million of severance and other costs related to expense actions, partly offset by a decline in incentive compensation. Nonpersonnel expense declined $7 million, reflecting a $15 million decline in business services and professional fees and a $10 million decline in marketing expense, partly offset by a $10 million increase in other expense. The increase in other expense reflects $28 million related to expense actions, as well as an increase in the base FDIC assessment rate of $9 million, partly offset by a reduction of a charitable contribution in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 60,281 $ 58,212 $ 51,574

3.6 % 16.9 % Other commercial loans 22,778 22,720 20,556

.3 10.8 Total consumer loans 36,778 36,770 31,632

— 16.3 Total loans $ 119,837 $ 117,702 $ 103,762

1.8 % 15.5 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $178 million, $171 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Average loans were $119.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022. Commercial loans increased by $10.9 billion, largely reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans, as well as an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $5.1 billion, largely driven by Key's residential mortgage business.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $2.1 billion. The increase was driven by commercial loans, up $2.1 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Non-time deposits $ 132,907 $ 139,558 $ 146,426

(4.8) % (9.2) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,392 1,351 1,639

77.1 45.9 Other time deposits 8,106 4,757 2,098

70.4 286.4 Total deposits $ 143,405 $ 145,666 $ 150,163

(1.6) % (4.5) %













Cost of total deposits .99 % .51 % .04 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $143.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6.8 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $2.3 billion. The decline was driven by the normalization of pandemic-related balances, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and normal seasonal deposit outflows in commercial deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 45 $ 41 $ 33

9.8 % 36.4 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .14 % .13 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 416 $ 387 $ 439

7.5 (5.2) Nonperforming assets at period end 447 420 467

6.4 (4.3) Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,380 1,337 1,105

3.2 24.9 Allowance for credit losses 1,656 1,562 1,271

6.0 30.3 Provision for credit losses 139 265 83

(47.5) 67.5













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 332 % 346 % 252 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 398 404 290

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $139 million, compared to $83 million in the first quarter of 2022 and provision of $265 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the year-ago period reflects changes in the economic outlook, in addition to higher net loan charge-offs. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily driven by economic conditions and slowing loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $45 million, or 0.15% of average total loans. These results compare to $33 million, or 0.13%, for the first quarter of 2022 and $41 million, or 0.14%, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.38% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.19% at March 31, 2022, and 1.31% at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $416 million, which represented 0.35% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.41% at March 31, 2022, and 0.32% at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, totaled $447 million, and represented 0.37% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.44% at March 31, 2022, and 0.35% at December 31, 2022.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2023.

Capital Ratios















3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.6 10.6 10.7 Total risk-based capital (a) 12.8 12.8 12.4 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.6 4.4 6.0 Leverage (a) 8.8 8.9 8.6









(a) March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2023, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.6% at March 31, 2023.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by eight basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 1Q23 vs.



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 933,325 932,938 928,850

— % .5 % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation plans (4,333) (2) (1,707)

N/M 153.8 Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 6,237 389 5,255

N/M 18.7

Shares outstanding at end of period 935,229 933,325 932,398

.2 % .3 %



















N/M – Not Meaningful

During the first quarter of 2023, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. Additionally, we have $752 million remaining in our share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.



1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 842 $ 900 $ 799

(6.4) % 5.4 % Commercial Bank 841 928 808

(9.4) 4.1 Other (a) 31 70 89

(55.7) (65.2) Total $ 1,714 $ 1,898 $ 1,696

(9.7) % 1.1 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 81 $ 74 $ 71

9.5 % 14.1 % Commercial Bank 264 250 284

5.6 (7.0) Other (a) (34) 70 92

(148.6) (137.0) Total $ 311 $ 394 $ 447

(21.1) % (30.4) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 614 $ 674 $ 543

(8.9) % 13.1 % Noninterest income 228 226 256

.9 (10.9) Total revenue (TE) 842 900 799

(6.4) 5.4 Provision for credit losses 60 105 43

(42.9) 39.5 Noninterest expense 675 698 663

(3.3) 1.8 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 107 97 93

10.3 15.1 Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 26 23 22

13.0 18.2 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 81 $ 74 $ 71

9.5 % 14.1 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 43,086 $ 43,149 $ 38,654

(.1) % 11.5 % Total assets 45,911 46,214 41,786

(.7) 9.9 Deposits 84,492 87,243 91,516

(3.2) (7.7)













Assets under management at period end $ 53,689 $ 51,282 $ 53,707

4.7 % — %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 101 $ 97 $ 106

4.1 % (4.7) % Service charges on deposit accounts 38 40 54

(5.0) (29.6) Cards and payments income 61 62 57

(1.6) 7.0 Consumer mortgage income 11 9 21

22.2 (47.6) Other noninterest income 17 18 18

(5.6) (5.6) Total noninterest income $ 228 $ 226 $ 256

.9 % (10.9) %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 28,127 $ 29,695 $ 32,013

(5.3) % (12.1) % Demand deposits 24,829 24,956 26,632

(.5) (6.8) Savings deposits 7,025 7,439 7,233

(5.6) (2.9) Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,182 1,227 1,520

77.8 43.6 Other time deposits 2,169 1,762 2,089

23.1 3.8 Noninterest-bearing deposits 20,160 22,164 22,029

(9.0) (8.5) Total deposits $ 84,492 $ 87,243 $ 91,516

(3.2) % (7.7) %













Other data











Branches 971 972 993





Automated teller machines 1,263 1,265 1,308





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $81 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $71 million for the year-ago quarter

for the first quarter of 2023, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $71 million , or 13.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest rates and balance sheet mix

, or 13.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest rates and balance sheet mix Average loans and leases increased $4.4 billion , or 11.5%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage

, or 11.5%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage Average deposits decreased $7.0 billion , or 7.7%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates

, or 7.7%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates Provision for credit losses increased $17 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by changes in the economic outlook

compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by changes in the economic outlook Noninterest income decreased $28 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by a decline in service charges on deposit accounts, reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees, and lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins

from the year-ago quarter, driven by a decline in service charges on deposit accounts, reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees, and lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins Noninterest expense increased $12 million , or 1.8%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in salaries

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 475 $ 521 $ 414

(8.8) % 14.7 % Noninterest income 366 407 394

(10.1) (7.1) Total revenue (TE) 841 928 808

(9.4) 4.1 Provision for credit losses 80 165 41

(51.5) 95.1 Noninterest expense 428 461 414

(7.2) 3.4 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 333 302 353

10.3 (5.7) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 69 52 69

32.7 — Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 264 $ 250 $ 284

5.6 % (7.0) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 76,306 $ 74,100 $ 64,684

3.0 % 18.0 % Loans held for sale 876 1,377 1,323

(36.4) (33.8) Total assets 85,852 84,615 74,816

1.5 14.8 Deposits 52,185 54,385 57,241

(4.0) % (8.8) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 27 $ 29 $ 31

(6.9) % (12.9) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 145 172 162

(15.7) (10.5) Cards and payments income 20 19 22

5.3 (9.1) Service charges on deposit accounts 27 30 36

(10.0) (25.0) Corporate services income 69 81 82

(14.8) (15.9) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 46 42 36

9.5 27.8 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 23 32

4.3 (25.0) Other noninterest income 8 11 (7)

(27.3) 214.3 Total noninterest income $ 366 $ 407 $ 394

(10.1) % (7.1) %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $264 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $284 million for the year-ago quarter

for the first quarter of 2023 compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $61 million , or 14.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest rates and balance sheet mix

, or 14.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest rates and balance sheet mix Average loan and lease balances increased $11.6 billion , or 18.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans

, or 18.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans Average deposit balances decreased $5.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates

compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates Provision for credit losses increased $39 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, as we prepare for more challenging economic conditions

compared to the first quarter of 2022, as we prepare for more challenging economic conditions Noninterest income decreased $28 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in corporate services income and lower investment banking and debt placement fees

from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in corporate services income and lower investment banking and debt placement fees Noninterest expense increased $14 million from the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in salaries and incentive compensation

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

KeyCorp First Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement

Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 19 Noninterest Expense 19 Personnel Expense 20 Loan Composition 20 Loans Held for Sale Composition 20 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 21 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 22 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 22 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 22 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,106 $ 1,227 $ 1,020

Noninterest income 608 671 676



Total revenue (TE) 1,714 1,898 1,696

Provision for credit losses 139 265 83

Noninterest expense 1,176 1,156 1,070

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 311 394 447

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 312 394 448













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 275 356 420

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 276 356 421











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .30 $ .38 $ .45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .30 .38 .46













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .30 .38 .45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .30 .38 .45













Cash dividends declared .205 .205 .195

Book value at period end 12.70 11.79 14.43

Tangible book value at period end 9.67 8.75 11.41

Market price at period end 12.52 17.42 22.38











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .66 % .83 % .99 %

Return on average common equity 9.85 13.24 11.45

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.16 18.07 14.12

Net interest margin (TE) 2.47 2.73 2.46

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 68.0 60.3 62.4













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .66 % .82 % .99 %

Return on average common equity 9.89 13.24 11.47

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.21 18.07 14.15

Net interest margin (TE) 2.47 2.73 2.46

Loan to deposit (c) 84.4 84.7 72.9











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.3 % 7.1 % 8.5 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 6.0 5.8 7.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.6 4.4 6.0

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.1 9.1 9.4

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.6 10.6 10.7

Total risk-based capital (d) 12.8 12.8 12.4

Leverage (d) 8.8 8.9 8.6











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 45 $ 41 $ 33

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .15 % .14 % .13 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,380 $ 1,337 $ 1,105

Allowance for credit losses 1,656 1,562 1,271

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.04 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.38 1.31 1.19

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 332 346 252

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 398 404 290

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 416 $ 387 $ 439

Nonperforming assets at period-end 447 420 467

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .35 % .32 % .41 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .37 .35 .44











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 53,689 $ 51,282 $ 53,707 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 18,220 18,210 17,110

Branches 971 972 993

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7 $ 7 $ 6

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) March 31, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,322 $ 13,454 $ 15,308 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,836 2,844 2,810 Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 2,446 1,856 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,040 $ 8,164 $ 10,642 Total assets (GAAP) $ 197,519 $ 189,813 $ 181,221 Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,836 2,844 2,810 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 194,683 $ 186,969 $ 178,411 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 4.64 % 4.37 % 5.96 % Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,099 $ 1,220 $ 1,014 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 7 6 Noninterest income 608 671 676 Less: Noninterest expense 1,176 1,156 1,070 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 538 $ 742 $ 626 Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,817 $ 13,168 $ 16,780 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,841 2,851 2,814 Preferred stock (average) 2,500 2,500 1,900 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 8,476 $ 7,817 $ 12,066 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 275 $ 356 $ 420 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8,476 7,817 12,066







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 13.16 % 18.07 % 14.12 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 276 $ 356 $ 421 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 8,476 7,817 12,066







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 13.21 % 18.07 % 14.15 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,176 $ 1,156 $ 1,070 Less: Intangible asset amortization 10 12 11 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,166 $ 1,144 $ 1,059







Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,099 $ 1,220 $ 1,014 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 7 6 Noninterest income 608 671 676 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,714 $ 1,898 $ 1,696







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 68.0 % 60.3 % 62.4 %









(a) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $2 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Assets







Loans $ 119,971 $ 119,394 $ 106,600

Loans held for sale 1,211 963 1,170

Securities available for sale 39,498 39,117 43,681

Held-to-maturity securities 9,561 8,710 6,871

Trading account assets 1,118 829 848

Short-term investments 8,410 2,432 3,881

Other investments 1,587 1,308 722



Total earning assets 181,356 172,753 163,773

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,380) (1,337) (1,105)

Cash and due from banks 784 887 684

Premises and equipment 628 636 647

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,694

Other intangible assets 85 94 118

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,372 4,369 4,340

Accrued income and other assets 8,512 9,223 9,544

Discontinued assets 410 436 526



Total assets $ 197,519 $ 189,813 $ 181,221











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits 106,841 101,761 98,239



Noninterest-bearing deposits 37,307 40,834 50,424



Total deposits 144,148 142,595 148,663

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,374 4,077 599

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 10,061 5,386 2,222

Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,861 4,994 3,615

Long-term debt 22,753 19,307 10,814



Total liabilities 183,197 176,359 165,913











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 1,900

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,207 6,286 6,214

Retained earnings 15,700 15,616 14,793

Treasury stock, at cost (5,868) (5,910) (5,927)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,474) (6,295) (2,929)



Key shareholders' equity 14,322 13,454 15,308 Total liabilities and equity $ 197,519 $ 189,813 $ 181,221











Common shares outstanding (000) 935,229 933,325 932,398

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Interest income







Loans $ 1,476 $ 1,347 $ 837

Loans held for sale 13 20 12

Securities available for sale 194 195 173

Held-to-maturity securities 74 64 46

Trading account assets 12 10 6

Short-term investments 42 48 4

Other investments 13 11 2



Total interest income 1,824 1,695 1,080 Interest expense







Deposits 350 186 14

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 22 16 —

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 78 54 3

Long-term debt 275 219 49



Total interest expense 725 475 66 Net interest income 1,099 1,220 1,014 Provision for credit losses 139 265 83 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 960 955 931 Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income 128 126 136

Investment banking and debt placement fees 145 172 163

Cards and payments income 81 85 80

Service charges on deposit accounts 67 71 91

Corporate services income 76 89 91

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 46 42 36

Corporate-owned life insurance income 29 33 31

Consumer mortgage income 11 9 21

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 25 24 32

Other income — 20 (5)



Total noninterest income 608 671 676 Noninterest expense







Personnel 701 674 630

Net occupancy 70 72 73

Computer processing 92 82 77

Business services and professional fees 45 60 53

Equipment 22 20 23

Operating lease expense 20 22 28

Marketing 21 31 28

Other expense 205 195 158



Total noninterest expense 1,176 1,156 1,070 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 392 470 537

Income taxes 81 76 90 Income (loss) from continuing operations 311 394 447

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 1 Net income (loss) 312 394 448 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 312 $ 394 $ 448











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 275 $ 356 $ 420 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 276 356 421 Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .30 $ .38 $ .45 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .30 .38 .46 Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .30 $ .38 $ .45 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .30 .38 .45











Cash dividends declared per common share $ .205 $ .205 $ .195











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 926,490 924,974 922,941

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 7,314 8,750 10,692 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 933,804 933,724 933,634

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)





First Quarter 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 60,281 $ 807 5.42 %

$ 58,212 $ 712 4.85 %

$ 51,574 $ 410 3.22 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 16,470 224 5.52

16,445 208 5.01

14,587 121 3.37

Real estate — construction 2,525 39 6.30

2,450 35 5.70

2,027 17 3.37

Commercial lease financing 3,783 27 2.87

3,825 26 2.71

3,942 24 2.41

Total commercial loans 83,059 1,097 5.35

80,932 981 4.81

72,130 572 3.21

Real estate — residential mortgage 21,436 172 3.21

21,128 164 3.11

16,309 112 2.75

Home equity loans 7,879 106 5.47

7,890 103 5.18

8,345 74 3.61

Consumer direct loans 6,439 75 4.71

6,713 75 4.45

5,954 61 4.16

Credit cards 983 32 13.37

993 31 12.61

932 24 10.36

Consumer indirect loans 41 1 1.24

46 — —

92 — —

Total consumer loans 36,778 386 4.23

36,770 373 4.05

31,632 271 3.45

Total loans 119,837 1,483 5.01

117,702 1,354 4.57

103,762 843 3.28

Loans held for sale 907 13 5.86

1,421 20 5.63

1,485 12 3.32

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 39,172 194 1.72

39,149 195 1.70

44,923 173 1.50

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,931 74 3.32

8,278 64 3.07

7,188 46 2.54

Trading account assets 1,001 12 4.86

863 10 4.57

842 6 2.74

Short-term investments 3,532 42 4.80

3,159 48 6.02

7,323 4 .25

Other investments (e) 1,309 13 4.01

1294 11 3.15

651 2 1.26

Total earning assets 174,689 1,831 4.09

171,866 1,702 3.79

166,174 1,086 2.62

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,336)





(1,145)





(1,056)





Accrued income and other assets 17,498





18,421





17,471





Discontinued assets 419





447





539





Total assets $ 191,270





$ 189,589





$ 183,128



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 33,853 $ 78 .94 %

$ 34,921 $ 35 .40 %

$ 37,233 $ 4 .04 %

Demand deposits 52,365 183 1.42

50,877 119 .93

51,282 7 .06

Savings deposits 7,346 1 .03

7,795 1 .03

7,599 — .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,392 16 2.64

1,351 3 .93

1,639 2 .44

Other time deposits 8,106 72 3.61

4,757 28 2.33

2,098 1 .15

Total interest-bearing deposits 104,062 350 1.36

99,701 186 .74

99,851 14 .06

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,087 22 4.34

1,752 16 3.52

287 — .13

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 6,597 78 4.80

5,420 54 3.94

705 3 1.94

Long-term debt (f), (g) 20,141 275 5.47

18,351 219 4.77

10,830 49 1.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities 132,887 725 2.20

125,224 475 1.50

111,673 66 .24

Noninterest-bearing deposits 39,343





45,965





50,312





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,804





4,785





3,824





Discontinued liabilities (g) 419





447





539





Total liabilities $ 177,453





$ 176,421





$ 166,348



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 13,817





$ 13,168





$ 16,780





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 13,817





13,168





16,780





Total liabilities and equity $ 191,270





$ 189,589





$ 183,128



Interest rate spread (TE)



1.89 %





2.28 %





2.38 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,106 2.47 %



$ 1,227 2.73 %



$ 1,020 2.46 % TE adjustment (b)

7





7





6



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,099





$ 1,220





$ 1,014



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $178 million, $171 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Personnel (a) $ 701 $ 674 $ 630 Net occupancy 70 72 73 Computer processing 92 82 77 Business services and professional fees 45 60 53 Equipment 22 20 23 Operating lease expense 20 22 28 Marketing 21 31 28 Other expense 205 195 158 Total noninterest expense $ 1,176 $ 1,156 $ 1,070 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 18,220 18,210 17,110

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Salaries and contract labor $ 419 $ 407 $ 348 Incentive and stock-based compensation 152 171 183 Employee benefits 99 94 97 Severance 31 2 2 Total personnel expense $ 701 $ 674 $ 630

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 3/31/2023 vs.

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022

12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 60,565 $ 59,647 $ 52,815

1.5 % 14.7 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 16,348 16,352 15,124

— 8.1 Construction 2,590 2,530 2,065

2.4 25.4 Total commercial real estate loans 18,938 18,882 17,189

.3 10.2 Commercial lease financing (b) 3,763 3,936 3,916

(4.4) (3.9) Total commercial loans 83,266 82,465 73,920

1.0 12.6 Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 21,632 21,401 17,181

1.1 25.9 Home equity loans 7,706 7,951 8,258

(3.1) (6.7) Total residential — prime loans 29,338 29,352 25,439

— 15.3 Consumer direct loans 6,359 6,508 6,249

(2.3) 1.8 Credit cards 969 1,026 930

(5.6) 4.2 Consumer indirect loans 39 43 62

(9.3) (37.1) Total consumer loans 36,705 36,929 32,680

(.6) 12.3 Total loans (c), (d) $ 119,971 $ 119,394 $ 106,600

.5 % 12.5 %

(a) Loan balances include $185 million, $172 million, and $147 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $6 million, $8 million, and $14 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $407 million at March 31, 2023, $434 million at December 31, 2022, and $531 million at March 31, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $487 million, $417 million, and $192 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 3/31/2023 vs.

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022

12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 351 $ 477 $ 216

(26.4) % 62.5 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 815 427 819

90.9 (0.5) Commercial lease financing — 35 —

N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 45 24 114

87.5 (60.5) Total loans held for sale $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,170

25.8 % 3.5 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 2,729 New originations 1,779 3,158 2,157 2,837 2,724 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (13) (48) — (57) — Loan sales (1,518) (3,124) (2,446) (2,506) (4,269) Loan draws (payments), net — (71) 26 (133) (12) Valuation and other adjustments — — 5 (5) (2) Balance at end of period $ 1,211 $ 963 $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,170

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Average loans outstanding $ 119,837 $ 117,702 $ 103,762 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,337 1,144 1,061 Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial 35 35 30







Real estate — commercial mortgage 5 13 4 Real estate — construction — — — Total commercial real estate loans 5 13 4 Commercial lease financing (1) — 2 Total commercial loans 39 48 36 Real estate — residential mortgage — — (1) Home equity loans 1 — 1 Consumer direct loans 11 9 7 Credit cards 9 8 7 Consumer indirect loans — 2 1 Total consumer loans 21 19 15 Total loans charged off 60 67 51 Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial 8 18 11







Real estate — commercial mortgage — 1 1 Real estate — construction — — — Total commercial real estate loans — 1 1 Commercial lease financing 1 2 — Total commercial loans 9 21 12 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 3 — Home equity loans 1 — 1 Consumer direct loans 2 1 2 Credit cards 1 1 2 Consumer indirect loans 1 — 1 Total consumer loans 6 5 6 Total recoveries 15 26 18 Net loan charge-offs (45) (41) (33) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 88 234 77 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,380 $ 1,337 $ 1,105







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 225 194 160 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 51 31 6 Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 276 $ 225 $ 166







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,656 $ 1,562 $ 1,271







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .14 % .13 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.15 1.12 1.04 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.38 1.31 1.19 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 332 345 252 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 398 404 290







Discontinued operations — education lending business:





Loans charged off $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 Recoveries — — — Net loan charge-offs $ (1) $ (2) $ (2)

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Net loan charge-offs $ 45 $ 41 $ 43 $ 44 $ 33 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .14 % .15 % .16 % .13 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,380 $ 1,337 $ 1,144 $ 1,099 $ 1,105 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,656 1,562 1,338 1,272 1,271 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.15 % 1.12 % .98 % .98 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.38 1.31 1.15 1.13 1.19 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 332 346 293 256 252 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 398 404 343 297 290 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 Nonperforming assets at period end 447 420 419 463 467 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .35 % .32 % .34 % .38 % .41 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .37 .35 .36 .41 .44

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Commercial and industrial $ 170 $ 174 $ 169 $ 197 $ 186











Real estate — commercial mortgage 59 21 34 35 40 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 59 21 34 35 40 Commercial lease financing 1 1 2 2 3 Total commercial loans 230 196 205 234 229 Real estate — residential mortgage 75 77 66 67 73 Home equity loans 104 107 112 120 129 Consumer direct loans 3 3 3 3 4 Credit cards 3 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 1 2 1 Total consumer loans 186 191 185 195 210 Total nonperforming loans (a) 416 387 390 429 439 OREO 13 13 12 9 8 Nonperforming loans held for sale 18 20 17 25 20 Other nonperforming assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 447 $ 420 $ 419 $ 463 $ 467 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 55 60 47 41 55 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 164 180 187 137 122 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 3 3 3 3 4 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .35 % .32 % .34 % .38 % .41 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .37 .35 .36 .41 .44

(a) On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2023, includes certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Prior period amounts included nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023. Our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q will include additional information on our adoption of this ASU.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 Balance at beginning of period $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 143 113 80 118 87 Charge-offs (60) (67) (68) (59) (50) Loans sold (2) (4) (3) (8) — Payments (31) (22) (29) (35) (27) Transfers to OREO (2) (1) (1) (2) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (19) (22) (18) (24) (24) Balance at end of period $ 416 $ 387 $ 390 $ 429 $ 439

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22

4Q22 1Q22 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 842 $ 900 $ 891 $ 824 $ 799

(6.4) % 5.4 % Provision for credit losses 60 105 37 8 43

(42.9) 39.5 Noninterest expense 675 698 667 675 663

(3.3) 1.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 81 74 142 107 71

9.5 14.1 Average loans and leases 43,086 43,149 42,568 40,827 38,654

(.1) 11.5 Average deposits 84,492 87,243 90,044 91,273 91,516

(3.2) (7.7) Net loan charge-offs 24 21 17 23 22

14.3 9.1 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .23 % .19 % .16 % .23 % .23 %

21.1 — Nonperforming assets at period end $ 196 $ 202 $ 195 $ 203 $ 217

(3.0) (9.7) Return on average allocated equity 8.98 % 8.78 % 16.20 % 11.66 % 8.02 %

2.3 12.0

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 841 $ 928 $ 889 $ 842 $ 808

(9.4) % 4.1 % Provision for credit losses 80 165 74 37 41

(51.5) 95.1 Noninterest expense 428 461 451 410 414

(7.2) 3.4 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 264 250 295 317 284

5.6 (7.0) Average loans and leases 76,306 74,100 71,464 67,825 64,684

3.0 18.0 Average loans held for sale 876 1,377 1,036 1,016 1,323

(36.4) (33.8) Average deposits 52,185 54,385 52,272 54,846 57,241

(4.0) (8.8) Net loan charge-offs 21 25 27 21 11

(16.0) 90.9 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .11 % .13 % .15 % .12 % .07 %

(15.4) 57.1 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 251 $ 218 $ 224 $ 260 $ 250

15.1 .4 Return on average allocated equity 10.39 % 10.40 % 12.63 % 14.26 % 13.26 %

(.1) (21.6)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

