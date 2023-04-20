KEYCORP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 NET INCOME OF $275 MILLION, OR $.30 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Net income includes $126 million, or $.14 per share from allowance build and expense actions

Durable, relationship-based business model provides stability and positions the company to perform well throughout the business cycle

Strong liquidity and funding, supported by diverse, core deposits

Solid credit quality and disciplined underwriting with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points

Capital remains strong, with Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.1%(a)

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $275 million, or $.30 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023. This compared to $356 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $420 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Key's durable business model continues to provide stability while driving sound, profitable growth through all market conditions. Our strong balance sheet and our focus on relationship banking yields a diverse, stable deposit base and high-quality lending opportunities. Importantly, our long-standing commitment to primacy continues to serve us well, resulting in an increase in period-end deposits on a linked quarter basis. As a strong, core-funded institution, we are well positioned to continue to serve and support our clients and prospects.

The successful de-risking of our loan portfolios over the last decade positions Key to outperform, from a credit perspective. In the first quarter, we added to our allowance for credit losses to reflect changes in our economic outlook, with our allowance now representing over 7 years of annualized net charge-offs. Additionally, we delivered another quarter of strong credit performance, with net charge-offs of 15 basis points.

I remain confident in Key and the long-term outlook for our business. We have a relationship-based business model that will continue to serve our clients and our prospects and deliver value to our shareholders."

(a)  March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

Selected Financial Highlights













Dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 1Q23 vs.


1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$     275

$     356

$     420

(22.8) %

(34.5) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution

.30

.38

.45

(21.1)

(33.3)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

13.16 %

18.07 %

14.12 %

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

.66

.83

.99

N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

9.1

9.1

9.4

N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$   12.70

$  11.79

$  14.43

7.7

(12.0)

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.47 %

2.73 %

2.46 %

N/A

N/A








(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS












Revenue












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Net interest income (TE)

$      1,106

$      1,227

$      1,020

(9.9) %

8.4 %

Noninterest income

608

671

676

(9.4)

(10.1)

Total revenue

$      1,714

$      1,898

$      1,696

(9.7) %

1.1 %







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2023 and the net interest margin was 2.47%. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $86 million and the net interest margin increased by one basis point. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances and higher interest rates, partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a shift in funding mix.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $121 million, while the net interest margin decreased by 26 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin reflect higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a change in funding mix, partly offset by higher earning asset balances and a benefit from higher interest rates. Additionally, net interest income was lower reflecting two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Trust and investment services income

$        128

$        126

$        136

1.6 %

(5.9) %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

145

172

163

(15.7)

(11.0)

Cards and payments income

81

85

80

(4.7)

1.3

Service charges on deposit accounts

67

71

91

(5.6)

(26.4)

Corporate services income

76

89

91

(14.6)

(16.5)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

46

42

36

9.5

27.8

Corporate-owned life insurance income

29

33

31

(12.1)

(6.5)

Consumer mortgage income

11

9

21

22.2

(47.6)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

25

24

32

4.2

(21.9)

Other income

20

(5)

(100.0)

100.0

Total noninterest income

$        608

$        671

$        676

(9.4) %

(10.1) %







Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $68 million. The decrease was driven by a $24 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts, reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees and lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment, as well as an $18 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees. Additionally, corporate services income decreased $15 million, due to lower loan fees and market-related adjustments in the prior period. Consumer mortgage income decreased $10 million, reflecting lower saleable volume and lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $10 million increase in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $63 million, reflecting a $27 million decline in investment banking and debt placement fees. Other income decreased by $20 million, driven by market-related valuation adjustments and a Visa litigation adjustment. Corporate services income decreased $13 million, reflecting lower derivatives income associated with customer derivatives, partially offset by growth in commercial mortgage servicing fees and trust and investment services income, up $4 million and $2 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Personnel expense

$        701

$        674

$        630

4.0 %

11.3 %

Nonpersonnel expense

475

482

440

(1.5)

8.0

Total noninterest expense

$      1,176

$      1,156

$      1,070

1.7 %

9.9 %







Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased by $106 million. The increase was driven by personnel expense, up $71 million, reflecting $36 million of severance and other costs related to expense actions, as well as higher salaries. Nonpersonnel expense increased $35 million, driven by a $47 million increase in other expense, reflecting $28 million related to our expense actions and an increase in the base Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment rate of $9 million. Additionally, computer processing expense increased $15 million. Partially offsetting the increase in nonpersonnel expense was an $8 million decline in business services and professional fees, an $8 million decline in operating lease expense and a $7 million decline in marketing expense.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $20 million. The increase was driven by a $27 million increase in personnel expense, reflecting $36 million of severance and other costs related to expense actions, partly offset by a decline in incentive compensation. Nonpersonnel expense declined $7 million, reflecting a $15 million decline in business services and professional fees and a $10 million decline in marketing expense, partly offset by a $10 million increase in other expense. The increase in other expense reflects $28 million related to expense actions, as well as an increase in the base FDIC assessment rate of $9 million, partly offset by a reduction of a charitable contribution in the prior period.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS












Average Loans












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Commercial and industrial (a)

$    60,281

$    58,212

$    51,574

3.6 %

16.9 %

Other commercial loans

22,778

22,720

20,556

.3

10.8

Total consumer loans

36,778

36,770

31,632

16.3

Total loans

$  119,837

$  117,702

$  103,762

1.8 %

15.5 %







(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $178 million, $171 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Average loans were $119.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $16.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022. Commercial loans increased by $10.9 billion, largely reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans, as well as an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $5.1 billion, largely driven by Key's residential mortgage business.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $2.1 billion. The increase was  driven by commercial loans, up $2.1 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans.

Average Deposits












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Non-time deposits

$  132,907

$  139,558

$  146,426

(4.8) %

(9.2) %

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,392

1,351

1,639

77.1

45.9

Other time deposits

8,106

4,757

2,098

70.4

286.4

Total deposits

$  143,405

$  145,666

$  150,163

(1.6) %

(4.5) %







Cost of total deposits

.99 %

.51 %

.04 %

N/A

N/A







N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $143.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $6.8 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $2.3 billion. The decline was driven by the normalization of pandemic-related balances, changing client behavior due to higher interest rates, and normal seasonal deposit outflows in commercial deposits.

ASSET QUALITY












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Net loan charge-offs

$       45

$       41

$       33

9.8 %

36.4 %

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.14 %

.13 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$      416

$      387

$      439

7.5

(5.2)

Nonperforming assets at period end

447

420

467

6.4

(4.3)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,380

1,337

1,105

3.2

24.9

Allowance for credit losses

1,656

1,562

1,271

6.0

30.3

Provision for credit losses

139

265

83

(47.5)

67.5







Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

332 %

346 %

252 %

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

398

404

290

N/A

N/A







N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $139 million, compared to $83 million in the first quarter of 2022 and provision of $265 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the year-ago period reflects changes in the economic outlook, in addition to higher net loan charge-offs. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily driven by economic conditions and slowing loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $45 million, or 0.15% of average total loans. These results compare to $33 million, or 0.13%, for the first quarter of 2022 and $41 million, or 0.14%, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.38% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.19% at March 31, 2022, and 1.31% at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $416 million, which represented 0.35% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.41% at March 31, 2022, and 0.32% at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2023, totaled $447 million, and represented 0.37% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.44% at March 31, 2022, and 0.35% at December 31, 2022.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2023.

Capital Ratios







3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

9.1 %

9.1 %

9.4 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.6

10.6

10.7

Total risk-based capital (a)

12.8

12.8

12.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

4.6

4.4

6.0

Leverage (a)

8.8

8.9

8.6




(a)

March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2023. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2023, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.6% at March 31, 2023.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by eight basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding











In thousands



Change 1Q23 vs.


1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

933,325

932,938

928,850

— %

.5 %

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation plans

(4,333)

(2)

(1,707)

N/M

153.8

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

6,237

389

5,255

N/M

18.7

Shares outstanding at end of period

935,229

933,325

932,398

.2 %

.3 %









N/M – Not Meaningful

During the first quarter of 2023, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. Additionally, we have $752 million remaining in our share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.


1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)





Consumer Bank

$         842

$         900

$         799

(6.4) %

5.4 %

Commercial Bank

841

928

808

(9.4)

4.1

Other (a)

31

70

89

(55.7)

(65.2)

     Total

$       1,714

$       1,898

$       1,696

(9.7) %

1.1 %








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key





Consumer Bank

$           81

$           74

$           71

9.5 %

14.1 %

Commercial Bank

264

250

284

5.6

(7.0)

Other (a)

(34)

70

92

(148.6)

(137.0)

     Total

$         311

$         394

$         447

(21.1) %

(30.4) %








(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$         614

$         674

$         543

(8.9) %

13.1 %

Noninterest income

228

226

256

.9

(10.9)

Total revenue (TE)

842

900

799

(6.4)

5.4

Provision for credit losses

60

105

43

(42.9)

39.5

Noninterest expense

675

698

663

(3.3)

1.8

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

107

97

93

10.3

15.1

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

26

23

22

13.0

18.2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$           81

$           74

$           71

9.5 %

14.1 %







Average balances





Loans and leases

$     43,086

$     43,149

$     38,654

(.1) %

11.5 %

Total assets

45,911

46,214

41,786

(.7)

9.9

Deposits

84,492

87,243

91,516

(3.2)

(7.7)







Assets under management at period end

$     53,689

$     51,282

$     53,707

4.7 %

— %







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$       101

$        97

$       106

4.1 %

(4.7) %

Service charges on deposit accounts

38

40

54

(5.0)

(29.6)

Cards and payments income

61

62

57

(1.6)

7.0

Consumer mortgage income

11

9

21

22.2

(47.6)

Other noninterest income

17

18

18

(5.6)

(5.6)

Total noninterest income

$       228

$       226

$       256

.9 %

(10.9) %







Average deposit balances





Money market deposits

$  28,127

$  29,695

$  32,013

(5.3) %

(12.1) %

Demand deposits

24,829

24,956

26,632

(.5)

(6.8)

Savings deposits

7,025

7,439

7,233

(5.6)

(2.9)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,182

1,227

1,520

77.8

43.6

Other time deposits

2,169

1,762

2,089

23.1

3.8

Noninterest-bearing deposits

20,160

22,164

22,029

(9.0)

(8.5)

Total deposits

$  84,492

$  87,243

$  91,516

(3.2) %

(7.7) %







Other data





Branches

971

972

993


Automated teller machines

1,263

1,265

1,308









Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

  • Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $81 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $71 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $71 million, or 13.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest rates and balance sheet mix
  • Average loans and leases increased $4.4 billion, or 11.5%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage
  • Average deposits decreased $7.0 billion, or 7.7%, from the first quarter of 2022, driven by elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates
  • Provision for credit losses increased $17 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven by changes in the economic outlook
  • Noninterest income decreased $28 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by a decline in service charges on deposit accounts, reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees, and lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins
  • Noninterest expense increased $12 million, or 1.8%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in salaries

Commercial Bank












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$         475

$         521

$         414

(8.8) %

14.7 %

Noninterest income

366

407

394

(10.1)

(7.1)

Total revenue (TE)

841

928

808

(9.4)

4.1

Provision for credit losses

80

165

41

(51.5)

95.1

Noninterest expense

428

461

414

(7.2)

3.4

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

333

302

353

10.3

(5.7)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

69

52

69

32.7

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$         264

$         250

$         284

5.6 %

(7.0) %







Average balances





Loans and leases

$     76,306

$     74,100

$     64,684

3.0 %

18.0 %

Loans held for sale

876

1,377

1,323

(36.4)

(33.8)

Total assets

85,852

84,615

74,816

1.5

14.8

Deposits

52,185

54,385

57,241

(4.0) %

(8.8) %







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data












Dollars in millions



Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$           27

$           29

$           31

(6.9) %

(12.9) %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

145

172

162

(15.7)

(10.5)

Cards and payments income

20

19

22

5.3

(9.1)

Service charges on deposit accounts

27

30

36

(10.0)

(25.0)

Corporate services income

69

81

82

(14.8)

(15.9)

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

46

42

36

9.5

27.8

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

24

23

32

4.3

(25.0)

Other noninterest income

8

11

(7)

(27.3)

214.3

Total noninterest income

$         366

$         407

$         394

(10.1) %

(7.1) %







Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

  • Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $264 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $284 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $61 million, or 14.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting higher interest rates and balance sheet mix
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $11.6 billion, or 18.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans
  • Average deposit balances decreased $5.1 billion compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting elevated inflation-related spend, the normalization of pandemic-related deposits, and changing client behavior due to higher interest rates
  • Provision for credit losses increased $39 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, as we prepare for more challenging economic conditions
  • Noninterest income decreased $28 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a decline in corporate services income and lower investment banking and debt placement fees
  • Noninterest expense increased $14 million from the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in salaries and incentive compensation

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$         1,106

$         1,227

$         1,020

Noninterest income

608

671

676


Total revenue (TE)

1,714

1,898

1,696

Provision for credit losses

139

265

83

Noninterest expense

1,176

1,156

1,070

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

311

394

447

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

312

394

448







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

275

356

420

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

276

356

421






Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$            .30

$            .38

$            .45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.30

.38

.46







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.30

.38

.45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.30

.38

.45







Cash dividends declared

.205

.205

.195

Book value at period end

12.70

11.79

14.43

Tangible book value at period end

9.67

8.75

11.41

Market price at period end

12.52

17.42

22.38






Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

.66 %

.83 %

.99 %

Return on average common equity

9.85

13.24

11.45

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

13.16

18.07

14.12

Net interest margin (TE)

2.47

2.73

2.46

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

68.0

60.3

62.4







From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

.66 %

.82 %

.99 %

Return on average common equity

9.89

13.24

11.47

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

13.21

18.07

14.15

Net interest margin (TE)

2.47

2.73

2.46

Loan to deposit (c)

84.4

84.7

72.9






Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

7.3 %

7.1 %

8.5 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets

6.0

5.8

7.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

4.6

4.4

6.0

Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

9.1

9.1

9.4

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

10.6

10.6

10.7

Total risk-based capital (d)

12.8

12.8

12.4

Leverage (d)

8.8

8.9

8.6






Asset quality — from continuing operations



Net loan charge-offs

$             45

$             41

$             33

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.15 %

.14 %

.13 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$        1,380

$        1,337

$        1,105

Allowance for credit losses

1,656

1,562

1,271

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.15 %

1.12 %

1.04 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.38

1.31

1.19

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

332

346

252

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

398

404

290

Nonperforming loans at period-end

$           416

$           387

$           439

Nonperforming assets at period-end

447

420

467

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.35 %

.32 %

.41 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.37

.35

.44






Trust assets



Assets under management

$      53,689

$      51,282

$      53,707

Other data



Average full-time equivalent employees

18,220

18,210

17,110

Branches

971

972

993

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$               7

$               7

$               6

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

March 31, 2023, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end


Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$  14,322

$  13,454

$  15,308

Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,836

2,844

2,810

Preferred Stock (b)

2,446

2,446

1,856

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$     9,040

$     8,164

$   10,642

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 197,519

$ 189,813

$ 181,221

Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,836

2,844

2,810

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 194,683

$ 186,969

$ 178,411

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

4.64 %

4.37 %

5.96 %

Pre-provision net revenue


Net interest income (GAAP)

$    1,099

$    1,220

$    1,014

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

7

7

6

Noninterest income

608

671

676

Less: Noninterest expense

1,176

1,156

1,070

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$       538

$       742

$       626

Average tangible common equity


Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$  13,817

$  13,168

$  16,780

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,841

2,851

2,814

Preferred stock (average)

2,500

2,500

1,900

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$    8,476

$    7,817

$  12,066

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations


Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$       275

$       356

$       420

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8,476

7,817

12,066




Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

13.16 %

18.07 %

14.12 %

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$       276

$       356

$       421

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8,476

7,817

12,066




Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

13.21 %

18.07 %

14.15 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Cash efficiency ratio


Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$    1,176

$    1,156

$    1,070

Less: Intangible asset amortization

10

12

11

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$    1,166

$    1,144

$    1,059




Net interest income (GAAP)

$    1,099

$    1,220

$    1,014

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

7

7

6

Noninterest income

608

671

676

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$    1,714

$    1,898

$    1,696




Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

68.0 %

60.3 %

62.4 %




(a)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, intangible assets exclude $1 million, $2 million, and $2 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. 

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, average intangible assets exclude $1 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions)









3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Assets



Loans

$       119,971

$       119,394

$       106,600

Loans held for sale

1,211

963

1,170

Securities available for sale

39,498

39,117

43,681

Held-to-maturity securities

9,561

8,710

6,871

Trading account assets

1,118

829

848

Short-term investments

8,410

2,432

3,881

Other investments

1,587

1,308

722


Total earning assets

181,356

172,753

163,773

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,380)

(1,337)

(1,105)

Cash and due from banks

784

887

684

Premises and equipment

628

636

647

Goodwill

2,752

2,752

2,694

Other intangible assets

85

94

118

Corporate-owned life insurance

4,372

4,369

4,340

Accrued income and other assets

8,512

9,223

9,544

Discontinued assets

410

436

526


Total assets

$       197,519

$       189,813

$       181,221






Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:




Interest-bearing deposits

106,841

101,761

98,239


Noninterest-bearing deposits

37,307

40,834

50,424


Total deposits

144,148

142,595

148,663

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 

1,374

4,077

599

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

10,061

5,386

2,222

Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,861

4,994

3,615

Long-term debt

22,753

19,307

10,814


Total liabilities

183,197

176,359

165,913






Equity



Preferred stock

2,500

2,500

1,900

Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257

Capital surplus

6,207

6,286

6,214

Retained earnings

15,700

15,616

14,793

Treasury stock, at cost

(5,868)

(5,910)

(5,927)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,474)

(6,295)

(2,929)


Key shareholders' equity

14,322

13,454

15,308

Total liabilities and equity

$       197,519

$       189,813

$       181,221






Common shares outstanding (000)

935,229

933,325

932,398

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Interest income



Loans

$             1,476

$             1,347

$                837

Loans held for sale

13

20

12

Securities available for sale

194

195

173

Held-to-maturity securities

74

64

46

Trading account assets

12

10

6

Short-term investments

42

48

4

Other investments

13

11

2


Total interest income

1,824

1,695

1,080

Interest expense



Deposits

350

186

14

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

22

16


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

78

54

3

Long-term debt

275

219

49


Total interest expense

725

475

66

Net interest income

1,099

1,220

1,014

Provision for credit losses

139

265

83

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

960

955

931

Noninterest income



Trust and investment services income

128

126

136

Investment banking and debt placement fees

145

172

163

Cards and payments income

81

85

80

Service charges on deposit accounts

67

71

91

Corporate services income

76

89

91

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

46

42

36

Corporate-owned life insurance income

29

33

31

Consumer mortgage income

11

9

21

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

25

24

32

Other income

20

(5)


Total noninterest income

608

671

676

Noninterest expense



Personnel

701

674

630

Net occupancy

70

72

73

Computer processing

92

82

77

Business services and professional fees

45

60

53

Equipment

22

20

23

Operating lease expense

20

22

28

Marketing

21

31

28

Other expense

205

195

158


Total noninterest expense

1,176

1,156

1,070

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

392

470

537

Income taxes

81

76

90

Income (loss) from continuing operations

311

394

447

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

1

Net income (loss)

312

394

448

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$                312

$                394

$                448






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                275

$                356

$                420

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

276

356

421

Per common share


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                 .30

$                 .38

$                 .45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.30

.38

.46

Per common share — assuming dilution


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$                 .30

$                 .38

$                 .45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.30

.38

.45






Cash dividends declared per common share

$               .205

$               .205

$               .195






Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

926,490

924,974

922,941

Effect of common share options and other stock awards

7,314

8,750

10,692

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

933,804

933,724

933,634

(a) 

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



First Quarter 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)











Commercial and industrial (d)

$       60,281

$              807

5.42 %

$       58,212

$              712

4.85 %

$       51,574

$              410

3.22 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage

16,470

224

5.52

16,445

208

5.01

14,587

121

3.37

Real estate — construction

2,525

39

6.30

2,450

35

5.70

2,027

17

3.37

Commercial lease financing

3,783

27

2.87

3,825

26

2.71

3,942

24

2.41

Total commercial loans

83,059

1,097

5.35

80,932

981

4.81

72,130

572

3.21

Real estate — residential mortgage

21,436

172

3.21

21,128

164

3.11

16,309

112

2.75

Home equity loans

7,879

106

5.47

7,890

103

5.18

8,345

74

3.61

Consumer direct loans

6,439

75

4.71

6,713

75

4.45

5,954

61

4.16

Credit cards

983

32

13.37

993

31

12.61

932

24

10.36

Consumer indirect loans

41

1

1.24

46


92


Total consumer loans

36,778

386

4.23

36,770

373

4.05

31,632

271

3.45

Total loans

119,837

1,483

5.01

117,702

1,354

4.57

103,762

843

3.28

Loans held for sale

907

13

5.86

1,421

20

5.63

1,485

12

3.32

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

39,172

194

1.72

39,149

195

1.70

44,923

173

1.50

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

8,931

74

3.32

8,278

64

3.07

7,188

46

2.54

Trading account assets

1,001

12

4.86

863

10

4.57

842

6

2.74

Short-term investments

3,532

42

4.80

3,159

48

6.02

7,323

4

.25

Other investments (e)

1,309

13

4.01

1294

11

3.15

651

2

1.26

Total earning assets

174,689

1,831

4.09

171,866

1,702

3.79

166,174

1,086

2.62

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,336)


(1,145)


(1,056)


Accrued income and other assets

17,498


18,421


17,471


Discontinued assets

419


447


539


Total assets

$    191,270


$    189,589


$    183,128

Liabilities











Money market deposits

$       33,853

$                78

.94 %

$       34,921

$                35

.40 %

$       37,233

$                  4

.04 %

Demand deposits

52,365

183

1.42

50,877

119

.93

51,282

7

.06

Savings deposits

7,346

1

.03

7,795

1

.03

7,599

.01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

2,392

16

2.64

1,351

3

.93

1,639

2

.44

Other time deposits

8,106

72

3.61

4,757

28

2.33

2,098

1

.15

Total interest-bearing deposits

104,062

350

1.36

99,701

186

.74

99,851

14

.06

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

2,087

22

4.34

1,752

16

3.52

287

.13

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

6,597

78

4.80

5,420

54

3.94

705

3

1.94

Long-term debt (f), (g)

20,141

275

5.47

18,351

219

4.77

10,830

49

1.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities

132,887

725

2.20

125,224

475

1.50

111,673

66

.24

Noninterest-bearing deposits

39,343


45,965


50,312


Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,804


4,785


3,824


Discontinued liabilities (g)

419


447


539


Total liabilities

$    177,453


$     176,421


$     166,348

Equity











Key shareholders' equity

$       13,817


$       13,168


$       16,780


Noncontrolling interests










Total equity

13,817


13,168


16,780


Total liabilities and equity

$    191,270


$    189,589


$    183,128

Interest rate spread (TE)

1.89 %


2.28 %


2.38 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$           1,106

2.47 %

$           1,227

2.73 %

$           1,020

2.46 %

TE adjustment (b)

7


7


6

Net interest income, GAAP basis

$           1,099


$           1,220


$           1,014

(a)

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022.   

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $178 million, $171 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Personnel (a)

$            701

$            674

$            630

Net occupancy

70

72

73

Computer processing

92

82

77

Business services and professional fees

45

60

53

Equipment

22

20

23

Operating lease expense

20

22

28

Marketing

21

31

28

Other expense

205

195

158

Total noninterest expense

$         1,176

$         1,156

$         1,070

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

18,220

18,210

17,110

(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Salaries and contract labor

$            419

$            407

$           348

Incentive and stock-based compensation

152

171

183

Employee benefits

99

94

97

Severance

31

2

2

Total personnel expense

$            701

$            674

$           630

Loan Composition

(Dollars in millions)










Change 3/31/2023 vs.

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Commercial and industrial (a)

$        60,565

$        59,647

$        52,815

1.5 %

14.7 %

Commercial real estate:





Commercial mortgage

16,348

16,352

15,124

8.1

Construction

2,590

2,530

2,065

2.4

25.4

Total commercial real estate loans

18,938

18,882

17,189

.3

10.2

Commercial lease financing (b)

3,763

3,936

3,916

(4.4)

(3.9)

Total commercial loans

83,266

82,465

73,920

1.0

12.6

Residential — prime loans:





Real estate — residential mortgage

21,632

21,401

17,181

1.1

25.9

Home equity loans

7,706

7,951

8,258

(3.1)

(6.7)

Total residential — prime loans

29,338

29,352

25,439

15.3

Consumer direct loans

6,359

6,508

6,249

(2.3)

1.8

Credit cards

969

1,026

930

(5.6)

4.2

Consumer indirect loans

39

43

62

(9.3)

(37.1)

Total consumer loans

36,705

36,929

32,680

(.6)

12.3

Total loans (c), (d)

$      119,971

$      119,394

$      106,600

.5 %

12.5 %

(a)

Loan balances include $185 million, $172 million, and $147 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(b)

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $6 million, $8 million, and $14 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c)

Total loans exclude loans of $407 million at March 31, 2023, $434 million at December 31, 2022, and $531 million at March 31, 2022, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d)

Accrued interest of $487 million, $417 million, and $192 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(Dollars in millions)












Change 3/31/2023 vs.

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Commercial and industrial

$            351

$            477

$            216

(26.4) %

62.5 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage

815

427

819

90.9

(0.5)

Commercial lease financing

35


N/M

N/M

Real estate — residential mortgage

45

24

114

87.5

(60.5)

Total loans held for sale

$         1,211

$            963

$         1,170

25.8 %

3.5 %







N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(Dollars in millions)







1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

Balance at beginning of period

$            963

$         1,048

$         1,306

$         1,170

$         2,729

New originations

1,779

3,158

2,157

2,837

2,724

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(13)

(48)

(57)

Loan sales

(1,518)

(3,124)

(2,446)

(2,506)

(4,269)

Loan draws (payments), net

(71)

26

(133)

(12)

Valuation and other adjustments

5

(5)

(2)

Balance at end of period

$          1,211

$            963

$         1,048

$         1,306

$         1,170

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

Average loans outstanding

$ 119,837

$ 117,702

$ 103,762

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

1,337

1,144

1,061

Loans charged off:


Commercial and industrial

35

35

30




Real estate — commercial mortgage

5

13

4

Real estate — construction

Total commercial real estate loans

5

13

4

Commercial lease financing

(1)

2

Total commercial loans

39

48

36

Real estate — residential mortgage

(1)

Home equity loans

1

1

Consumer direct loans

11

9

7

Credit cards

9

8

7

Consumer indirect loans

2

1

Total consumer loans

21

19

15

Total loans charged off

60

67

51

Recoveries:


Commercial and industrial

8

18

11




Real estate — commercial mortgage

1

1

Real estate — construction

Total commercial real estate loans

1

1

Commercial lease financing

1

2

Total commercial loans

9

21

12

Real estate — residential mortgage

1

3

Home equity loans

1

1

Consumer direct loans

2

1

2

Credit cards

1

1

2

Consumer indirect loans

1

1

Total consumer loans

6

5

6

Total recoveries

15

26

18

Net loan charge-offs

(45)

(41)

(33)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

88

234

77

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$    1,380

$    1,337

$    1,105




Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

225

194

160

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

51

31

6

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$       276

$       225

$       166




Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$    1,656

$    1,562

$    1,271




Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.14 %

.13 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.15

1.12

1.04

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.38

1.31

1.19

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

332

345

252

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

398

404

290




Discontinued operations — education lending business:


Loans charged off

$          1

$          2

$          2

Recoveries

Net loan charge-offs

$         (1)

$         (2)

$         (2)

(a)

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)

1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

Net loan charge-offs

$         45

$         41

$         43

$         44

$         33

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.15 %

.14 %

.15 %

.16 %

.13 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$    1,380

$    1,337

$    1,144

$    1,099

$    1,105

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,656

1,562

1,338

1,272

1,271

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.15 %

1.12 %

.98 %

.98 %

1.04 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.38

1.31

1.15

1.13

1.19

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

332

346

293

256

252

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

398

404

343

297

290

Nonperforming loans at period end

$       416

$       387

$       390

$       429

$       439

Nonperforming assets at period end

447

420

419

463

467

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.35 %

.32 %

.34 %

.38 %

.41 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.37

.35

.36

.41

.44

(a)

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Commercial and industrial

$       170

$       174

$       169

$       197

$       186






Real estate — commercial mortgage

59

21

34

35

40

Real estate — construction

Total commercial real estate loans

59

21

34

35

40

Commercial lease financing

1

1

2

2

3

Total commercial loans

230

196

205

234

229

Real estate — residential mortgage

75

77

66

67

73

Home equity loans

104

107

112

120

129

Consumer direct loans

3

3

3

3

4

Credit cards

3

3

3

3

3

Consumer indirect loans

1

1

1

2

1

Total consumer loans

186

191

185

195

210

Total nonperforming loans (a)

416

387

390

429

439

OREO

13

13

12

9

8

Nonperforming loans held for sale

18

20

17

25

20

Other nonperforming assets

Total nonperforming assets

$       447

$       420

$       419

$       463

$       467

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

55

60

47

41

55

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

164

180

187

137

122

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 

3

3

3

3

4

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.35 %

.32 %

.34 %

.38 %

.41 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.37

.35

.36

.41

.44

(a)

On January 1, 2023, Key adopted ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. In connection with the adoption of this guidance, nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2023, includes certain loans which were modified for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Prior period amounts included nonperforming troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), for which accounting guidance was eliminated upon adoption of ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023. Our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q will include additional information on our adoption of this ASU.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

Balance at beginning of period

$          387

$          390

$          429

$          439

$          454

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

143

113

80

118

87

Charge-offs

(60)

(67)

(68)

(59)

(50)

Loans sold

(2)

(4)

(3)

(8)

Payments

(31)

(22)

(29)

(35)

(27)

Transfers to OREO

(2)

(1)

(1)

(2)

(1)

Loans returned to accrual status

(19)

(22)

(18)

(24)

(24)

Balance at end of period

$          416

$          387

$          390

$          429

$          439

Line of Business Results

(Dollars in millions)
















Change 1Q23 vs.

1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

1Q22

4Q22

1Q22

Consumer Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$             842

$             900

$             891

$             824

$             799

(6.4) %

5.4 %

Provision for credit losses

60

105

37

8

43

(42.9)

39.5

Noninterest expense

675

698

667

675

663

(3.3)

1.8

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

81

74

142

107

71

9.5

14.1

Average loans and leases

43,086

43,149

42,568

40,827

38,654

(.1)

11.5

Average deposits

84,492

87,243

90,044

91,273

91,516

(3.2)

(7.7)

Net loan charge-offs

24

21

17

23

22

14.3

9.1

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.23 %

.19 %

.16 %

.23 %

.23 %

21.1

Nonperforming assets at period end

$             196

$             202

$             195

$             203

$             217

(3.0)

(9.7)

Return on average allocated equity

8.98 %

8.78 %

16.20 %

11.66 %

8.02 %

2.3

12.0









Commercial Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$             841

$             928

$             889

$             842

$             808

(9.4) %

4.1 %

Provision for credit losses

80

165

74

37

41

(51.5)

95.1

Noninterest expense

428

461

451

410

414

(7.2)

3.4

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

264

250

295

317

284

5.6

(7.0)

Average loans and leases

76,306

74,100

71,464

67,825

64,684

3.0

18.0

Average loans held for sale

876

1,377

1,036

1,016

1,323

(36.4)

(33.8)

Average deposits

52,185

54,385

52,272

54,846

57,241

(4.0)

(8.8)

Net loan charge-offs

21

25

27

21

11

(16.0)

90.9

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.11 %

.13 %

.15 %

.12 %

.07 %

(15.4)

57.1

Nonperforming assets at period end

$             251

$             218

$             224

$             260

$             250

15.1

.4

Return on average allocated equity

10.39 %

10.40 %

12.63 %

14.26 %

13.26 %

(.1)

(21.6)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

