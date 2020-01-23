KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income Of $439 Million, Or $.45 Per Diluted Common Share

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $439 million, or $.45 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $383 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $459 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Key's fourth quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share was $.48(a), excluding $.03 per diluted common share related to a previously disclosed fraud and a pension settlement charge. Key's results in the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 also included notable items; additional detail can be found on page 24 of this release.

"Key's fourth quarter results marked a good finish to another strong year for our company. We achieved our seventh consecutive year of positive operating leverage, supported by solid balance sheet growth, continued momentum in our fee-based businesses and strong expense control. Across our company, we continued to add and expand client relationships, which drove growth in loans, deposits and fees.

Our ongoing focus on expense management and continuous improvement resulted in lower expenses for the year and a 140 basis point improvement in our cash efficiency ratio, excluding notable items. While we have continued to reduce costs, we remain committed to making strategic investments that will drive future growth and returns. Our recent investments in talent, products and capabilities, including our Laurel Road acquisition in April of last year, have exceeded our expectations, benefiting our top line growth, improving the client experience and driving efficiency.

Strong risk management and being disciplined with our capital have also remained top priorities. Credit quality trends remained solid this quarter, and we continue to be diligent in our credit underwriting. We have also returned capital to our shareholders throughout the year in the form of share repurchases and a 9% increase in our common stock dividend.

Our CEO transition continues to progress smoothly, and we remain very confident in the way we have positioned Key for the future. We fully expect to continue on the path to achieve our long-term targets and drive improved returns."

- Beth Mooney, Chairman & CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 4Q19 vs.



4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 439

$ 383

$ 459



14.6 % (4.4) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .45

.38

.45



18.4

—

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 14.09 % 12.38 % 16.40 %

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.27

1.14

1.37



N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.43

9.48

9.93



N/A

N/A

Book value at period end $ 15.54

$ 15.44

$ 13.90



.6 % 11.8 % Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.98 % 3.00 % 3.16 %

N/A

N/A



















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 12/31/19 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Net interest income (TE) $ 987

$ 980

$ 1,008



.7 % (2.1) % Noninterest income 651

650

645



.2

.9

Total revenue $ 1,638

$ 1,630

$ 1,653



.5 % (.9) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $987 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest income reflects a lower net interest margin, which was partially offset by an increase in earning asset balances. The net interest margin was impacted by a lag in deposit pricing as interest rates moved lower. Additionally, purchase accounting accretion declined $8 million.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $7 million. The increase was driven by higher earning asset balances, partially offset by a slight decline in the net interest margin. The net interest margin reflected lower earning asset yields and the benefit of lower interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Trust and investment services income $ 120

$ 118

$ 121



1.7 % (.8) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 181

176

186



2.8

(2.7)

Service charges on deposit accounts 86

86

84



—

2.4

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 39

42

28



(7.1)

39.3

Corporate services income 65

63

58



3.2

12.1

Cards and payments income 67

69

68



(2.9)

(1.5)

Corporate-owned life insurance income 39

32

39



21.9

—

Consumer mortgage income 14

14

7



—

100.0

Mortgage servicing fees 26

23

21



13.0

23.8

Other income 14

27

33



(48.1)

(57.6)

Total noninterest income $ 651

$ 650

$ 645



.2 % .9 %















Key's noninterest income was $651 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $645 million for the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects higher operating lease income, as well as growth in corporate services income, driven by higher derivatives income. Investments made in Key's mortgage business continue to drive consumer mortgage income and mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $1 million, due to growth in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to an increase in commercial mortgage income, as well as seasonally higher corporate-owned life insurance income. The increase was partially offset by lower other income.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Personnel expense $ 551

$ 547

$ 576



.7 % (4.3) % Nonpersonnel expense 429

392

436



9.4

(1.6)

Total noninterest expense $ 980

$ 939

$ 1,012



4.4 % (3.2) %















Key's noninterest expense was $980 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter and $939 million in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2019 included notable items of $22 million, which consist of a pension settlement charge and professional fees related to a previously disclosed fraud loss. The year-ago period included notable items of $41 million, which were efficiency-related expenses and a pension settlement charge, while no notable items were reported in the prior period.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense decreased by $13 million from the year-ago period, reflecting the successful implementation of Key's expense initiatives, which drove personnel expenses lower. These expenses were partially offset by additional expenses from Laurel Road, which was acquired in April 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $41 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by notable items in the quarter - a pension settlement charge of $18 million and professional fees related to a previously disclosed fraud loss of $4 million, as well as seasonally higher business and professional fees and an increase in incentive compensation, driven by higher stock-based compensation related to a quarterly increase in share price.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 48,345

$ 48,322

$ 45,129



—

7.1 % Other commercial loans 19,312

19,016

20,899



1.6 % (7.6)

Total consumer loans 25,950

24,618

23,260



5.4

11.6

Total loans $ 93,607

$ 91,956

$ 89,288



1.8 % 4.8 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $146 million, $144 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Average loans were $93.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Commercial loans increased $1.6 billion, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by declines in commercial mortgage and construction loans. Consumer loans increased $2.7 billion, driven by solid growth from Laurel Road, residential mortgage loans, and indirect auto lending.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, average loans increased by $1.7 billion, driven by growth from Laurel Road, residential mortgage, and indirect auto loans. Commercial loans increased $319 million from the prior quarter, reflecting growth in commercial mortgage loans.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Non-time deposits $ 100,518

$ 97,205

$ 94,480



3.4 % 6.4 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,899

7,625

8,217



(9.5)

(16.0)

Other time deposits 5,187

5,449

5,255



(4.8)

(1.3)

Total deposits $ 112,604

$ 110,279

$ 107,952



2.1 % 4.3 %













Cost of total deposits .71 % .82 % .64 %

N/A

N/A

















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $112.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, average deposits increased by $2.3 billion, primarily driven by short-term and seasonal commercial deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Net loan charge-offs $ 99

$ 196

$ 60



(49.5) % 65.0 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .42 % .85 % .27 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end (a) $ 577

$ 585

$ 542



(1.4)

6.5

Nonperforming assets at period end (a) 715

711

577



.6

23.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses 900

893

883



.8

1.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a) 156.0 % 152.6 % 162.9 %

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses $ 109

$ 200

$ 59



(45.5) % 84.7 %















(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $446 million, $497 million, and $575 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. N/A = Not Applicable

In the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2019, Key realized pre-tax losses related to a previously disclosed fraud incident of $16 million and $123 million, respectively. Excluding the fraud losses, Key's provision for credit losses was $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $59 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $77 million for the third quarter of 2019. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $900 million, or .95% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2019, compared to .99% at December 31, 2018, and .96% at September 30, 2019.

Excluding the fraud losses, net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $83 million, or .35% of average total loans. These results compare to $60 million, or .27%, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $73 million, or .31%, for the third quarter of 2019.

At December 31, 2019, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $577 million, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at December 31, 2018, and .63% at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019, totaled $715 million, and represented .75% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .64% at December 31, 2018, and .77% at September 30, 2019.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2019.

Capital Ratios















12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.43 % 9.48 % 9.93 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.85

10.91

11.08

Total risk based capital (a) 12.77

12.90

12.89

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.64

8.58

8.30

Leverage (a) 9.86

9.93

9.89











(a) 12/31/2019 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2019. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2019, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.43% and 10.85%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.64% at December 31, 2019.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.35% at December 31, 2019. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 4Q19 vs.



4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 988,538

1,003,114

1,034,287



(1.5) % (4.4) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (12,968)

(15,076)

(15,216)



(14.0)

(14.8)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 1,619

500

432



223.8

274.8



Shares outstanding at end of period 977,189

988,538

1,019,503



(1.1) % (4.2) %

















Consistent with Key's 2019 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2019, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Key also completed $241 million of common share repurchases during the quarter.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.



4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 825

$ 833

$ 829



(1.0) % (.5) % Commercial Bank 771

779

771



(1.0)

—

Other (a) 42

18

53



133.3

(20.8) % Total $ 1,638

$ 1,630

$ 1,653



.5 % (.9) %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 166

$ 194

$ 177



(14.4) % (6.2) % Commercial Bank 315

304

302



3.6

4.3

Other (a), (b) (12)

(82)

5



N/M

N/M

Total $ 469

$ 416

$ 484



12.7 % (3.1) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. (b) Other segments included $12 million and $94 million, after tax, of notable items related to a previously disclosed fraud loss for the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively; additional detail can be found on page 24 of this release. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 586

$ 595

$ 598



(1.5) % (2.0) % Noninterest income 239

238

231



.4

3.5

Total revenue (TE) 825

833

829



(1.0)

(.5)

Provision for credit losses 55

48

43



14.6

27.9

Noninterest expense 552

531

554



4.0

(.4)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 218

254

232



(14.2)

(6.0)

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 52

60

55



(13.3)

(5.5)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 166

$ 194

$ 177



(14.4) % (6.2) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 34,148

$ 32,760

$ 31,241



4.2 % 9.3 % Total assets 37,729

36,417

34,450



3.6

9.5

Deposits 73,561

72,995

70,426



.8

4.5















Assets under management at period end $ 40,833

$ 39,416

$ 36,775



3.6 % 11.0 %













TE = Taxable Equivalent



Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 91

$ 90

$ 89



1.1 % 2.2

Service charges on deposit accounts 58

58

57



—

1.8 % Cards and payments income 52

52

51



—

2.0

Other noninterest income 38

38

34



—

11.8

Total noninterest income $ 239

$ 238

$ 231



.4 % 3.5 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 44,765

$ 43,638

$ 41,189



2.6 % 8.7 % Savings deposits 4,332

4,406

4,579



(1.7)

(5.4)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,065

6,488

5,863



(6.5)

3.4

Other time deposits 5,164

5,430

5,239



(4.9)

(1.4)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,235

13,033

13,556



1.5

(2.4)

Total deposits $ 73,561

$ 72,995

$ 70,426



.8 % 4.5 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 10,295

$ 10,413

$ 11,144







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 61

60

60





















Other data











Branches 1,098

1,101

1,159







Automated teller machines 1,420

1,422

1,505























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q19 vs. 4Q18)

Net income attributable to Key of $166 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $177 million for the year-ago quarter

for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable equivalent net interest income decreased by $12 million , or 2.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, with balance sheet growth offset by lower purchase accounting accretion and change in deposit mix

, or 2.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, with balance sheet growth offset by lower purchase accounting accretion and change in deposit mix Average loans and leases increased $2.9 billion , or 9.3%. This was driven by Laurel Road along with strength in residential mortgage and indirect auto lending

, or 9.3%. This was driven by Laurel Road along with strength in residential mortgage and indirect auto lending Average deposits increased $3.1 billion , or 4.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. This was driven by growth in money market deposits, reflecting Key's relationship strategy

, or 4.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. This was driven by growth in money market deposits, reflecting Key's relationship strategy Provision for credit losses increased $12 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by balance sheet growth. Credit quality remained stable to the year-ago quarter

compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by balance sheet growth. Credit quality remained stable to the year-ago quarter Noninterest income increased $8 million , or 3.5%, from the year ago quarter, driven by growth in consumer mortgage income

, or 3.5%, from the year ago quarter, driven by growth in consumer mortgage income Noninterest expense decreased $2 million , or 0.4%, from the year ago quarter. The decline reflects the benefit of efficiency initiatives and strong expense discipline. The decline in expense was partially offset by expenses related to the acquisition of Laurel Road

Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 416

$ 399

$ 417



4.3 % (.2) % Noninterest income 355

380

354



(6.6)

.3

Total revenue (TE) 771

779

771



(1.0)

—

Provision for credit losses 38

32

17



18.8

123.5

Noninterest expense 388

372

401



4.3

(3.2)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 345

375

353



(8.0)

(2.3)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 30

71

51



(57.7)

(41.2)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 315

$ 304

$ 302



3.6 % 4.3 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 58,535

$ 58,215

$ 56,884



.5 % 2.9 % Loans held for sale 1,465

1,325

2,250



10.6

(34.9)

Total assets 67,135

66,549

65,603



0.9

2.3

Deposits 38,224

36,204

35,113



5.6 % 8.9 %













TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful



Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19 3Q19 4Q18

3Q19 4Q18 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 29

$ 28

$ 32



3.6 % (9.4) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 179

176

186



1.7

(3.8)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 39

40

27



(2.5)

44.4















Corporate services income 58

56

51



3.6

13.7

Service charges on deposit accounts 27

27

26



—

3.8

Cards and payments income 15

16

17



(6.3)

(11.8)

Payments and services income 100

99

94



1.0

6.4















Mortgage servicing fees 19

20

18



(5.0)

5.6

Other noninterest income (11)

17

(3)



(164.7)

266.7

Total noninterest income $ 355

$ 380

$ 354



(6.6) % 0.3 %













N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q19 vs. 4Q18)

Net income attributable to Key of $315 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $302 million for the year-ago quarter

for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $1 million , compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, with balance sheet growth offset by lower loan fees and loan spread compression

, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, with balance sheet growth offset by lower loan fees and loan spread compression Average loan and lease balances increased $1.7 billion , or 2.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans

, or 2.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans Average deposit balances increased $3.1 billion , or 8.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by growth in core deposits

, or 8.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by growth in core deposits Provision for credit losses increased $21 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by higher recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2018

compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by higher recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2018 Noninterest income increased $1 million from the prior year, reflecting stable customer activity

from the prior year, reflecting stable customer activity Noninterest expense decreased by $13 million , or 3.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline reflects the benefit of efficiency initiatives and strong expense discipline

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $145.0 billion at December 31, 2019.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through February 2, 2020.

KeyCorp

Fourth Quarter 2019

Financial Supplement

Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 987

$ 980

$ 1,008



Noninterest income 651

650

645





Total revenue (TE) 1,638

1,630

1,653



Provision for credit losses 109

200

59



Noninterest expense 980

939

1,012



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 466

413

482



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3

3

2



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 469

416

484















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 439

383

459



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3

3

2



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 442

386

461













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45

$ .39

$ .45



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .45

.39

.45















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .45

.38

.45



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution —

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .45

.39

.45















Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.17



Book value at period end 15.54

15.44

13.90



Tangible book value at period end 12.56

12.48

11.14



Market price at period end 20.24

17.84

14.78













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.27 % 1.14 % 1.37 %

Return on average common equity 11.40

9.99

13.07



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 14.09

12.38

16.40



Net interest margin (TE) 2.98

3.00

3.16



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 58.7

56.0

59.9















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.27 % 1.14 % 1.37 %

Return on average common equity 11.48

10.07

13.13



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 14.19

12.48

16.47



Net interest margin (TE) 2.97

2.98

3.14



Loan to deposit (c) 86.6

85.3

85.6













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 11.75 % 11.67 % 11.17 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 10.47

10.40

10.15



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.64

8.58

8.30



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.43

9.48

9.93



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.85

10.91

11.08



Total risk-based capital (d) 12.77

12.90

12.89



Leverage (d) 9.86

9.93

9.89













Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 99

$ 196

$ 60



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .42 % .85 % .27 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 900

$ 893

$ 883



Allowance for credit losses 968

958

946



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .95 % .96 % .99 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.02

1.03

1.06



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e) 156.0

152.6

162.9



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e) 167.8

163.8

174.5



Nonperforming loans at period-end (e) $ 577

$ 585

$ 542



Nonperforming assets at period-end (e) 715

711

577



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e) .61 % .63 % .61 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e) .75

.77

.64













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 40,833

$ 39,416

$ 36,775













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 16,537

16,898

17,664



Branches 1,098

1,101

1,159













Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8

$ 8

$ 8



Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve months ended



12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 3,941

$ 3,940



Noninterest income 2,459

2,515



Total revenue (TE) 6,400

6,455



Provision for credit losses 445

246



Noninterest expense 3,901

3,975



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,708

1,859



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 9

7



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,717

1,866











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1,611

$ 1,793



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 9

7



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,620

1,800









Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.62

$ 1.72



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.63

1.73











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 1.61

1.70



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.62

1.71











Cash dividends paid .71

.565









Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.36 %

Return on average common equity 10.83

12.88



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.46

16.22



Net interest margin (TE) 3.04

3.17



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 59.6

60.0











From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.19 % 1.35 %

Return on average common equity 10.89

12.93



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.53

16.28



Net interest margin (TE) 3.03

3.15









Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 424

$ 234



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .46 % .26 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,045

18,180









Taxable-equivalent adjustment 32

31







(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) December 31, 2019, ratio is estimated. (e) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $446 million, $497 million, and $575 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," "cash efficiency ratio," "earnings per common share excluding notable items," "net loan charge-offs to average loans excluding notable items," and "provision for credit losses excluding notable items."

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018

12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,038

$ 17,116

$ 15,595







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,910

2,928

2,818







Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,421







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,272

$ 12,332

$ 11,356







Total assets (GAAP) $ 144,988

$ 146,691

$ 139,613







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,910

2,928

2,818







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 142,078

$ 143,763

$ 136,795







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.64 % 8.58 % 8.30 %





Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items











EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders —

assuming dilution (GAAP) $ .45

$ .38

$ .45







Plus: EPS impact of notable items .03

.10

.03







EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders —

assuming dilution excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ .48

$ .48

$ .48







Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 979

$ 972

$ 1,000



$ 3,909

$ 3,909

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8

8

8



32

31

Noninterest income 651

650

645



2,459

2,515

Less: Noninterest expense 980

939

1,012



3,901

3,975

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 658

$ 691

$ 641



$ 2,499

$ 2,480

Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,178

$ 17,113

$ 15,384



$ 16,636

$ 15,131

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,919

2,942

2,828



2,909

2,869

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,450



1,755

1,205

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 12,359

$ 12,271

$ 11,106



$ 11,972

$ 11,057

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders (GAAP) $ 439

$ 383

$ 459



$ 1,611

$ 1,793

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d) 29

94

31



183

31

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 468

$ 477

$ 490



$ 1,794

$ 1,824

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,359

12,271

11,106



11,972

11,057















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 14.09 % 12.38 % 16.40 %

13.46 % 16.22 % Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding

notable items (non-GAAP) 15.02 % 15.42 % 17.50 %

14.98 % 16.50 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 442

$ 386

$ 461



$ 1,620

$ 1,800

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12,359

12,271

11,106



11,972

11,057















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 14.19 % 14.19 % 16.47 %

13.53 % 16.28 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018

12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 980

$ 939

$ 1,012



$ 3,901

$ 3,975

Less: Intangible asset amortization 19

26

22



89

99

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 961

$ 913

$ 990



$ 3,812

$ 3,876

Less: Notable items (d) 22

—

41



100

41

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 939

$ 913

$ 949



$ 3,712

$ 3,835















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 979

$ 972

$ 1,000



$ 3,909

$ 3,909

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8

8

8



32

31

Noninterest income 651

650

645



2,459

2,515

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,638

$ 1,630

$ 1,653



$ 6,400

$ 6,455















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.7 % 56.0 % 59.9 %

59.6 % 60.0 %













Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 57.3 % 56.0 % 57.4 %

58.0 % 59.4 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans excluding notable items











Net loan charge-offs (GAAP) $ 99

$ 196

$ 60



$ 424

$ 234

Less: Notable items 16

123

—



139

—

Net loan charge-offs excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 83

$ 73

$ 60



$ 285

$ 234















Average loans outstanding $ 93,607

$ 91,956

$ 89,288



$ 91,511

$ 88,338















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans excluding notable items (non-GAAP) .35 % .31 % .27 %

.31 % .26 % Provision for credit losses excluding notable items











Provision for credit losses (GAAP) $ 109

$ 200

$ 59



$ 445

$ 246

Less: Notable Items 16

123

—



139

—

Provision for credit loses excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 93

$ 77

$ 59



$ 306

$ 246









Three

months

ended





12/31/2019 Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)



Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR $ 12,353



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:





Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (e) —





Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (f) $ 12,353











Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR $ 131,009



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:





Mortgage servicing assets (g) 878





Deferred tax assets 201





All other assets —





Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (f) $ 132,088











Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (f) 9.35 %





(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, intangible assets exclude $7 million, $9 million, and $14 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, average intangible assets exclude $8 million, $9 million, and $15 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, average intangible assets exclude $10 million and $20 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables. (d) Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release. (e) Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule. (f) The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (fully phased-in); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach." (g) Item is included in the 25% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 Assets







Loans $ 94,646

$ 92,760

$ 89,552



Loans held for sale 1,334

1,598

1,227



Securities available for sale 21,843

22,378

19,428



Held-to-maturity securities 10,067

10,490

11,519



Trading account assets 1,040

963

849



Short-term investments 1,272

3,351

2,562



Other investments 605

620

666





Total earning assets 130,807

132,160

125,803



Allowance for loan and lease losses (900)

(893)

(883)



Cash and due from banks 732

636

678



Premises and equipment 814

815

882



Goodwill 2,664

2,664

2,516



Other intangible assets 253

272

316



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,233

4,216

4,171



Accrued income and other assets 5,494

5,881

5,030



Discontinued assets 891

940

1,100





Total assets $ 144,988

146,691

139,613













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 66,714

$ 65,604

$ 59,918





Savings deposits 4,651

4,668

4,854





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,598

7,194

7,913





Other time deposits 5,054

5,300

5,332





Total interest-bearing deposits 83,017

82,766

78,017





Noninterest-bearing deposits 28,853

28,883

29,292





Total deposits 111,870

111,649

107,309



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 387

182

319



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 705

700

544



Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,540

2,574

2,113



Long-term debt 12,448

14,470

13,732





Total liabilities 127,950

129,575

124,017













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,450



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,295

6,287

6,331



Retained earnings 12,469

12,209

11,556



Treasury stock, at cost (4,909)

(4,696)

(4,181)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 26

159

(818)





Key shareholders' equity 17,038

17,116

15,595



Noncontrolling interests —

—

1





Total equity 17,038

17,116

15,596

Total liabilities and equity $ 144,988

$ 146,691

$ 139,613













Common shares outstanding (000) 977,189

988,538

1,019,503



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended





12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018

12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Interest income













Loans $ 1,046

$ 1,073

$ 1,058



$ 4,267

$ 4,023



Loans held for sale 17

18

26



63

66



Securities available for sale 137

136

115



537

409



Held-to-maturity securities 63

64

71



262

284



Trading account assets 8

7

8



32

29



Short-term investments 12

16

15



61

46



Other investments 2

3

4



13

21





Total interest income 1,285

1,317

1,297



5,235

4,878

Interest expense













Deposits 201

227

174



853

517



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1

—

1



2

11



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 4

4

4



17

21



Long-term debt 100

114

118



454

420





Total interest expense 306

345

297



1,326

969

Net interest income 979

972

1,000



3,909

3,909

Provision for credit losses 109

200

59



445

246

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 870

772

941



3,464

3,663

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 120

118

121



475

499



Investment banking and debt placement fees 181

176

186



630

650



Service charges on deposit accounts 86

86

84



337

349



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 39

42

28



162

89



Corporate services income 65

63

58



236

233



Cards and payments income 67

69

68



275

270



Corporate-owned life insurance income 39

32

39



136

137



Consumer mortgage income 14

14

7



46

30



Mortgage servicing fees 26

23

21



94

82



Other income (a) 14

27

33



68

176





Total noninterest income 651

650

645



2,459

2,515

Noninterest expense













Personnel 551

547

576



2,250

2,309



Net occupancy 76

72

75



293

308



Computer processing 51

53

55



214

210



Business services and professional fees 54

43

49



186

184



Equipment 25

27

26



100

105



Operating lease expense 32

33

32



123

120



Marketing 27

26

25



96

102



FDIC assessment 8

7

9



31

72



Intangible asset amortization 19

26

22



89

99



OREO expense, net 3

3

1



13

6



Other expense 134

102

142



506

460





Total noninterest expense 980

939

1,012



3,901

3,975

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 541

483

574



2,022

2,203



Income taxes 75

70

92



314

344

Income (loss) from continuing operations 466

413

482



1,708

1,859



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3

3

2



9

7

Net income (loss) 469

416

484



1,717

1,866



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 469

$ 416

$ 484



$ 1,717

$ 1,866



















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 439

$ 383

$ 459



$ 1,611

$ 1,793

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 442

386

461



1,620

1,800

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45

$ .39

$ .45



$ 1.62

$ 1.72

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .45

.39

.45



1.63

1.73

Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .45

$ .38

$ .45



$ 1.61

$ 1.70

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes —

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .45

.39

.45



1.62

1.71



















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .17



$ .710

$ .565



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 973,450

988,319

1,018,614



992,091

1,040,890



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 10,911

10,009

11,803



10,163

13,792

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c) 984,361

998,328

1,030,417



1,002,254

1,054,682







(a) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net securities gains (losses) totaled $5 million and $20 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net securities gains (losses) totaled $15 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities. (b) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (c) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Fourth Quarter 2019

Third Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 48,345

$ 522

4.28 %

$ 48,322

$ 543

4.46 %

$ 45,129

$ 512

4.51 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,335

159

4.71



13,056

163

4.95



14,656

185

5.03



Real estate — construction 1,495

18

4.87



1,463

19

5.22



1,761

23

5.26



Commercial lease financing 4,482

39

3.52



4,497

42

3.68



4,482

43

3.79



Total commercial loans 67,657

738

4.33



67,338

767

4.52



66,028

763

4.59



Real estate — residential mortgage 6,777

65

3.83



6,256

62

3.97



5,496

54

3.97



Home equity loans 10,362

122

4.69



10,488

132

4.97



11,234

141

4.96



Consumer direct loans 3,125

51

6.45



2,548

45

6.99



1,806

36

7.87



Credit cards 1,103

32

11.38



1,100

32

11.59



1,112

33

11.61



Consumer indirect loans 4,583

46

3.99



4,226

43

4.10



3,612

39

4.28



Total consumer loans 25,950

316

4.84



24,618

314

5.07



23,260

303

5.16



Total loans 93,607

1,054

4.47



91,956

1,081

4.67



89,288

1,066

4.74



Loans held for sale 1,653

17

4.11



1,558

18

4.65



2,319

26

4.50



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 22,262

137

2.49



21,867

136

2.52



18,626

115

2.38



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 10,264

63

2.43



10,684

64

2.41



11,683

71

2.42



Trading account assets 1,103

8

3.08



884

7

3.00



934

8

3.42



Short-term investments 2,716

12

1.73



2,861

16

2.19



2,795

15

2.12



Other investments (e) 603

2

1.82



624

3

1.82



671

4

2.86



Total earning assets 132,208

1,293

3.90



130,434

1,325

4.05



126,316

1,305

4.09



Allowance for loan and lease losses (882)







(881)







(878)







Accrued income and other assets 14,402







14,605







13,743







Discontinued assets 908







957







1,120







Total assets $ 146,636







$ 145,115







$ 140,301





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 66,412

135

.81



$ 64,595

154

.94



$ 59,292

110

.74



Savings deposits 4,660

1

.07



4,709

1

.10



4,915

1

.08



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,899

40

2.31



7,625

45

2.37



8,217

42

2.02



Other time deposits 5,187

25

1.92



5,449

27

1.96



5,255

21

1.59



Total interest-bearing deposits 83,158

201

.96



82,378

227

1.09



77,679

174

.89



Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements 267

1

.75



187

—

.50



281

1

.12



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 801

4

2.02



626

4

2.04



618

4

3.05



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,531

100

3.22



13,347

114

3.51



12,963

118

3.58



Total interest-bearing liabilities 96,757

306

1.25



96,538

345

1.42



91,541

297

1.28



Noninterest-bearing deposits 29,446







27,901







30,273







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,347







2,605







1,981







Discontinued liabilities (g) 908







957







1,120







Total liabilities 129,458







128,001







124,915





Equity























Key shareholders' equity 17,178







17,113







15,384







Noncontrolling interests —







1







2







Total equity 17,178







17,114







15,386







Total liabilities and equity $ 146,636







$ 145,115







$ 140,301





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.65 %





2.63 %





2.81 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin

(TE)

987

2.98 %



980

3.00 %



1,008

3.16 % TE adjustment (b)

8







8







8





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 979







$ 972







$ 1,000









(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $146 million, $144 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 47,482

$ 2,144

4.51 %

$ 44,418

$ 1,926

4.34 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,641

676

4.95



14,267

698

4.90



Real estate — construction 1,485

78

5.24



1,816

90

4.97



Commercial lease financing 4,488

163

3.63



4,534

168

3.70



Total commercial loans 67,096

3,061

4.56



65,035

2,882

4.43



Real estate — residential mortgage 6,095

241

3.95



5,473

217

3.97



Home equity loans 10,634

526

4.95



11,530

547

4.74



Consumer direct loans 2,475

176

7.11



1,782

137

7.66



Credit cards 1,100

127

11.51



1,092

125

11.40



Consumer indirect loans 4,111

168

4.09



3,426

146

4.27



Total consumer loans 24,415

1,238

5.07



23,303

1,172

5.03



Total loans 91,511

4,299

4.70



88,338

4,054

4.59



Loans held for sale 1,411

63

4.48



1,501

66

4.43



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 21,362

537

2.51



17,898

409

2.20



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 10,841

262

2.41



12,003

284

2.37



Trading account assets 1017

32

3.18



893

29

3.25



Short-term investments 2,876

61

2.11



2,450

46

1.86



Other investments (e) 630

13

2.09



697

21

3.04



Total earning assets 129,648

5,267

4.06



123,780

4,909

3.94



Allowance for loan and lease losses (880)







(878)







Accrued income and other assets 14,411







13,910







Discontinued assets 984







1,212







Total assets $ 144,163







$ 138,024





Liabilities















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 63,731

566

.89



$ 56,001

297

.53



Savings deposits 4,740

4

.09



5,704

14

.24



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 7,757

180

2.32



7,728

139

1.80



Other time deposits 5,426

103

1.90



5,025

67

1.34



Total interest-bearing deposits 81,654

853

1.04



74,458

517

.69



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 264

2

.66



928

11

1.14



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 730

17

2.31



915

21

2.34



Long-term debt (f), (g) 13,062

454

3.52



12,715

420

3.27



Total interest-bearing liabilities 95,710

1,326

1.39



89,016

969

1.09



Noninterest-bearing deposits 28,376







30,593







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,456







2,071







Discontinued liabilities (g) 984







1,212







Total liabilities 127,526







122,892





Equity















Key shareholders' equity 16,636







15,131







Noncontrolling interests 1







1







Total equity 16,637







15,132







Total liabilities and equity $ 144,163







$ 138,024





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.67 %





2.85 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

3,941

3.04 %



3,940

3.17 % TE adjustment (b)

32







31





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 3,909







$ 3,909









(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% and 35% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $141 million and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles