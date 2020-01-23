KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income Of $439 Million, Or $.45 Per Diluted Common Share

Diluted earnings per common share of $.48(a), excluding $.03 per diluted common share related to a previously disclosed fraud and a pension settlement charge

Seventh consecutive year of positive operating leverage

Positive momentum in core businesses: solid growth in loans and deposits

Strong expense management: noninterest expense down 3% from 4Q18

Significant capital return: 9% increase in common share dividend and $868 million in share repurchases in 2019

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $439 million, or $.45 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $383 million, or $.38 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019 and $459 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Key's fourth quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share was $.48(a), excluding $.03 per diluted common share related to a previously disclosed fraud and a pension settlement charge. Key's results in the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 also included notable items; additional detail can be found on page 24 of this release.

"Key's fourth quarter results marked a good finish to another strong year for our company. We achieved our seventh consecutive year of positive operating leverage, supported by solid balance sheet growth, continued momentum in our fee-based businesses and strong expense control. Across our company, we continued to add and expand client relationships, which drove growth in loans, deposits and fees.

Our ongoing focus on expense management and continuous improvement resulted in lower expenses for the year and a 140 basis point improvement in our cash efficiency ratio, excluding notable items. While we have continued to reduce costs, we remain committed to making strategic investments that will drive future growth and returns. Our recent investments in talent, products and capabilities, including our Laurel Road acquisition in April of last year, have exceeded our expectations, benefiting our top line growth, improving the client experience and driving efficiency.

Strong risk management and being disciplined with our capital have also remained top priorities. Credit quality trends remained solid this quarter, and we continue to be diligent in our credit underwriting. We have also returned capital to our shareholders throughout the year in the form of share repurchases and a 9% increase in our common stock dividend.

Our CEO transition continues to progress smoothly, and we remain very confident in the way we have positioned Key for the future. We fully expect to continue on the path to achieve our long-term targets and drive improved returns."

- Beth Mooney, Chairman & CEO

(a) Non-GAAP measure; please refer to pages 14-15 of this release for additional detail and reconciliation

Selected Financial Highlights













dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 4Q19 vs.


4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

439

$

383

$

459

14.6

%

(4.4)

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per 
     common share — assuming dilution

.45

.38

.45

18.4


Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

14.09

%

12.38

%

16.40

%

N/A

N/A

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.27

1.14

1.37

N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

9.43

9.48

9.93

N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$

15.54

$

15.44

$

13.90

.6

%

11.8

%

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.98

%

3.00

%

3.16

%

N/A

N/A








(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

12/31/19 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS












Revenue












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Net interest income (TE)

$

987

$

980

$

1,008

.7

%

(2.1)

%

Noninterest income

651

650

645

.2

.9

Total revenue

$

1,638

$

1,630

$

1,653

.5

%

(.9)

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $987 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $1.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest income reflects a lower net interest margin, which was partially offset by an increase in earning asset balances. The net interest margin was impacted by a lag in deposit pricing as interest rates moved lower. Additionally, purchase accounting accretion declined $8 million.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $7 million. The increase was driven by higher earning asset balances, partially offset by a slight decline in the net interest margin. The net interest margin reflected lower earning asset yields and the benefit of lower interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest Income












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Trust and investment services income

$

120

$

118

$

121

1.7

%

(.8)

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

181

176

186

2.8

(2.7)

Service charges on deposit accounts

86

86

84


2.4

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

39

42

28

(7.1)

39.3

Corporate services income

65

63

58

3.2

12.1

Cards and payments income

67

69

68

(2.9)

(1.5)

Corporate-owned life insurance income

39

32

39

21.9


Consumer mortgage income

14

14

7


100.0

Mortgage servicing fees

26

23

21

13.0

23.8

Other income

14

27

33

(48.1)

(57.6)

Total noninterest income

$

651

$

650

$

645

.2

%

.9

%







Key's noninterest income was $651 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $645 million for the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects higher operating lease income, as well as growth in corporate services income, driven by higher derivatives income. Investments made in Key's mortgage business continue to drive consumer mortgage income and mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $1 million, due to growth in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to an increase in commercial mortgage income, as well as seasonally higher corporate-owned life insurance income. The increase was partially offset by lower other income.

Noninterest Expense












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Personnel expense

$

551

$

547

$

576

.7

%

(4.3)

%

Nonpersonnel expense

429

392

436

9.4

(1.6)

Total noninterest expense

$

980

$

939

$

1,012

4.4

%

(3.2)

%







Key's noninterest expense was $980 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter and $939 million in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2019 included notable items of $22 million, which consist of a pension settlement charge and professional fees related to a previously disclosed fraud loss. The year-ago period included notable items of $41 million, which were efficiency-related expenses and a pension settlement charge, while no notable items were reported in the prior period.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense decreased by $13 million from the year-ago period, reflecting the successful implementation of Key's expense initiatives, which drove personnel expenses lower. These expenses were partially offset by additional expenses from Laurel Road, which was acquired in April 2019.

Noninterest expense increased $41 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by notable items in the quarter - a pension settlement charge of $18 million and professional fees related to a previously disclosed fraud loss of $4 million, as well as seasonally higher business and professional fees and an increase in incentive compensation, driven by higher stock-based compensation related to a quarterly increase in share price.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS












Average Loans












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

48,345

$

48,322

$

45,129


7.1

%

Other commercial loans

19,312

19,016

20,899

1.6

%

(7.6)

Total consumer loans

25,950

24,618

23,260

5.4

11.6

Total loans

$

93,607

$

91,956

$

89,288

1.8

%

4.8

%







(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $146 million, $144 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Average loans were $93.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Commercial loans increased $1.6 billion, reflecting broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by declines in commercial mortgage and construction loans. Consumer loans increased $2.7 billion, driven by solid growth from Laurel Road, residential mortgage loans, and indirect auto lending.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, average loans increased by $1.7 billion, driven by growth from Laurel Road, residential mortgage, and indirect auto loans. Commercial loans increased $319 million from the prior quarter, reflecting growth in commercial mortgage loans.

Average Deposits












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Non-time deposits

$

100,518

$

97,205

$

94,480

3.4

%

6.4

%

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,899

7,625

8,217

(9.5)

(16.0)

Other time deposits

5,187

5,449

5,255

(4.8)

(1.3)

Total deposits

$

112,604

$

110,279

$

107,952

2.1

%

4.3

%







Cost of total deposits

.71

%

.82

%

.64

%

N/A

N/A







N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $112.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $4.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, average deposits increased by $2.3 billion, primarily driven by short-term and seasonal commercial deposits.

ASSET QUALITY












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Net loan charge-offs

$

99

$

196

$

60

(49.5)

%

65.0

%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.42

%

.85

%

.27

%

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end (a)

$

577

$

585

$

542

(1.4)

6.5

Nonperforming assets at period end (a)

715

711

577

.6

23.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses

900

893

883

.8

1.9

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a)

156.0

%

152.6

%

162.9

%

N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses

$

109

$

200

$

59

(45.5)

%

84.7

%







(a)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $446 million, $497 million, and $575 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

N/A = Not Applicable

In the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2019, Key realized pre-tax losses related to a previously disclosed fraud incident of $16 million and $123 million, respectively. Excluding the fraud losses, Key's provision for credit losses was $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $59 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $77 million for the third quarter of 2019. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $900 million, or .95% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2019, compared to .99% at December 31, 2018, and .96% at September 30, 2019.

Excluding the fraud losses, net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $83 million, or .35% of average total loans. These results compare to $60 million, or .27%, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and  $73 million, or .31%, for the third quarter of 2019.

At December 31, 2019, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $577 million, which represented .61% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at December 31, 2018, and .63% at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019, totaled $715 million, and represented .75% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .64% at December 31, 2018, and .77% at September 30, 2019.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2019.

Capital Ratios







12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

9.43

%

9.48

%

9.93

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.85

10.91

11.08

Total risk based capital (a)

12.77

12.90

12.89

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

8.64

8.58

8.30

Leverage (a)

9.86

9.93

9.89




(a)

12/31/2019 ratio is estimated.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2019. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2019, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.43% and 10.85%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.64% at December 31, 2019.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.35% at December 31, 2019.  This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding











in thousands



Change 4Q19 vs.


4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

988,538

1,003,114

1,034,287

(1.5)

%

(4.4)

%

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee 
     compensation plans

(12,968)

(15,076)

(15,216)

(14.0)

(14.8)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

1,619

500

432

223.8

274.8

Shares outstanding at end of period

977,189

988,538

1,019,503

(1.1)

%

(4.2)

%








Consistent with Key's 2019 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2019, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Key also completed $241 million of common share repurchases during the quarter.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.


4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)





Consumer Bank

$

825

$

833

$

829

(1.0)

%

(.5)

%

Commercial Bank

771

779

771

(1.0)


Other (a)

42

18

53

133.3

(20.8)

%

     Total

$

1,638

$

1,630

$

1,653

.5

%

(.9)

%








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key





Consumer Bank

$

166

$

194

$

177

(14.4)

%

(6.2)

%

Commercial Bank

315

304

302

3.6

4.3

Other (a), (b)

(12)

(82)

5

N/M

N/M

     Total

$

469

$

416

$

484

12.7

%

(3.1)

%








(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

(b)

Other segments included $12 million and $94 million, after tax, of notable items related to a previously disclosed fraud loss for the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively; additional detail can be found on page 24 of this release.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

586

$

595

$

598

(1.5)

%

(2.0)

%

Noninterest income

239

238

231

.4

3.5

Total revenue (TE)

825

833

829

(1.0)

(.5)

Provision for credit losses

55

48

43

14.6

27.9

Noninterest expense

552

531

554

4.0

(.4)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

218

254

232

(14.2)

(6.0)

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

52

60

55

(13.3)

(5.5)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

166

$

194

$

177

(14.4)

%

(6.2)

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

34,148

$

32,760

$

31,241

4.2

%

9.3

%

Total assets

37,729

36,417

34,450

3.6

9.5

Deposits

73,561

72,995

70,426

.8

4.5







Assets under management at period end

$

40,833

$

39,416

$

36,775

3.6

%

11.0

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent


Additional Consumer Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

91

$

90

$

89

1.1

%

2.2

Service charges on deposit accounts

58

58

57


1.8

%

Cards and payments income

52

52

51


2.0

Other noninterest income

38

38

34


11.8

Total noninterest income

$

239

$

238

$

231

.4

%

3.5

%







Average deposit balances





NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

44,765

$

43,638

$

41,189

2.6

%

8.7

%

Savings deposits

4,332

4,406

4,579

(1.7)

(5.4)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,065

6,488

5,863

(6.5)

3.4

Other time deposits

5,164

5,430

5,239

(4.9)

(1.4)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

13,235

13,033

13,556

1.5

(2.4)

Total deposits

$

73,561

$

72,995

$

70,426

.8

%

4.5

%







Home equity loans





Average balance

$

10,295

$

10,413

$

11,144



Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)

70

%

70

%

70

%


Percent first lien positions

61

60

60










Other data





Branches

1,098

1,101

1,159



Automated teller machines

1,420

1,422

1,505










Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q19 vs. 4Q18)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $166 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $177 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable equivalent net interest income decreased by $12 million, or 2.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, with balance sheet growth offset by lower purchase accounting accretion and change in deposit mix
  • Average loans and leases increased $2.9 billion, or 9.3%. This was driven by Laurel Road along with strength in residential mortgage and indirect auto lending
  • Average deposits increased $3.1 billion, or 4.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. This was driven by growth in money market deposits, reflecting Key's relationship strategy
  • Provision for credit losses increased $12 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by balance sheet growth. Credit quality remained stable to the year-ago quarter
  • Noninterest income increased $8 million, or 3.5%, from the year ago quarter, driven by growth in consumer mortgage income
  • Noninterest expense decreased $2 million, or 0.4%, from the year ago quarter. The decline reflects the benefit of efficiency initiatives and strong expense discipline. The decline in expense was partially offset by expenses related to the acquisition of Laurel Road

Commercial Bank



















dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

416

$

399

$

417

4.3

%

(.2)

%

Noninterest income

355

380

354

(6.6)

.3

Total revenue (TE)

771

779

771

(1.0)


Provision for credit losses

38

32

17

18.8

123.5

Noninterest expense

388

372

401

4.3

(3.2)

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

345

375

353

(8.0)

(2.3)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

30

71

51

(57.7)

(41.2)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

315

$

304

$

302

3.6

%

4.3

%







Average balances





Loans and leases

$

58,535

$

58,215

$

56,884

.5

%

2.9

%

Loans held for sale

1,465

1,325

2,250

10.6

(34.9)

Total assets

67,135

66,549

65,603

0.9

2.3

Deposits

38,224

36,204

35,113

5.6

%

8.9

%







TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful


Additional Commercial Bank Data












dollars in millions



Change 4Q19 vs.

4Q19

3Q19

4Q18

3Q19

4Q18

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$

29

$

28

$

32

3.6

%

(9.4)

%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

179

176

186

1.7

(3.8)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

39

40

27

(2.5)

44.4







Corporate services income

58

56

51

3.6

13.7

Service charges on deposit accounts

27

27

26


3.8

Cards and payments income

15

16

17

(6.3)

(11.8)

Payments and services income

100

99

94

1.0

6.4







Mortgage servicing fees

19

20

18

(5.0)

5.6

Other noninterest income

(11)

17

(3)

(164.7)

266.7

Total noninterest income

$

355

$

380

$

354

(6.6)

%

0.3

%







N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q19 vs. 4Q18)

  • Net income attributable to Key of $315 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $302 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, with balance sheet growth offset by lower loan fees and loan spread compression
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $1.7 billion, or 2.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by broad-based growth in commercial and industrial loans
  • Average deposit balances increased $3.1 billion, or 8.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by growth in core deposits
  • Provision for credit losses increased $21 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by higher recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Noninterest income increased $1 million from the prior year, reflecting stable customer activity
  • Noninterest expense decreased by $13 million, or 3.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline reflects the benefit of efficiency initiatives and strong expense discipline

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $145.0 billion at December 31, 2019.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete.  Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).  These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

KeyCorp
Fourth Quarter 2019
Financial Supplement

Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$

987

$

980

$

1,008

Noninterest income

651

650

645


Total revenue (TE)

1,638

1,630

1,653

Provision for credit losses

109

200

59

Noninterest expense

980

939

1,012

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

466

413

482

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3

3

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

469

416

484







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

439

383

459

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3

3

2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

442

386

461






Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.45

$

.39

$

.45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.45

.39

.45







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

.45

.38

.45

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

.45

.39

.45







Cash dividends declared

.185

.185

.17

Book value at period end

15.54

15.44

13.90

Tangible book value at period end

12.56

12.48

11.14

Market price at period end

20.24

17.84

14.78






Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

1.27

%

1.14

%

1.37

%

Return on average common equity

11.40

9.99

13.07

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

14.09

12.38

16.40

Net interest margin (TE)

2.98

3.00

3.16

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

58.7

56.0

59.9







From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

1.27

%

1.14

%

1.37

%

Return on average common equity

11.48

10.07

13.13

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

14.19

12.48

16.47

Net interest margin (TE)

2.97

2.98

3.14

Loan to deposit (c)

86.6

85.3

85.6






Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

11.75

%

11.67

%

11.17

%

Key common shareholders' equity to assets

10.47

10.40

10.15

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

8.64

8.58

8.30

Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

9.43

9.48

9.93

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

10.85

10.91

11.08

Total risk-based capital (d)

12.77

12.90

12.89

Leverage (d)

9.86

9.93

9.89






Asset quality — from continuing operations



Net loan charge-offs

$

99

$

196

$

60

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.42

%

.85

%

.27

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

900

$

893

$

883

Allowance for credit losses

968

958

946

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

.95

%

.96

%

.99

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.02

1.03

1.06

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e)

156.0

152.6

162.9

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e)

167.8

163.8

174.5

Nonperforming loans at period-end (e)

$

577

$

585

$

542

Nonperforming assets at period-end (e)

715

711

577

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e)

.61

%

.63

%

.61

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e)

.75

.77

.64






Trust assets



Assets under management

$

40,833

$

39,416

$

36,775






Other data



Average full-time equivalent employees

16,537

16,898

17,664

Branches

1,098

1,101

1,159






Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$

8

$

8

$

8

Financial Highlights (continued)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Twelve months ended


12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Summary of operations


Net interest income (TE)

$

3,941

$

3,940

Noninterest income

2,459

2,515

Total revenue (TE)

6,400

6,455

Provision for credit losses

445

246

Noninterest expense

3,901

3,975

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

1,708

1,859

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

9

7

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

1,717

1,866





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

1,611

$

1,793

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

9

7

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

1,620

1,800




Per common share


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

1.62

$

1.72

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

1.63

1.73





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution

1.61

1.70

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution

.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)

1.62

1.71





Cash dividends paid

.71

.565




Performance ratios


From continuing operations:


Return on average total assets

1.19

%

1.36

%

Return on average common equity

10.83

12.88

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

13.46

16.22

Net interest margin (TE)

3.04

3.17

Cash efficiency ratio (b)

59.6

60.0





From consolidated operations:


Return on average total assets

1.19

%

1.35

%

Return on average common equity

10.89

12.93

Return on average tangible common equity (b)

13.53

16.28

Net interest margin (TE)

3.03

3.15




Asset quality — from continuing operations


Net loan charge-offs

$

424

$

234

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.46

%

.26

%




Other data


Average full-time equivalent employees

17,045

18,180




Taxable-equivalent adjustment

32

31


(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

December 31, 2019, ratio is estimated.

(e)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $446 million, $497 million, and $575 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," "cash efficiency ratio," "earnings per common share excluding notable items," "net loan charge-offs to average loans excluding notable items," and "provision for credit losses excluding notable items."

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,038

$

17,116

$

15,595



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,910

2,928

2,818



Preferred Stock (b)

1,856

1,856

1,421



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

12,272

$

12,332

$

11,356



Total assets (GAAP)

$

144,988

$

146,691

$

139,613



Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,910

2,928

2,818



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

142,078

$

143,763

$

136,795



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

8.64

%

8.58

%

8.30

%


Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items





EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — 
     assuming dilution (GAAP)

$

.45

$

.38

$

.45



Plus: EPS impact of notable items

.03

.10

.03



EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders  — 
     assuming dilution excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

.48

$

.48

$

.48



Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP)

$

979

$

972

$

1,000

$

3,909

$

3,909

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

8

8

8

32

31

Noninterest income

651

650

645

2,459

2,515

Less: Noninterest expense

980

939

1,012

3,901

3,975

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

658

$

691

$

641

$

2,499

$

2,480

Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

17,178

$

17,113

$

15,384

$

16,636

$

15,131

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,919

2,942

2,828

2,909

2,869

Preferred stock (average)

1,900

1,900

1,450

1,755

1,205

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

12,359

$

12,271

$

11,106

$

11,972

$

11,057

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common 
     shareholders (GAAP)

$

439

$

383

$

459

$

1,611

$

1,793

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d)

29

94

31

183

31

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common 
     shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

468

$

477

$

490

$

1,794

$

1,824

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,359

12,271

11,106

11,972

11,057







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

14.09

%

12.38

%

16.40

%

13.46

%

16.22

%

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding 
     notable items (non-GAAP)

15.02

%

15.42

%

17.50

%

14.98

%

16.50

%

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

442

$

386

$

461

$

1,620

$

1,800

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

12,359

12,271

11,106

11,972

11,057







Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

14.19

%

14.19

%

16.47

%

13.53

%

16.28

%

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

980

$

939

$

1,012

$

3,901

$

3,975

Less: Intangible asset amortization

19

26

22

89

99

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

961

$

913

$

990

$

3,812

$

3,876

Less: Notable items (d)

22


41

100

41

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

939

$

913

$

949

$

3,712

$

3,835







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

979

$

972

$

1,000

$

3,909

$

3,909

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

8

8

8

32

31

Noninterest income

651

650

645

2,459

2,515

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$

1,638

$

1,630

$

1,653

$

6,400

$

6,455







Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.7

%

56.0

%

59.9

%

59.6

%

60.0

%







Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

57.3

%

56.0

%

57.4

%

58.0

%

59.4

%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans excluding notable items





Net loan charge-offs (GAAP)

$

99

$

196

$

60

$

424

$

234

Less: Notable items

16

123



139


Net loan charge-offs excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

83

$

73

$

60

$

285

$

234







Average loans outstanding

$

93,607

$

91,956

$

89,288

$

91,511

$

88,338







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

.35

%

.31

%

.27

%

.31

%

.26

%

Provision for credit losses excluding notable items





Provision for credit losses (GAAP)

$

109

$

200

$

59

$

445

$

246

Less: Notable Items

16

123



139


Provision for credit loses excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

93

$

77

$

59

$

306

$

246



Three
months
ended



12/31/2019

Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)

Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR

$

12,353

Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:


Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (e)




Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (f)

$

12,353





Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR

$

131,009

Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:


Mortgage servicing assets (g)

878


Deferred tax assets

201


All other assets




Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (f)

$

132,088





Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (f)

9.35

%


(a)

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, intangible assets exclude $7 million, $9 million, and $14 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, average intangible assets exclude $8 million, $9 million, and $15 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, average intangible assets exclude $10 million and $20 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables.

(d)

Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release.

(e)

Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule.

(f)

The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (fully phased-in); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach."

(g)

Item is included in the 25% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)









12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

Assets



Loans

$

94,646

$

92,760

$

89,552

Loans held for sale

1,334

1,598

1,227

Securities available for sale

21,843

22,378

19,428

Held-to-maturity securities

10,067

10,490

11,519

Trading account assets

1,040

963

849

Short-term investments

1,272

3,351

2,562

Other investments

605

620

666


Total earning assets

130,807

132,160

125,803

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(900)

(893)

(883)

Cash and due from banks

732

636

678

Premises and equipment

814

815

882

Goodwill

2,664

2,664

2,516

Other intangible assets

253

272

316

Corporate-owned life insurance

4,233

4,216

4,171

Accrued income and other assets

5,494

5,881

5,030

Discontinued assets

891

940

1,100


Total assets

$

144,988

146,691

139,613






Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:




NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

66,714

$

65,604

$

59,918


Savings deposits

4,651

4,668

4,854


Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,598

7,194

7,913


Other time deposits

5,054

5,300

5,332


Total interest-bearing deposits

83,017

82,766

78,017


Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,853

28,883

29,292


Total deposits

111,870

111,649

107,309

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

387

182

319

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

705

700

544

Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,540

2,574

2,113

Long-term debt

12,448

14,470

13,732


Total liabilities

127,950

129,575

124,017






Equity



Preferred stock

1,900

1,900

1,450

Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257

Capital surplus

6,295

6,287

6,331

Retained earnings

12,469

12,209

11,556

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,909)

(4,696)

(4,181)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

26

159

(818)


Key shareholders' equity

17,038

17,116

15,595

Noncontrolling interests



1


Total equity

17,038

17,116

15,596

Total liabilities and equity

$

144,988

$

146,691

$

139,613






Common shares outstanding (000)

977,189

988,538

1,019,503

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended



12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Interest income






Loans

$

1,046

$

1,073

$

1,058

$

4,267

$

4,023

Loans held for sale

17

18

26

63

66

Securities available for sale

137

136

115

537

409

Held-to-maturity securities

63

64

71

262

284

Trading account assets

8

7

8

32

29

Short-term investments

12

16

15

61

46

Other investments

2

3

4

13

21


Total interest income

1,285

1,317

1,297

5,235

4,878

Interest expense






Deposits

201

227

174

853

517

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

1


1

2

11

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

4

4

4

17

21

Long-term debt

100

114

118

454

420


Total interest expense

306

345

297

1,326

969

Net interest income

979

972

1,000

3,909

3,909

Provision for credit losses

109

200

59

445

246

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

870

772

941

3,464

3,663

Noninterest income






Trust and investment services income

120

118

121

475

499

Investment banking and debt placement fees

181

176

186

630

650

Service charges on deposit accounts

86

86

84

337

349

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

39

42

28

162

89

Corporate services income

65

63

58

236

233

Cards and payments income

67

69

68

275

270

Corporate-owned life insurance income

39

32

39

136

137

Consumer mortgage income

14

14

7

46

30

Mortgage servicing fees

26

23

21

94

82

Other income (a)

14

27

33

68

176


Total noninterest income

651

650

645

2,459

2,515

Noninterest expense






Personnel

551

547

576

2,250

2,309

Net occupancy

76

72

75

293

308

Computer processing

51

53

55

214

210

Business services and professional fees

54

43

49

186

184

Equipment

25

27

26

100

105

Operating lease expense

32

33

32

123

120

Marketing

27

26

25

96

102

FDIC assessment

8

7

9

31

72

Intangible asset amortization

19

26

22

89

99

OREO expense, net

3

3

1

13

6

Other expense

134

102

142

506

460


Total noninterest expense

980

939

1,012

3,901

3,975

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

541

483

574

2,022

2,203

Income taxes

75

70

92

314

344

Income (loss) from continuing operations

466

413

482

1,708

1,859

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

3

3

2

9

7

Net income (loss)

469

416

484

1,717

1,866

Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests







Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

469

$

416

$

484

$

1,717

$

1,866









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

439

$

383

$

459

$

1,611

$

1,793

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

442

386

461

1,620

1,800

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.45

$

.39

$

.45

$

1.62

$

1.72

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.45

.39

.45

1.63

1.73

Per common share — assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.45

$

.38

$

.45

$

1.61

$

1.70

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes





.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.45

.39

.45

1.62

1.71









Cash dividends declared per common share

$

.185

$

.185

$

.17

$

.710

$

.565









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

973,450

988,319

1,018,614

992,091

1,040,890

Effect of common share options and other stock awards

10,911

10,009

11,803

10,163

13,792

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)

984,361

998,328

1,030,417

1,002,254

1,054,682


(a)

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net securities gains (losses) totaled $5 million and $20 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net securities gains (losses) totaled $15 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities.

(b)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(c)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Fourth Quarter 2019

Third Quarter 2019

Fourth Quarter 2018


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)











Commercial and industrial (d)

$

48,345

$

522

4.28

%

$

48,322

$

543

4.46

%

$

45,129

$

512

4.51

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

13,335

159

4.71

13,056

163

4.95

14,656

185

5.03

Real estate — construction

1,495

18

4.87

1,463

19

5.22

1,761

23

5.26

Commercial lease financing

4,482

39

3.52

4,497

42

3.68

4,482

43

3.79

Total commercial loans

67,657

738

4.33

67,338

767

4.52

66,028

763

4.59

Real estate — residential mortgage

6,777

65

3.83

6,256

62

3.97

5,496

54

3.97

Home equity loans

10,362

122

4.69

10,488

132

4.97

11,234

141

4.96

Consumer direct loans

3,125

51

6.45

2,548

45

6.99

1,806

36

7.87

Credit cards

1,103

32

11.38

1,100

32

11.59

1,112

33

11.61

Consumer indirect loans

4,583

46

3.99

4,226

43

4.10

3,612

39

4.28

Total consumer loans

25,950

316

4.84

24,618

314

5.07

23,260

303

5.16

Total loans

93,607

1,054

4.47

91,956

1,081

4.67

89,288

1,066

4.74

Loans held for sale

1,653

17

4.11

1,558

18

4.65

2,319

26

4.50

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

22,262

137

2.49

21,867

136

2.52

18,626

115

2.38

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

10,264

63

2.43

10,684

64

2.41

11,683

71

2.42

Trading account assets

1,103

8

3.08

884

7

3.00

934

8

3.42

Short-term investments

2,716

12

1.73

2,861

16

2.19

2,795

15

2.12

Other investments (e)

603

2

1.82

624

3

1.82

671

4

2.86

Total earning assets

132,208

1,293

3.90

130,434

1,325

4.05

126,316

1,305

4.09

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(882)



(881)



(878)



Accrued income and other assets

14,402



14,605



13,743



Discontinued assets

908



957



1,120



Total assets

$

146,636



$

145,115



$

140,301


Liabilities











NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

66,412

135

.81

$

64,595

154

.94

$

59,292

110

.74

Savings deposits

4,660

1

.07

4,709

1

.10

4,915

1

.08

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,899

40

2.31

7,625

45

2.37

8,217

42

2.02

Other time deposits

5,187

25

1.92

5,449

27

1.96

5,255

21

1.59

Total interest-bearing deposits

83,158

201

.96

82,378

227

1.09

77,679

174

.89

Federal funds purchased and securities sold 
     under repurchase agreements

267

1

.75

187


.50

281

1

.12

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

801

4

2.02

626

4

2.04

618

4

3.05

Long-term debt (f), (g)

12,531

100

3.22

13,347

114

3.51

12,963

118

3.58

Total interest-bearing liabilities

96,757

306

1.25

96,538

345

1.42

91,541

297

1.28

Noninterest-bearing deposits

29,446



27,901



30,273



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,347



2,605



1,981



Discontinued liabilities (g)

908



957



1,120



Total liabilities

129,458



128,001



124,915


Equity











Key shareholders' equity

17,178



17,113



15,384



Noncontrolling interests





1



2



Total equity

17,178



17,114



15,386



Total liabilities and equity

$

146,636



$

145,115



$

140,301


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.65

%


2.63

%


2.81

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin 
     (TE)

987

2.98

%

980

3.00

%

1,008

3.16

%

TE adjustment (b)

8



8



8


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

979



$

972



$

1,000



(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $146 million, $144 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates  From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018


Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets







Loans: (b), (c)







Commercial and industrial (d)

$

47,482

$

2,144

4.51

%

$

44,418

$

1,926

4.34

%

Real estate — commercial mortgage

13,641

676

4.95

14,267

698

4.90

Real estate — construction

1,485

78

5.24

1,816

90

4.97

Commercial lease financing

4,488

163

3.63

4,534

168

3.70

Total commercial loans

67,096

3,061

4.56

65,035

2,882

4.43

Real estate — residential mortgage

6,095

241

3.95

5,473

217

3.97

Home equity loans

10,634

526

4.95

11,530

547

4.74

Consumer direct loans

2,475

176

7.11

1,782

137

7.66

Credit cards

1,100

127

11.51

1,092

125

11.40

Consumer indirect loans

4,111

168

4.09

3,426

146

4.27

Total consumer loans

24,415

1,238

5.07

23,303

1,172

5.03

Total loans

91,511

4,299

4.70

88,338

4,054

4.59

Loans held for sale

1,411

63

4.48

1,501

66

4.43

Securities available for sale (b), (e)

21,362

537

2.51

17,898

409

2.20

Held-to-maturity securities (b)

10,841

262

2.41

12,003

284

2.37

Trading account assets

1017

32

3.18

893

29

3.25

Short-term investments

2,876

61

2.11

2,450

46

1.86

Other investments (e)

630

13

2.09

697

21

3.04

Total earning assets

129,648

5,267

4.06

123,780

4,909

3.94

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(880)



(878)



Accrued income and other assets

14,411



13,910



Discontinued assets

984



1,212



Total assets

$

144,163



$

138,024


Liabilities







NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

63,731

566

.89

$

56,001

297

.53

Savings deposits

4,740

4

.09

5,704

14

.24

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

7,757

180

2.32

7,728

139

1.80

Other time deposits

5,426

103

1.90

5,025

67

1.34

Total interest-bearing deposits

81,654

853

1.04

74,458

517

.69

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

264

2

.66

928

11

1.14

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

730

17

2.31

915

21

2.34

Long-term debt (f), (g)

13,062

454

3.52

12,715

420

3.27

Total interest-bearing liabilities

95,710

1,326

1.39

89,016

969

1.09

Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,376



30,593



Accrued expense and other liabilities

2,456



2,071



Discontinued liabilities (g)

984



1,212



Total liabilities

127,526



122,892


Equity







Key shareholders' equity

16,636



15,131



Noncontrolling interests

1



1



Total equity

16,637



15,132



Total liabilities and equity

$

144,163



$

138,024


Interest rate spread (TE)

2.67

%


2.85

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

3,941

3.04

%

3,940

3.17

%

TE adjustment (b)

32



31


Net interest income, GAAP basis

$

3,909



$

3,909



(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% and 35% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $141 million and $126 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(dollars in millions)








Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

Personnel (a)

$

551

$

547

$

576

$

2,250

$

2,309

Net occupancy

76

72

75

293

308

Computer processing

51

53

55

214

210

Business services and professional fees

54

43

49

186

184

Equipment

25

27

26

100

105

Operating lease expense

32

33

32

123

120

Marketing

27

26

25

96

102

FDIC assessment

8

7

9

31

72

Intangible asset amortization

19

26

22

89

99

OREO expense, net

3

3

1

13

6

Other expense

134

102

142

506

460

Total noninterest expense

$

980

$

939

$

1,012

$

3,901

$

3,975

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

16,537

16,898

17,664