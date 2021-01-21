KeyCorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income Of $549 Million, Or $.56 Per Diluted Common Share

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $549 million, or $.56 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compared to $397 million, or $.41 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $439 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Key's record fourth quarter results marked a great finish to the year. I was extremely proud of the way our dedicated and resilient team came together to support our clients when they needed us most, while concurrently delivering strong results across our company.

We achieved a record level of revenue for both the fourth quarter and the full year. Fee income was up 23% from the year-ago period, with growth coming from consumer mortgage and investment banking.

Credit quality remained strong this quarter, with net charge-offs of 53 basis points. Our provision for credit losses reflects our strong credit metrics and our outlook for the economy. We have continued to support our clients while maintaining our moderate risk profile through the business cycle.

We have maintained our discipline in managing our strong capital position. At the end of the quarter, our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.8%, which was above our targeted range. Last week, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $900 million and announced our first quarter dividend of $.185 per common share.

While 2020 presented many challenges, we remained focused on serving our clients, growing our business, and maintaining strong risk practices. Our success is due to our dedicated team, the strength of our business model, and our targeted relationship strategy. We have positioned our company to succeed and I remain confident in our ability to grow and to deliver on our commitments.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) 12/31/20 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,043

$ 1,006

$ 987



3.7 % 5.7 % Noninterest income 802

681

651



17.8

23.2

Total revenue $ 1,845

$ 1,687

$ 1,638



9.4 % 12.6 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.043 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $987 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income reflects higher earning asset balances and loan fees, partially offset by a lower net interest margin. The net interest margin was impacted by lower interest rates and a change in balance sheet mix, including elevated levels of liquidity and Key's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $37 million and the net interest margin increased by 8 basis points. The increase in both net interest income and the net interest margin reflects lower interest-bearing deposit costs and higher loan fees related to PPP, partly offset by elevated levels of liquidity.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Trust and investment services income $ 123

$ 128

$ 120



(3.9) % 2.5 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 243

146

181



66.4

34.3

Service charges on deposit accounts 82

77

86



6.5

(4.7)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 39

38

39



2.6

—

Corporate services income 63

51

65



23.5

(3.1)

Cards and payments income 97

114

67



(14.9)

44.8

Corporate-owned life insurance income 38

30

39



26.7

(2.6)

Consumer mortgage income 43

51

21



(15.7)

104.8

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 32

18

19



77.8

68.4

Other income 42

28

14



50.0

200.0

Total noninterest income $ 802

$ 681

$ 651



17.8 % 23.2 %















Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased by $151 million, primarily driven by a $62 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees. The record fourth quarter of 2020 for investment banking and debt placement fees was largely related to strong M&A activity. Cards and payments income increased $30 million from the year-ago period, driven by higher prepaid card activity. Additionally, investments made in Key's mortgage business continue to drive consumer mortgage income and commercial mortgage servicing fees, which increased $22 million and $13 million, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income increased by $121 million. The largest driver of the quarter-over-quarter increase was a $97 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, largely driven by strong M&A activity and higher loan syndication. Commercial mortgage servicing fees were also strong, up $14 million compared to prior quarter and corporate services income increased $12 million, primarily driven by higher derivatives income. Partially offsetting these increases were a $17 million decrease in cards and payments income related to lower prepaid card activity and a $8 million decrease in consumer mortgage income.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Personnel expense $ 661

$ 588

$ 551



12.4 % 20.0 % Nonpersonnel expense 467

449

429



4.0

8.9

Total noninterest expense $ 1,128

$ 1,037

$ 980



8.8 % 15.1 %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.128 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $148 million from the year-ago period. The increase is primarily related to higher personnel costs of $110 million, reflecting higher production-related incentives and higher salaries due to merit increases. Other drivers for the year-over-year increases include payments-related expenses from prepaid card activity incurred in the current period, as well as COVID-19-related costs related to steps that Key has taken to ensure the health and safety of teammates.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased $91 million. The increase was largely due to incentive-related costs following a strong quarter for investment banking revenue, higher severance, as well as higher related stock-based compensation which drove the increase in personnel costs quarter-over-quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 53,562

$ 57,067

$ 48,345



(6.1) % 10.8 % Other commercial loans 19,174

19,677

19,312



(2.6)

(.7)

Total consumer loans 28,974

28,175

25,950



2.8

11.7

Total loans $ 101,710

$ 104,919

$ 93,607



(3.1) % 8.7 %



















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $129 million, $129 million, and $146 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Average loans were $101.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.1 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial loans increased $5.1 billion, reflecting Key's participation in the PPP, partially offset by decreased utilization versus the year-ago period. Consumer loans increased $3.0 billion, driven by strength from Laurel Road and Key's consumer mortgage business.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, average loans decreased by $3.2 billion. Commercial loans declined as clients paid down elevated line draws from earlier in the year. Consumer loans continue to reflect strength from Laurel Road, as well as Key's consumer mortgage business.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Non-time deposits $ 129,529

$ 127,347

$ 100,518



1.7 % 28.9 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,983

3,862

6,899



(22.8)

(56.8)

Other time deposits 3,209

3,735

5,187



(14.1)

(38.1)

Total deposits $ 135,721

$ 134,944

$ 112,604



.6 % 20.5 %













Cost of total deposits .08 % .16 % .71 %

N/A

N/A



















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $135.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $23.1 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth from consumer and commercial relationships, partially offset by a decline in time deposits as a result of lower interest rates.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, average deposits increased by $777 million, primarily driven by broad-based commercial growth and higher consumer balances. This growth was offset by a continued decline in time deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Net loan charge-offs $ 135

$ 128

$ 99



5.5 % 36.4 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .53 % .49 % .42 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 785

$ 834

$ 577



(5.9)

36.0

Nonperforming assets at period end 937

1,003

715



(6.6)

31.0

Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,626

1,730

900



(6.0)

80.7

Allowance for credit losses 1,823

1,938

968



(5.9)

88.3

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 207.1 % 207.4 % 156.0 %

N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 232.2

232.4

167.8



N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses $ 20

$ 160

$ 109



(87.5) % (81.7) %

















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $20 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $109 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $160 million for the third quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses reflects the adoption of the accounting standard, often referred to as Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL"), beginning in the first quarter of 2020. This framework requires that management estimate credit losses over the full remaining expected life and consider expected future changes in macroeconomic conditions.

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $135 million, or .53% of average total loans. These results compare to $99 million, or .42%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $128 million, or .49%, for the third quarter of 2020. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.8 billion, or 1.80% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2019, and 1.88% at September 30, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $785 million, which represented .78% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .61% at December 31, 2019, and .81% at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020, totaled $937 million, and represented .92% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .75% at December 31, 2019, and .97% at September 30, 2020.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2020.

Capital Ratios















12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.1

10.9

10.9

Total risk based capital (a) 13.4

13.3

12.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.9

7.8

8.6

Leverage (a) 8.9

8.7

9.9















(a) 12/31/2020 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2020. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2020, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.8% and 11.1%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 7.9% at December 31, 2020.

Key has elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delays for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 29 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























in thousands







Change 4Q20 vs.



4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 976,205

975,947

988,538



—

(1.2) % Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee compensation plans (1,092)

(1)

(12,968)



N/M

(91.6)

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 660

259

1,619



154.8 % (59.2)



Shares outstanding at end of period 975,773

976,205

977,189



—

(.1) %



















N/M = Not Meaningful

Consistent with Key's 2020 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2020, Key declared a dividend of $.185 per common share. Key announced a new share repurchase authorization program of up to $900 million, applicable through September 30, 2021.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.



4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 905

$ 871

$ 825



3.9 % 9.7 % Commercial Bank 913

804

771



13.6

18.4

Other (a) 27

12

42



125.0

(35.7)



Total $ 1,845

$ 1,687

$ 1,638



9.4 % 12.6 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 228

$ 241

$ 168



(5.4) % 35.7 % Commercial Bank 308

160

311



92.5

(1.0)

Other (a) 39

23

(13)



69.6

N/M



Total $ 575

$ 424

$ 466



35.6 % 23.4 %





















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Consumer Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 645

$ 604

$ 587



6.8 % 9.9 % Noninterest income 260

267

238



(2.6)

9.2

Total revenue (TE) 905

871

825



3.9

9.7

Provision for credit losses (4)

(16)

55



(75.0)

(129.1)

Noninterest expense 611

571

550



7.0

11.1

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 298

316

220



(5.7)

35.5

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 70

75

52



(6.7)

34.6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 228

$ 241

$ 168



(5.4) % 35.7 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 41,137

$ 41,471

$ 34,148



(.8) % 20.5 % Total assets 44,357

44,888

37,709



(1.2)

17.6

Deposits 83,171

83,175

73,561



—

13.1















Assets under management at period end $ 44,140

$ 41,312

$ 40,833



6.8 % 8.1 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 95

$ 100

$ 91



(5.0) % 4.4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 50

44

58



13.6

(13.8)

Cards and payments income 54

55

53



(1.8)

1.9

Consumer mortgage income 43

51

20



(15.7)

115.0

Other noninterest income 18

17

16



5.9

12.5

Total noninterest income $ 260

$ 267

$ 238



(2.6) % 9.2 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 53,055

$ 52,550

$ 44,765



1.0 % 18.5 % Savings deposits 5,408

5,169

4,332



4.6

24.8

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,801

3,550

6,065



(21.1)

(53.8)

Other time deposits 3,187

3,701

5,164



(13.9)

(38.3)

Noninterest-bearing deposits 18,720

18,205

13,235



2.8

41.4

Total deposits $ 83,171

$ 83,175

$ 73,561



—

13.1 %













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 9,360

$ 9,528

$ 10,295







Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 69 % 70 % 70 %





Percent first lien positions 66

64

61





















Other data











Branches 1,073

1,077

1,098







Automated teller machines 1,386

1,388

1,420























Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

Net income attributable to Key of $228 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $168 million for the year-ago quarter

for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $58 million , or 9.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by strong balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment

, or 9.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by strong balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans, partially offset by the lower interest rate environment Average loans and leases increased $7.0 billion , or 20.5%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage

, or 20.5%, driven by benefit from the PPP, as well as growth from Laurel Road and consumer mortgage Average deposits increased $9.6 billion , or 13.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments, lower spend activity, and relationship growth

, or 13.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. This was driven by consumer stimulus payments, lower spend activity, and relationship growth Provision for credit losses decreased $59 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in provision for credit losses is attributable to lower net charge-offs and a reduced allowance from the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued strength in client credit quality

compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in provision for credit losses is attributable to lower net charge-offs and a reduced allowance from the third quarter of 2020, driven by continued strength in client credit quality Noninterest income increased $22 million , or 9.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by strength in consumer mortgage income and higher trust and investment services income

, or 9.2%, from the year ago quarter, driven by strength in consumer mortgage income and higher trust and investment services income Noninterest expense increased $61 million , or 11.1%, from the year ago quarter driven by higher variable compensation from strong revenue growth and higher variable expenses related to higher loan volumes

Commercial Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 413

$ 421

$ 416



(1.9) % (.7) % Noninterest income 500

383

355



30.5

40.8

Total revenue (TE) 913

804

771



13.6

18.4

Provision for credit losses 42

163

38



(74.2)

10.5

Noninterest expense 494

443

393



11.5

25.7

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 377

198

340



90.4

10.9

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 69

38

29



81.6

137.9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 308

$ 160

$ 311



92.5 % (1.0) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 59,992

$ 62,925

$ 58,535



(4.7) % 2.5 % Loans held for sale 1,285

1,383

1,465



(7.1)

(12.3)

Total assets 69,277

72,613

67,135



(4.6)

3.2

Deposits 52,163

51,238

38,224



1.8 % 36.5 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 28

$ 27

$ 29



3.7 % (3.4)

Investment banking and debt placement fees 243

146

179



66.4

35.8 % Operating lease income and other leasing gains 39

38

39



2.6

—















Corporate services income 55

44

58



25.0

(5.2)

Service charges on deposit accounts 31

32

27



(3.1)

14.8

Cards and payments income 43

60

15



(28.3)

186.7

Payments and services income 129

136

100



(5.1)

29.0















Commercial mortgage servicing fees 32

18

19



77.8

68.4

Other noninterest income 29

18

(11)



61.1

N/M

Total noninterest income $ 500

$ 383

$ 355



30.5 % 40.8 %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

Net income attributable to Key of $308 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $311 million for the year-ago quarter

for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to for the year-ago quarter Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $3.0 million , compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, as the lower interest rate environment offset balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans

, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, as the lower interest rate environment offset balance sheet growth and fees related to PPP loans Average loan and lease balances increased $1.5 billion , or 2.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as PPP loans offset lower utilization

, or 2.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as PPP loans offset lower utilization Average deposit balances increased $14 billion , or 36.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs

, or 36.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by growth in targeted relationships and the impact of government programs Provision for credit losses increased $4.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 Noninterest income increased $145 million , from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a record quarter in investment banking income, benefit from market-related adjustments to customer derivatives, and higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue

, from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by a record quarter in investment banking income, benefit from market-related adjustments to customer derivatives, and higher cards and payments income related to prepaid card revenue Noninterest expense increased by $101 million , or 25.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by elevated variable expenses related to prepaid card and higher variable compensation from strong revenue growth

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

INVESTOR RELATIONS: KEY MEDIA NEWSROOM: www.key.com/ir www.key.com/newsroom

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, January 21, 2021. A replay of the call will be available through January 30, 2021.

*****

KeyCorp Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Supplement Page

14 Financial Highlights 16 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 18 Consolidated Balance Sheets 19 Consolidated Statements of Income 20 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 22 Noninterest Expense 22 Personnel Expense 23 Loan Composition 23 Loans Held for Sale Composition 23 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 24 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 25 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 25 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 25 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 26 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,043

$ 1,006

$ 987



Noninterest income 802

681

651





Total revenue (TE) 1,845

1,687

1,638



Provision for credit losses 20

160

109



Noninterest expense 1,128

1,037

980



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 575

424

466



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 7

4

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 582

428

469















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 549

397

439



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 7

4

3



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 556

401

442













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .57

$ .41

$ .45



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .57

.41

.45















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .56

.41

.45



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01

—

—



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .57

.41

.45















Cash dividends declared .185

.185

.185



Book value at period end 16.53

16.25

15.54



Tangible book value at period end 13.61

13.32

12.56



Market price at period end 16.41

11.93

20.24













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.35 % 1.00 % 1.27 %

Return on average common equity 13.65

9.98

11.40



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 16.61

12.19

14.09



Net interest margin (TE) 2.70

2.62

2.98



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.3

60.6

58.7















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.36 % 1.00 % 1.27 %

Return on average common equity 13.82

10.08

11.48



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 16.82

12.31

14.19



Net interest margin (TE) 2.69

2.62

2.97



Loan to deposit (c) 76.5

77.2

86.6













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.6 % 10.4 % 11.8 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 9.5

9.3

10.5



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.9

7.8

8.6



Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.8

9.5

9.4



Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 11.1

10.9

10.9



Total risk-based capital (d) 13.4

13.3

12.8



Leverage (d) 8.9

8.7

9.9













Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 135

$ 128

$ 99



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .53 % .49 % .42 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,626

$ 1,730

$ 900



Allowance for credit losses 1,823

1,938

968



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.61 % 1.68 % .95 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.80

1.88

1.02



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (e) 207.1

207.4

156.0



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (e) 232.2

232.4

167.8



Nonperforming loans at period-end (e) $ 785

$ 834

$ 577



Nonperforming assets at period-end (e) 937

1,003

715



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (e) .78 % .81 % .61 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (e) .92

.97

.75













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 44,140

$ 41,312

$ 40,833













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,029

17,097

16,537



Branches 1,073

1,077

1,098













Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8

$ 6

$ 8











Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve months ended



12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 4,063

$ 3,941



Noninterest income 2,652

2,459



Total revenue (TE) 6,715

6,400



Provision for credit losses 1,021

445



Noninterest expense 4,109

3,901



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,329

1,708



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 14

9



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,343

1,717











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1,223

$ 1,611



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 14

9



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,237

1,620









Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.26

$ 1.62



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.28

1.63











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 1.26

1.61



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01

.01



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.27

1.62











Cash dividends paid .74

.71









Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets .82 % 1.19 %

Return on average common equity 7.77

10.83



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 9.51

13.46



Net interest margin (TE) 2.77

3.04



Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.2

59.6











From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets .82 % 1.19 %

Return on average common equity 7.86

10.89



Return on average tangible common equity (b) 9.62

13.53



Net interest margin (TE) 2.76

3.03









Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 443

$ 424



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .43 % .46 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 16,826

17,045









Taxable-equivalent adjustment 29

32







(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) December 31, 2020, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio" and certain ratios excluding notable items. Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without notable items, in order to enable a better understanding of company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results. The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,981

$ 17,722

$ 17,038







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,848

2,862

2,910







Preferred Stock (b) 1,856

1,856

1,856







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 13,277

$ 13,004

$ 12,272







Total assets (GAAP) $ 170,336

$ 170,540

$ 144,988







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,848

2,862

2,910







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 167,488

$ 167,678

$ 142,078







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.9 % 7.8 % 8.6 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,035

$ 1,000

$ 979



$ 4,034

$ 3,909

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8

6

8



29

32

Noninterest income 802

681

651



2,652

2,459

Less: Noninterest expense 1,128

1,037

980



4,109

3,901

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 717

$ 650

$ 658



$ 2,606

$ 2,499

Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,905

$ 17,730

$ 17,178



$ 17,636

$ 16,636

Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,855

2,870

2,919



2,878

2,909

Preferred stock (average) 1,900

1,900

1,900



1,900

1,755

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 13,150

$ 12,960

$ 12,359



$ 12,858

$ 11,972

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 549

$ 397

$ 439



$ 1,223

$ 1,611

Plus: Notable items, after tax (d) —

—

29



—

183

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 549

$ 397

$ 468



$ 1,223

$ 1,794

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13,150

12,960

12,359



12,858

11,972















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 16.61 % 12.19 % 14.09 %

9.51 % 13.46 % Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 16.61 % 12.19 % 15.02 %

9.51 % 14.98 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 556

$ 401

$ 442



$ 1,237

$ 1,620

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13,150

12,960

12,359



12,858

11,972















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 16.82 % 12.31 % 14.19 %

9.62 % 13.53 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,128

$ 1,037

$ 980



$ 4,109

$ 3,901

Less: Intangible asset amortization 15

15

19



65

89

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,113

$ 1,022

$ 961



$ 4,044

$ 3,812

Less: Notable items (d) —

—

22



—

100

Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 1,113

$ 1,022

$ 939



$ 4,044

$ 3,712















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,035

$ 1,000

$ 979



$ 4,034

$ 3,909

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8

6

8



29

32

Noninterest income 802

681

651



2,652

2,459

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,845

$ 1,687

$ 1,638



$ 6,715

$ 6,400















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 60.3 % 60.6 % 58.7 %

60.2 % 59.6 %













Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 60.3 % 60.6 % 57.3 %

60.2 % 58.0 %





(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, intangible assets exclude $4 million, $5 million, and $7 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $5 million, $5 million, and $8 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, average intangible assets exclude $6 million and $10 million, respectively, of average purchase credit card receivables. (d) Additional detail provided in Notable Items table on page 24 of this release. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Assets







Loans $ 101,185

$ 103,081

$ 94,646



Loans held for sale 1,583

1,724

1,334



Securities available for sale 27,556

26,895

21,843



Held-to-maturity securities 7,595

8,384

10,067



Trading account assets 735

733

1,040



Short-term investments 16,194

14,148

1,272



Other investments 621

620

605





Total earning assets 155,469

155,585

130,807



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,626)

(1,730)

(900)



Cash and due from banks 1,091

956

732



Premises and equipment 753

765

814



Goodwill 2,664

2,664

2,664



Other intangible assets 188

203

253



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,286

4,274

4,233



Accrued income and other assets 6,812

7,084

5,494



Discontinued assets 699

739

891





Total assets $ 170,336

170,540

144,988













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 80,427

$ 80,791

$ 66,714





Savings deposits 5,913

5,585

4,651





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,733

3,345

6,598





Other time deposits 3,010

3,450

5,054





Total interest-bearing deposits 92,083

93,171

83,017





Noninterest-bearing deposits 43,199

43,575

28,853





Total deposits 135,282

136,746

111,870



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 220

213

387



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 759

818

705



Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,385

2,356

2,540



Long-term debt 13,709

12,685

12,448





Total liabilities 152,355

152,818

127,950













Equity







Preferred stock 1,900

1,900

1,900



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,281

6,263

6,295



Retained earnings 12,751

12,375

12,469



Treasury stock, at cost (4,946)

(4,940)

(4,909)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 738

867

26





Key shareholders' equity 17,981

17,722

17,038



Noncontrolling interests —

—

—





Total equity 17,981

17,722

17,038

Total liabilities and equity $ 170,336

$ 170,540

$ 144,988













Common shares outstanding (000) 975,773

976,205

977,189



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended





12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income













Loans $ 933

$ 927

$ 1,046



$ 3,866

$ 4,267



Loans held for sale 11

18

17



69

63



Securities available for sale 119

115

137



484

537



Held-to-maturity securities 51

53

63



222

262



Trading account assets 4

3

8



20

32



Short-term investments 4

1

12



18

61



Other investments 3

2

2



6

13





Total interest income 1,125

1,119

1,285



4,685

5,235

Interest expense













Deposits 28

54

201



347

853



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements —

—

1



6

2



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1

1

4



12

17



Long-term debt 61

64

100



286

454





Total interest expense 90

119

306



651

1326

Net interest income 1,035

1,000

979



4,034

3,909

Provision for credit losses 20

160

109



1,021

445

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1015

840

870



3,013

3,464

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 123

128

120



507

475



Investment banking and debt placement fees 243

146

181



661

630



Service charges on deposit accounts 82

77

86



311

337



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 39

38

39



167

162



Corporate services income 63

51

65



228

236



Cards and payments income 97

114

67



368

275



Corporate-owned life insurance income 38

30

39



139

136



Consumer mortgage income 43

51

21



176

63



Commercial mortgage servicing fees 32

18

19



80

77



Other income 42

28

14



15

68





Total noninterest income 802

681

651



2,652

2,459

Noninterest expense













Personnel 661

588

551



2,336

2,250



Net occupancy 75

76

76



298

293



Computer processing 62

59

51



232

214



Business services and professional fees 54

49

54



196

186



Equipment 26

25

25



100

100



Operating lease expense 35

33

32



138

123



Marketing 30

22

27



97

96



FDIC assessment 9

6

8



32

31



Intangible asset amortization 15

15

19



65

89



OREO expense, net —

(1)

3



8

13



Other expense 161

165

134



607

506





Total noninterest expense 1,128

1,037

980



4,109

3,901

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 689

484

541



1,556

2,022



Income taxes 114

60

75



227

314

Income (loss) from continuing operations 575

424

466



1,329

1,708



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 7

4

3



14

9

Net income (loss) 582

428

469



1,343

1,717



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—



—

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 582

$ 428

$ 469



$ 1,343

$ 1,717



















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 549

$ 397

$ 439



$ 1,223

$ 1,611

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 556

401

442



1,237

1,620

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .57

$ .41

$ .45



$ 1.26

$ 1.62

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0.01

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .57

.41

.45



1.28

1.63

Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .56

$ .41

$ .45



$ 1.26

$ 1.61

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0.01

—

—



.01

.01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .57

.41

.45



1.27

1.62



















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .185

$ .185

$ .185



$ .740

$ .710



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 967,987

967,804

973,450



967,783

992,091



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 8,473

6,184

10,911



7,024

10,163

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 976,460

973,988

984,361



974,807

1,002,254







(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Fourth Quarter 2020

Third Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2019



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 53,562

$ 477

3.54 %

$ 57,067

$ 474

3.31 %

$ 48,345

$ 522

4.28 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 12,862

121

3.74



13,202

117

3.54



13,335

159

4.71



Real estate — construction 1,959

19

3.79



1,987

18

3.57



1,495

18

4.87



Commercial lease financing 4,353

32

2.92



4,488

35

3.10



4,482

39

3.52



Total commercial loans 72,736

649

3.55



76,744

644

3.34



67,657

738

4.33



Real estate — residential mortgage 8,968

74

3.29



8,398

73

3.46



6,777

65

3.83



Home equity loans 9,410

91

3.81



9,580

91

3.82



10,362

122

4.69



Consumer direct loans 4,583

56

4.93



4,403

56

5.07



3,125

51

6.45



Credit cards 973

26

10.57



967

25

10.24



1,103

32

11.38



Consumer indirect loans 5,040

45

3.56



4,827

44

3.66



4,583

46

3.99



Total consumer loans 28,974

292

4.01



28,175

289

4.10



25,950

316

4.84



Total loans 101,710

941

3.68



104,919

933

3.55



93,607

1,054

4.47



Loans held for sale 1,621

11

2.76



1,924

17

3.61



1,653

17

4.11



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 28,046

119

1.75



24,941

115

1.90



22,262

137

2.49



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,939

51

2.56



8,677

53

2.44



10,264

63

2.43



Trading account assets 744

4

2.21



686

4

2.08



1,103

8

3.08



Short-term investments 14,111

4

.14



12,525

1

0.04



2,716

12

1.73



Other investments (e) 615

3

1.31



640

2

1.49



603

2

1.82



Total earning assets 154,786

1,133

2.93



154,312

1,125

2.93



132,208

1,293

3.90



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,715)







(1,696)







(882)







Accrued income and other assets 15,861







16,195







14,402







Discontinued assets 717







752







908







Total assets $ 169,649







$ 169,563







$ 146,636





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 80,636

12

.06



$ 80,175

26

.13



$ 66,412

135

.81



Savings deposits 5,737

—

.03



5,478

1

.04



4,660

1

.07



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 2,983

9

1.20



3,862

16

1.60



6,899

40

2.31



Other time deposits 3,209

7

.80



3,735

11

1.17



5,187

25

1.92



Total interest-bearing deposits 92,565

28

.12



93,250

54

.23



83,158

201

.96



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 220

—

.04



225

—

.05



267

1

.75



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 791

1

.73



761

1

.68



801

4

2.02



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,118

61

2.05



12,801

64

2.12



12,531

100

3.22



Total interest-bearing liabilities 105,694

90

.34



107,037

119

.45



96,757

306

1.25



Noninterest-bearing deposits 43,156







41,694







29,446







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,177







2,350







2,347







Discontinued liabilities (g) 717







752







908







Total liabilities 151,744







151,833







129,458





Equity























Key shareholders' equity 17,905







17,730







17,178







Noncontrolling interests —







—







—







Total equity 17,905







17,730







17,178







Total liabilities and equity $ 169,649







$ 169,563







$ 146,636





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.59 %





2.48 %





2.65 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

1,043

2.70 %



1,006

2.62 %



987

2.98 % TE adjustment (b)

8







6







8





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,035







$ 1,000







$ 979









(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $129 million, $129 million, and $146 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 55,145

$ 1,977

3.59 %

$ 47,482

$ 2,144

4.51 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,279

521

3.92



13,641

676

4.95



Real estate — construction 1,843

74

3.99



1,485

78

5.24



Commercial lease financing 4,497

139

3.09



4,488

163

3.63



Total commercial loans 74,764

2,711

3.63



67,096

3,061

4.56



Real estate — residential mortgage 8,094

284

3.50



6,095

241

3.95



Home equity loans 9,772

392

4.01



10,634

526

4.95



Consumer direct loans 4,213

221

5.26



2,475

176

7.11



Credit cards 1,001

107

10.65



1,100

127

11.51



Consumer indirect loans 4,845

180

3.72



4,111

168

4.09



Total consumer loans 27,925

1,184

4.24



24,415

1,238

5.07



Total loans 102,689

3,895

3.79



91,511

4,299

4.70



Loans held for sale 1,972

69

3.49



1,411

63

4.48



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 23,742

484

2.10



21,362

537

2.51



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,938

222

2.49



10,841

262

2.41



Trading account assets 814

20

2.47



1017

32

3.18



Short-term investments 9,096

18

.20



2,876

61

2.11



Other investments (e) 635

6

.87



630

13

2.09



Total earning assets 147,886

4,714

3.20



129,648

5,267

4.06



Allowance for loan and lease losses (1481)







(880)







Accrued income and other assets 15,650







14,411







Discontinued assets 775







984







Total assets $ 162,830







$ 144,163





Liabilities















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 75,733

206

.27



$ 63,731

566

.89



Savings deposits 5,252

2

.04



4,740

4

.09



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,520

83

1.83



7,757

180

2.32



Other time deposits 4,041

56

1.38



5,426

103

1.90



Total interest-bearing deposits 89,546

347

.39



81,654

853

1.04



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 670

6

.88



264

2

.66



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,452

12

.85



730

17

2.31



Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,578

286

2.36



13,062

454

3.52



Total interest-bearing liabilities 104,246

651

.63



95,710

1326

1.39



Noninterest-bearing deposits 37,740







28,376







Accrued expense and other liabilities 2,433







2,456







Discontinued liabilities (g) 775







984







Total liabilities 145,194







127,526





Equity















Key shareholders' equity 17,636







16,636







Noncontrolling interests —







1







Total equity 17,636







16,637







Total liabilities and equity $ 162,830







$ 144,163





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.57 %





2.67 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

4,063 2.77 %



3,941

3.04 % TE adjustment (b)

29





32





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 4,034







$ 3,909









(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $135 million and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Personnel (a) $ 661

$ 588

$ 551



$ 2,336

$ 2,250

Net occupancy 75

76

76



298

293

Computer processing 62

59

51



232

214

Business services and professional fees 54

49

54



196

186

Equipment 26

25

25



100

100

Operating lease expense 35

33

32



138

123

Marketing 30

22

27



97

96

FDIC assessment 9

6

8



32

31

Intangible asset amortization 15

15

19



65

89

OREO expense, net —

(1)

3



8

13

Other expense 161

165

134



607

506

Total noninterest expense $ 1,128

$ 1,037

$ 980



$ 4,109

$ 3,901

Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,029

17,097

16,537



16,826

17,045







(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Salaries and contract labor $ 342

$ 339

$ 312



$ 1,329

$ 1,268

Incentive and stock-based compensation 208

155

154



627

584

Employee benefits 89

93

85



350

348

Severance 22

1

—



30

50

Total personnel expense $ 661

$ 588

$ 551



$ 2,336

$ 2,250



Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 12/31/2020 vs

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 52,907

$ 55,025

$ 48,295



(3.8) % 9.5 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 12,687

13,059

13,491



(2.8)

(6.0)

Construction 1,987

1,947

1,558



2.1

27.5

Total commercial real estate loans 14,674

15,006

15,049



(2.2)

(2.5)

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,399

4,450

4,688



(1.1)

(6.2)

Total commercial loans 71,980

74,481

68,032



(3.4)

5.8

Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 9,298

8,715

7,023



6.7

32.4

Home equity loans 9,360

9,488

10,274



(1.3)

(8.9)

Total residential — prime loans 18,658

18,203

17,297



2.5

7.9

Consumer direct loans 4,714

4,395

3,513



7.3

34.2

Credit cards 989

970

1,130



2.0

(12.5)

Consumer indirect loans 4,844

5,032

4,674



(3.7)

3.6

Total consumer loans 29,205

28,600

26,614



2.1

9.7

Total loans (c), (d) $ 101,185

$ 103,081

$ 94,646



(1.8) % 6.9 %





(a) Loan balances include $127 million, $128 million, and $144 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $23 million, $18 million, and $15 million at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $710 million at December 31, 2020, $743 million at September 30, 2020, and $865 million at December 31, 2019, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $241 million, $235 million, and $244 million at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 12/31/2020 vs

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial and industrial $ 249

$ 336

$ 367



(25.9) % (32.2) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,014

1,031

772



(1.6)

31.3

Commercial lease financing —

1

2



N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 264

288

140



(8.3)

88.6

Consumer direct loans 56

68

53



(17.6)

5.7

Total loans held for sale (a) $ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 1,334



(8.2) % 18.7 %





(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $264 million at December 31, 2020, $288 million at September 30, 2020, and $140 million at December 31, 2019.

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,334

$ 1,598

New originations 3,835

3,282

3,621

3,333

3,659

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (24)

75

(15)

200

26

Loan sales (3,932)

(3,583)

(3,679)

(2,649)

(3,933)

Loan draws (payments), net (19)

(57)

(61)

(77)

(18)

Valuation adjustments —

—

(2)

2

2

Balance at end of period (a) $ 1,583

$ 1,724

$ 2,007

$ 2,143

$ 1,334







(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate — residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $264 million at December 31, 2020, $288 million at September 30, 2020, $250 million at June 30, 2020, $152 million at March 31, 2020, and $140 million at December 31, 2019.

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Average loans outstanding $ 101,710

$ 104,919

$ 93,607



$ 102,689

$ 91,511

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the end of the prior period $ 1,730

$ 1708

$ 893



$ 900

$ 883

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a) —

—

—



204

—

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,730

1,708

893



1,104

883

Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 119

101

77



351

319















Real estate — commercial mortgage 1

13

2



19

8

Real estate — construction —

—

1



—

5

Total commercial real estate loans 1

13

3



19

13

Commercial lease financing 19

10

1



35

26

Total commercial loans 139

124

81



405

358

Real estate — residential mortgage —

—

—



2

3

Home equity loans 1

4

3



11

19

Consumer direct loans 7

8

11



37

41

Credit cards 7

9

10



39

44

Consumer indirect loans 6

6

10



28

34

Total consumer loans 21

27

34



117

141

Total loans charged off 160

151

115



522

499

Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 15

9

5



34

27















Real estate — commercial mortgage —

2

—



3

2

Total commercial real estate loans —

2

—



3

2

Commercial lease financing —

—

1



1

5

Total commercial loans 15

11

6



38

34

Real estate — residential mortgage —

1

1



1

2

Home equity loans 1

3

2



7

8

Consumer direct loans 1

2

2



7

7

Credit cards 2

2

1



8

7

Consumer indirect loans 6

4

4



18

17

Total consumer loans 10

12

10



41

41

Total recoveries 25

23

16



79

75

Net loan charge-offs (135)

(128)

(99)



(443)

(424)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 31

150

106



965

441

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,626

$ 1,730

$ 900



$ 1,626

$ 900















Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at the end of the prior period $ 208

$ 198

$ 65



$ 68

$ 64

Liability for credit losses on contingent guarantees at the end of the prior period —

—

—



7

—

Cumulative effect from change in accounting principle (a), (b) —

—

—



66

—

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 208

198

65



141

64

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments (11)

10

3



56

4

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (c) $ 197

$ 208

$ 68



$ 197

$ 68















Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,823

$ 1,938

$ 968



$ 1,823

$ 968















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .53 % .49 % .42 %

.43 % .46 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.61

1.68

.95



1.61

.95

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.80

1.88

1.02



1.80

1.02

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 207.1

207.4

156.0



207.1

156.0

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 232.2

232.4

167.8



232.2

167.8















Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1

—

$ 3



$ 5

$ 12

Recoveries 2

—

2



5

5

Net loan charge-offs $ 1

—

$ (1)



—

$ (7)







(a) The cumulative effect from change in accounting principle relates to the January 1, 2020, adoption of ASU 2016-13. (b) The twelve months ended December 30, 2020, amount excludes $4 million related to the provision for other financial assets as a result of the change in accounting principle. (c) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Net loan charge-offs $ 135

$ 128

$ 96

$ 84

$ 99

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .53 % .49 % .36 % .35 % .42 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,626

$ 1,730

$ 1,708

$ 1,359

$ 900

Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,823

1,938

1,906

1,520

968

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.61 % 1.68 % 1.61 % 1.32 % .95 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.80

1.88

1.80

1.47

1.02

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 207.1

207.4

224.7

215.0

156.0

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 232.2

232.4

250.8

240.5

167.8

Nonperforming loans at period end $ 785

$ 834

$ 760

$ 632

$ 577

Nonperforming assets at period end 937

1,003

951

844

715

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .78 % .81 % .72 % .61 % .61 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .92

.97

.89

.82

.75







(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Commercial and industrial $ 385

$ 459

$ 404

$ 277

$ 264













Real estate — commercial mortgage 104

104

91

87

83

Real estate — construction —

1

1

2

2

Total commercial real estate loans 104

105

92

89

85

Commercial lease financing 8

6

9

5

6

Total commercial loans 497

570

505

371

355

Real estate — residential mortgage 110

96

89

89

48

Home equity loans 154

146

141

143

145

Consumer direct loans 5

3

3

4

4

Credit cards 2

2

2

3

3

Consumer indirect loans 17

17

20

22

22

Total consumer loans 288

264

255

261

222

Total nonperforming loans 785

834

760

632

577

OREO 100

105

112

119

35

Nonperforming loans held for sale 49

61

75

89

94

Other nonperforming assets 3

3

4

4

9

Total nonperforming assets $ 937

$ 1,003

$ 951

$ 844

$ 715

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 86

73

87

128

97

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 241

336

419

393

329

Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 363

306

310

340

347

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 229

168

166

172

183

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 5

6

7

7

7

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .78 % .81 % .72 % .61 % .61 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .92

.97

.89

.82

.75







(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Balance at beginning of period $ 834

$ 760

$ 632

$ 577

$ 585

Loans placed on nonaccrual status (a) 300

387

293

219

268

Charge-offs (160)

(150)

(111)

(100)

(114)

Loans sold (9)

(6)

(5)

(4)

(1)

Payments (83)

(83)

(29)

(31)

(59)

Transfers to OREO (3)

—

—

(3)

(3)

Transfers to nonperforming loans held for sale —

—

—

—

(47)

Loans returned to accrual status (94)

(74)

(20)

(26)

(52)

Balance at end of period $ 785

$ 834

$ 760

$ 632

$ 577







(a) Purchase credit impaired (PCI) loans meeting nonperforming criteria were historically excluded from Key's nonperforming disclosures. As a result of CECL implementation on January 1, 2020, PCI loans became purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans. PCD loans that met the definition of nonperforming are now included in nonperforming disclosures, resulting in a $45 million increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2020.

Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percentage change 4Q20 vs.

4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19

3Q20 4Q19 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 905

$ 871

$ 841

$ 820

$ 825



3.9 % 9.7 % Provision for credit losses (4)

(16)

167

140

55



N/M N/M Noninterest expense 611

571

555

542

550



7.0

11.1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 228

241

91

105

168



(5.4)

35.7

Average loans and leases 41,137

41,471

39,197

35,197

34,148



(.8)

20.5

Average deposits 83,171

83,175

79,502

73,320

73,561



—

13.1

Net loan charge-offs 28

23

39

43

43



21.7

(34.9)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .27 % .22 % .40 % .49 % .50 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming assets at period end $ 374

$ 353

$ 332

$ 342

$ 306



5.9

22.2

Return on average allocated equity 25.45 % 27.03 % 10.45 % 12.26 % 19.64 %

N/A N/A

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 913

$ 804

$ 857

$ 630

$ 771



13.6 % 18.4 % Provision for credit losses 42

163

314

218

38



(74.2)

10.5

Noninterest expense 494

443

438

358

393



11.5

25.7

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 308

160

101

63

311



92.5

(1.0)

Average loans and leases 59,992

62,925

68,038

60,082

58,535



(4.7)

2.5

Average loans held for sale 1,285

1,383

2,012

1,607

1,465



(7.1)

(12.3)

Average deposits 52,163

51,238

47,685

36,256

38,224



1.8

36.5

Net loan charge-offs 108

104

57

40

39



3.8

176.9

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .72 % .66 % .34 % .27 % .26 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming assets at period end $ 558

$ 645

$ 616

$ 407

$ 402



(13.5)

38.8

Return on average allocated equity 24.04 % 12.57 % 8.41 % 5.40 % 26.40 %

N/A N/A



TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

Notable Items (in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019

12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Provision for credit losses —

—

$ (16)



—

$ (139)















Professional fees related to fraud loss —

—

(4)



—

(4)

Efficiency initiative expenses —

—

—



—

(76)

Laurel Road acquisition expenses —

—

—



—

(2)

Pension settlement charge —

—

(18)



—

(18)

Total notable items —

—

(38)



—

(239)

Income taxes —

—

(9)



—

(56)

Total notable items, after tax —

—

$ (29)



—

$ (183)



