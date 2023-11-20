KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 2023 U.S. FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE

KeyCorp

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Clark Khayat, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. ET in New York City.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy, and outlook. The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at September 30, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

