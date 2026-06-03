KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS CONFERENCE

CLEVELAND, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Clark Khayat, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy, and outlook, and the discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information. The live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live webcast, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp