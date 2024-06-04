KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY US FINANCIALS, PAYMENTS, & CRE CONFERENCE

News provided by

KeyCorp

Jun 04, 2024, 16:30 ET

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Clark Khayat, Chief Financial Officer, and Daniel Heberle, President, KeyBank Real Estate Capital, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. ET in New York City.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy, and outlook. The live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March 31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp

Also from this source

KEYBANK RANKS #17 ON FAIR360'S TOP COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY

KEYBANK RANKS #17 ON FAIR360'S TOP COMPANIES FOR DIVERSITY

KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) has earned 17th place on the 2024 Fair360 "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" list (formerly known as DiversityInc), improving 5...
KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE BERNSTEIN ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

KEYCORP TO PRESENT AT THE BERNSTEIN ANNUAL STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chris Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics