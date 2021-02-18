KEYENCE and StayLinked Expand Partnership with Support for Keyence BT-A700 Android Mobile Computer

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader in modern Terminal Emulation solutions, announced today that StayLinked software now supports KEYENCE's latest mobile computer, the BT-A700, for its global network of partners and customers.

StayLinked

This development enables KEYENCE, an established innovator in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), to deliver StayLinked SmartTE software on KEYENCE's BT-A700, a touch mobile computer and rugged smart device. Additionally, the ruggedness of the BT-A700 handheld mobile computer safely protects its powerful features from harsh environments designed with enterprise needs in mind.

KEYENCE's BT-A700 series mobile computer features a proprietary full-range camera capable of capturing codes at the optimum focal point at any reading range and can even read plain text (Optical Character Recognition).

Touch-enable Green Screen Applications

"We look forward to working with KEYENCE to deliver this Android migration solution to the industry," said Dan Hogan, President of StayLinked. "The StayLinked SmartTE solution transforms Terminal Emulation screens into graphical, touch-centric application screens for devices like the KEYENCE BT-A700. In addition, StayLinked is committed to bringing the most innovative solutions to warehouse environments looking to add new technologies to their existing systems."

Android Migration

StayLinked SmartTE enables customers to move to the latest enterprise-class handhelds, such as the KEYENCE BT-A700, and other Android-based touch computers, wearables and vehicle-mounted mobile computers. With StayLinked, businesses can take advantage of the power of the Android operating system and modernize their warehouse operations.

The enterprise-grade server-based architecture of StayLinked connects mobile devices to host-based applications such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems in a reliable, secure, and high-performance manner. StayLinked's proven solution has been widely adopted across many industries including manufacturing, warehousing, transportation & logistics, 3PL, and retail.

"Because of what StayLinked SmartTE can offer our customers, we are enthusiastic about offering StayLinked on our new BT-A700 Series," states David Shillaker, National Director, at KEYENCE. "Our BT-A700 Series will now enable customers to breathe new life into their Terminal Emulation applications by enabling them to leverage the touchscreen. And with the embedded analytics offered with StayLinked iQ, warehouses utilizing the BT-A700 Series will have insights into their business processes they've never had before."

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.staylinked.com.

About KEYENCE

KEYENCE has steadily grown since 1974 to become an innovative leader in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment worldwide. KEYENCE products consist of code readers, handheld mobile computers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors, static eliminators and more.

As a direct sales organization, KEYENCE's customers benefit from working directly with highly knowledgeable sales engineers who can help them solve applications and answer technical product questions quickly.For more information, please visit http://www.keyence.com.

