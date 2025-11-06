Keyes Coverage Acquires Filer Insurance, Further Expanding Its Presence in South Florida

Strategic Acquisition Combines Century-Old Legacy with Modern Expertise to Enhance Insurance Solutions for South Florida Clients

TAMARAC, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyes Coverage, a rapidly growing insurance broker and Keystone Platform Partner, today announced the acquisition of Filer Insurance, a Miami-based insurance agency with a rich history dating back to 1919. Founded by pioneer Miamian Henry H. Filer, Filer Insurance has been a trusted partner in the South Florida community for over a century, providing exceptional service and innovative insurance solutions to its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Filer Insurance to the Keyes Coverage family," said David Ragno, CEO of Keyes Coverage. "With a legacy spanning over 100 years, Filer Insurance has established itself as a trusted partner in the South Florida community. As Keyes Coverage approaches its 50th anniversary, this acquisition marks a significant milestone in our continued growth and expansion in the region. We're excited to build on Filer Insurance's legacy and continue to serve the community with even greater resources and expertise."

Filer Insurance's history is deeply rooted in the Miami community, with a legacy of leadership and service. Henry H. Filer, the agency's founder, was a dedicated public servant who served on the Dade County School Board for 16 consecutive terms, 12 of them as chairman. His commitment to education and community service set the tone for the agency's values and approach to client service.

"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings," said Joe Filer, President and CEO of Filer Insurance. "Keyes Coverage shares our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative products to our clients. With their expertise and resources, we're confident that we can propel our company forward and continue to serve the South Florida community for generations to come."

The acquisition marks another milestone in Keyes Coverage's strategic growth plan, which has seen the company double in size over the past three years through a series of strategic acquisitions. This growth has been driven by Keyes Coverage's commitment to delivering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and personalized support to its clients.

"Filer Insurance's reputation for excellence and commitment to community service aligns perfectly with our values at Keyes Coverage," added Ragno. " This partnership unites two strong organizations, positioning us for continued growth and success."

