Keyes Coverage Continues Growth in South Florida with Three Additional Acquisitions

14 Jun, 2023, 12:33 ET

TAMARAC, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyes Coverage, a leading insurance agency in South Florida, is excited to announce the recent acquisitions of Bogani Insurance Solutions, LLC, and Providing Life & Health, LLC, and certain Harbour Insurance assets f/k/a Bill Daly Insurance. The addition of these agencies brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Keyes Coverage, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional insurance solutions to its clients. By joining forces, Keyes Coverage strengthens its position in the insurance market and enhances its ability to serve the diverse needs of individuals and businesses throughout Florida.

David Ragno, CEO & Partner of Keyes Coverage, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisitions, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome these agencies to the Keyes Coverage family. These new partnerships bring a wealth of industry expertise, enabling us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive and tailored insurance solutions."

The acquisitions pave the way for Keyes Coverage to enhance its life insurance offerings with a broader range of products and enhanced technologies. Through these strategic opportunities, Keyes Coverage aims to stay at the forefront of the insurance industry, consistently offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. "Their desire to solely focus on what is in the best interest of the client, is aligned with the corporate mindset and values of Bogani Insurance" said Rick Bogani of Bogani Insurance Solutions. "With our combined markets and desire to find the absolute best value for the client, I am confident we can continue to grow our book together."

Keyes Coverage is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the clients as they have in recent acquisitions throughout Florida. Clients can expect the same exceptional service they have come to know and trust, now backed by the collective expertise and resources of Keyes Coverage.

About Keyes Coverage

Keyes Coverage has been serving the South Florida community since 1975. We specialize in corporate property and casualty and personal lines insurance. The agency employs over 80 people in its state-of-the-art, 20,000 square foot office building in Tamarac, FL and provides top-notch service and individualized solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit: www.keyescoverage.com. Keyes Coverage is a platform partner of Keystone Agency Partners ("KAP").

About Keystone Agency Partners

Keystone Agency Partners is a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform that acquires and partners with independent insurance agencies throughout the United States. KAP provides best-in-class services and capital investment that unlocks potential and delivers outsized and profitable growth within its platform agencies. Keystone Agency Partners was founded in 2020 in partnership with Keystone Insurers Group, Inc. and affiliates of Bain Capital, LP. For more information, please visit: www.keystoneagencypartners.com.

