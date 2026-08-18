Keyfactor Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, Extending Trust Infrastructure Leadership to Responsible AI Governance

Certification reinforces Keyfactor's commitment to ethical AI governance, robust risk management and secure technology deployment

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines, today announced it achieved ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. The certification, issued by A-LIGN following an independent audit, recognizes Keyfactor's implementation of a structured Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) to govern the responsible development, deployment and use of AI technologies.

"With the accelerating adoption of AI, establishing trust is fundamental to our customers and stakeholders," said Gün Akkor, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Keyfactor. "Achieving ISO 42001 certification validates our proactive commitment to addressing AI risk management, governance and compliance, ensuring AI is developed and operated securely, ethically and transparently across our organization. It reinforces our commitment to building and delivering AI capabilities that meet the highest international standards."

The proliferation of AI has intensified scrutiny around ethics, privacy and security. ISO 42001 establishes a global framework for organizations that develop, deploy or use AI systems and has become the industry benchmark for responsible AI governance, supporting readiness for emerging regulations such as the EU AI Act. By achieving this certification, Keyfactor demonstrates its leadership in responsible AI governance and gives customers confidence that wherever Keyfactor develops, deploys or uses AI, it does so with security and ethics at the core.

Most organizations lack clear governance frameworks for managing AI risks, including data privacy, algorithmic bias, limited transparency and regulatory uncertainty, leaving critical gaps in oversight and accountability. Keyfactor closes that gap by integrating AI Management System directly into its existing security and compliance programs, ensuring governance is applicable to AI systems while delivering practical, scalable oversight rather than the traditional siloed policy controls. The result is responsible AI as a core capability rather than an isolated effort.

This approach reflects Keyfactor's broader mission to establish trust across every layer of modern digital infrastructure. As organizations extend cryptographic identity and trust to machines, workloads and AI, they need confidence that the technologies powering those capabilities are governed responsibly. ISO 42001 certification reinforces that commitment and provides customers with additional assurance that Keyfactor's use of AI across its operations and its technology is governed with security, transparency and accountability at its core.

For more information, visit the Keyfactor Trust Center: https://trust.keyfactor.com/.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the leader in trust infrastructure for AI and machines. The platform equips enterprises to take control of the machine identities and cryptography that safeguard every digital interaction. By bringing fragmented tools and assets into a single control plane, security teams can see their cryptographic landscape, find and remediate risk exposure, roll out compliant and quantum-safe cryptography, and issue a cryptographic identity to every machine, workload, and AI. Trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies, Keyfactor delivers the resilient foundation organizations need to keep running uninterrupted in the AI and quantum era. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.

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SOURCE Keyfactor